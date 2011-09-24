Ralph's TD leads East Rockaway football

Cameron Ralph scored on a 2-yard run with 1:16 left in the game to cap the scoring for East Rockaway in a 27-20 win over North Shore Saturday in Nassau IV football.

East Rockaway (2-1) got the ball with less than three minutes remaining in the game and went 65 yards.

Ralph rushed for two touchdowns. Sean Bohan had an interception to end the game for East Rockaway.

Mike Divincenzo, who threw three touchdown passes, connected with Alex Neal on a 65-yard pass in the third quarter to give North Shore (0-3) a 20-19 lead.

Tom Dolan led East Rockaway with 10 tackles.

West Hempstead 7, Cold Spring Harbor 3: Justin Boatwright rushed 101 yards on nine carries and a touchdown to lead West Hempstead (3-0).

Tayvon Hall added 70 yards on 13 carries.

Cold Spring Harbor (1-2) had fourth-and-inches on the West Hempstead 15-yard line with 4:45 left in the game, but West Hempstead stopped a run to seal the victory.

Michael Petrizzo had eight tackles.

Mineola 28, Oyster Bay 7: Brian Gaffney had 96 rushing yards and scored on runs of 1 and 50 yards in the first quarter and then caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from Rob Clarkin in the second quarter to lead Mineola (2-1).

Clarkin went 10-for-15 for 160 yards and two touchdowns.

Nico Pantelides had four catches for 81 yards with a touchdown.

Oyster Bay is 0-3.