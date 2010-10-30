Riley gives St. Anthony's lead in win over Iona Prep

Daryian Riley's 3-yard touchdown run gave St. Anthony's a one-point lead over Iona Prep early in the fourth quarter, a lead the Friars would not relinquish as they added two more scores in the quarter to win, 28-20, Saturday at New Rochelle and remain undefeated in CHSAA.

Riley finished with 15 carries for 58 yards.

Bryan Rhodes scored on a 15-yard fumble return to make the score 21-14 with 11 minutes left.

"We were stopping ourselves," St. Anthony's coach Rich Reichert said. "I really thought we were controlling the game, we just weren't finishing drives. We took the lead 15-14 and then we ended up scoring on defense."

Brian Sherlock had 14 carries for 80 yards and one touchdown, the final score for the Friars (8-0). Sherlock also had one pass completion for 30 yards.

The Friars found themselves in an unfamiliar position at halftime - trailing 14-9 - but James Doktor's 45-yard field goal as time expired in the first half gave the Friars a boost heading into the locker room.

"I thought the field goal right before the half gave us a lot of momentum," Reichert said. "We built on that."

The teams played a scoreless third quarter before St. Anthony's took over the lead and control of the game in the fourth. Iona Prep (6-2) scored a touchdown as time expired.

Charlie Raffa was 8-for-8 passing for 93 yards and one touchdown with 11 carries for 14 yards for the Friars. Brian Kensil had eight receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Tyler Mclees had nine tackles for the Friars on defense, Pat McHugh had seven tackles and Tim Stackpole had five tackles.