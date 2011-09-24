Roach's field goal caps MacArthur comeback

Kevin Roach hit a 36-yard field goal as time expired as MacArthur (2-1) overcame a 14-point fourth quarter deficit to defeat Syosset (1-2), 24-21, Saturday in Nassau I.

Tom Kelleher found Will Cheshire for an 80-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 21-14 with 11:14 remaining. Then Gerard Cunningham connected with Eric Schiffman on a 13-yard touchdown pass to tie the game with a little more than two minutes remaining.

Brett Ellers finished with 125 yards on 21 carries for the Generals. Syosset's Evan Kappatos had 15 carries for 214 yards.

Hicksville 34, Port Washington 26: Mike McIlwee completed 12 of 19 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns and had 28 carries for 162 yards and two scores to lead Hicksville (2-1). Mike Marchewka recovered a fumble on the Hicksville 35 with less than two minutes remaining to clinch the win. Shawn McCoy had a 50-yard TD run to pull Port Washington within eight.

Massapequa 28, Baldwin 14: Vassili Grigorakos scored on a 15-yard run and Matt Pagano scored on a 1-yard run to give Massapequa (2-1) a 14-0 first-quarter lead over Baldwin (2-1). Grigorakos rushed for 122 yards on 18 carries and Pagano went 7-for-12 for 105 yards with a TD and rushed for 51 yards on eight carries. Jack Korber rushed for 48 yards on seven carries with a TD and Dan Muller caught three passes for 52 yards with a TD. Anthony Turano had three sacks.

Farmingdale 34, Hempstead 8: Justin Martin had 10 carries for 62 yards and two touchdowns, including a 4-yard run to put Farmingdale (1-2) ahead 27-0 with 1:06 left in the first half. Dalique Mingo was 7-for-7 for 93 yards and had six carries for 39 yards and a TD.

East Meadow 61, Valley Stream Central 7: Robbie Healy had 234 all-purpose yards and four total touchdowns in the first half to lead East Meadow (3-0) to a win over Valley Stream Central. Dylan Curry had 131 passing yards and two TDs.