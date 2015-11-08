SportsHigh SchoolHigh School Football

Rob Romano helps Bayport-Blue Point run over Babylon in Suffolk IV quarterfinal

Rob Romano broke off a pair of long touchdown runs in the third quarter to lead No. 4 Bayport-Blue Point to a 35-8 win over No. 5 Babylon in a Suffolk IV quarterfinal. Romano, who had touchdown runs of 58 and 52 yards as the Phantoms extended their lead to 28-0 in the third, ran 12 times for 175 yards. Rob Johnson also ran for a pair of scores -- of five and 39 yards -- and threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to K'Sean Watlington. Romano (10 tackles) and Lukas Olsson (11) anchored a defense that produced a short field for the Phantoms (6-3) in their 21-point third quarter. Bayport-Blue Point will face No. 1 Shoreham-Wading River in the semifinals.Mt. Sinai 28, Hampton Bays 6: Andrew Fiore picked off a Hampton Bays pass and returned it 30 yards to the two-yard line with 2:30 left in the second quarter to set up John Paolella's one-yard touchdown run that gave No. 3 Mount Sinai a 21-0 lead over the No. 6 Baymen at halftime in a quarterfinal. The Mustangs (7-2) extended their lead to 28-0 early in the second half, with Jake Knab's 40-yard touchdown run capping a nine-play, 70-yard drive. Jeremiah Turpin and Constantine Christ each had six tackles. Mt. Sinai will face No. 2 Glenn in the semifinals.Shoreham-Wading River 41, Mercy 7: Kevin Cutinella and Chris Rosati each accounted for two touchdowns to lead No. 1 Shoreham-Wading River (9-0) over No. 8 Mercy in a quarterfinal. Thanks to a solid defensive effort led by Ethan Wiederkehr, Dalten Stalzer and Will Loper that consistently created a short field, the Wildcats led 34-0 at halftime.Glenn 43, Center Moriches 21: Chris Forsberg ran for three touchdowns and 75 yards on eight carries to lead No. 2 Glenn (8-1) over No. 7 Center Moriches. Wayne White completed 6 of 11 passes for 106 yards, including connections with Damien Caffrey and Marquel Cheek for touchdowns. Shihan Rudyk, who had one sack and eight tackles, blocked two punts.

