Lucas Singleton decided this summer to focus on one sport — football. The outstanding outfielder for the Sachem North baseball team did not play summer ball, choosing to spend all his time in the weight room and on the gridiron.

“Football has been my passion since entering high school,” said Singleton, who recently committed to play football at West Point. “Baseball, I will always have a love for it, but I find myself wanting to show up for football. I love that too.”

Singleton, who rushed for 1,233 yards and 13 touchdowns in his junior season, feels this Sachem North team is special, and can win its first divisional crown since 2013.

“The offensive line is great,” he said. “We graduated one of our best guys but we're older now, and we have more leaders.”

Singleton pointed to two-way senior lineman Angelo Portillo as the anchor of the line.

“He's a great leader, has good size, and he's just a great guy to be around,” he said.

Sachem North coach Dave Caputo said his team better be ready coming out of camp.

“Traditionally the schedule has the top seeds open against the seven or eight seeds but not this year,” he said. “It gets competitive right away as our division has Longwood at Floyd, two of the most physical teams on Long Island and it has us playing Ward Melville.”

Sachem North has been on the cusp of a title a few times in the past 10 years but come up a win short of the LIC. Top-seeded Floyd has stood in the way in multiple years.

“We don't like to talk about the individual teams,” Caputo said. “We talk about the process because there's parity and a physicality in the division week in and week out. Each week we need to get better and believe in our process, because this is not a one, two team race.”

Floyd coach Paul Longo sees a division loaded with playoff-caliber teams. “The last couple of years have been rough with a lot of injuries to key players,” Longo said. “We must stay healthy. This season I think seven teams can compete for the division title.”