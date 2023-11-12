Kyle Messina stars on both sides of ball as Sayville beats Half Hollow Hills West in Suffolk III semis

Sayville junior Kyle Messina is more than an exceptional running back. Those statistics speak for themselves.

It’s what Messina does when he doesn’t have the football in his hands that makes him one of Long Island’s most complete two-way football players.

He put a bow on Saturday’s semifinal playoff with a hard open field tackle that jarred the ball out of Anthony Raio’s hands and sealed Sayville’s 42-28 win over Half Hollow Hills West in a Suffolk Division III game.

The timely hit with 25 seconds remaining caused the fourth down pass to be ruled incomplete and ended the Colts season at 7-3.

Top-seeded Sayville (10-0), the defending Division III champion, will move on to meet No. 3 East Islip (8-2) at Stony Brook University on Friday at 4 p.m.

“Kyle is such a hard-nosed football player,” said Sayville coach Reade Sands. “He’s everything you love in a player that brings it on every play. Whether he’s fighting for yardage after contact or making a great defensive play, you come to appreciate a player of his caliber.”

Messina had eight tackles and knocked down two passes. He also complemented his defense with what he does best – score points. He rushed for 247 yards on 27 carries and scored three touchdowns.

It was almost all about the Sayville defense and how the Golden Flashes would try to contain Hills West’s record-breaking quarterback Joseph Filardi.

The Colts junior signal caller had amassed 1,252 total yards and 17 touchdowns in his last two games. His 651 yards of all-purpose yardage in last week’s 70-68 win over Smithtown West left the Sayville staff to devise a game plan to slow him down.

“We wanted to contain Filardi and flush him out of the pocket,” said middle linebacker Mikey Sands. “We wanted to get pressure and then clog the middle of the field, so he had nowhere to run.”

The Sayville front of freshman Javen Taff, sophomore Alex LaBella and senior Zachary Watson chased Filardi all over the field.

“We wanted to make him uncomfortable,” LaBella said. “I was getting through and into the backfield and flushing him from the pocket.”

“We followed a great game plan,” said Taff. “Our coaches wanted us to contain him.”

Sayville scored on its opening possession when Messina capped a three-play, 55-yard drive with a 2-yard run and Nicholas Watson added the kick to make it 7-0 with 10:39 left.

Hills West gambled on its opening possession and a fourth down and 10 pass fell complete handing the ball to the Golden Flashes at the Colts 25.

Five plays later, Messina barreled into the end zone on a 1-yard run to make it 14-0.

Filardi found Raio for a 60-yard touchdown pass on fourth down and 5 from the Colts 40. Raio sprinted past the secondary and Filardi led him beautifully for the score. Ryan Levy added the kick to make it 14-7 with 5:33 left in the first quarter.

Sayville answered with a nine-play, 65-yard drive capped by a Jake Tripptree 4-yard touchdown run for the 21-7 lead.

But Filardi took the Colts 76 yards in eight plays before he scored on a 2-yard run to make it a one score game.

Messina scored his third TD on a 5-yard run to make it 28-14. The Golden Flashes threatened to extend the lead but Tripptree ran 25 yards to the Colts 2 where Filardi stripped the ball from his grip for a critical turnover with 2:09 left in the half.

“That was a big stop and we needed to score before the half,” Filardi said.

And then the incredible happened.

Filardi, throwing from his own end zone, fired a short pass to Raio, the ball going off his hands and right into the hands of defensive back Luke Hansen for a 2-yard pick-six and a 35-14 halftime lead.

"That was the turning point,” Filardi said. “We had a big takeaway and then we gave it right back.”

Filardi opened the third quarter with a 67-yard TD pass to Raio on the first play to get within 35-21.

“We had to contain Filardi because he hits big plays,” Mikey Sands said. “And we didn’t do it.”

Filardi completed 18 of 41 passes for 325 yards, two scores and three picks. He also rushed for 54 yards and two scores. He also broke the record of 43 TD passes in a season by Sayville’s Jack Cheshire in 2019. Filardi finished with 44.

“We had five sacks from different guys,” Sands said. “It took a team effort to get this win.”