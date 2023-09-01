Long Island high school football schedule 2023
WEEK 1A
(All games p.m. unless noted)
Friday, Sept. 1
NASSAU
Conference II
Manhasset at Levittown-MacArthur, 7
SUFFOLK
Division III
Smithtown West at Comsewogue, 7
Kings Park at East Islip, 6
Eastport-SM at Amityville, 4
Hauppauge at Rocky Point, 6
Non-League
LI Lutheran vs. Xaverian, at Aviator Field, 7
Saturday Sept. 2
NASSAU
Conference II
Garden City at New Hyde Park, 12
Carey at Elmont, 12
Mepham at Herricks, 2
Roslyn/Friends Academy at Calhoun, 2
SUFFFOLK
Division III
East Hampton at Half Hollow Hills West, 1
Westhampton at Harborfields, 1
Non-League
Delbarton, N.J. at St. Anthony’s, 1
Kellenberg at Arlington, 1:30
Holy Trinity at LaSalle Acad., R.I., 1
St. Dominic at Yonkers Brave, TBD
WEEK 1
Thursday, Sept. 7
SUFFOLK
Division IV
Miller Place at Cent. Moriches, 5:30
Friday, Sept. 8
NASSAU
Conference I
Oceanside at Freeport, 6
Valley Stream Cent. at Westbury, 6
Uniondale at Farmingdale, 6:30
Port Washington at Massapequa, 6:30
Conference II
Herricks at Manhasset, 6
Conference III
Hewlett at South Side, 6
Plainedge vs. Glen Cove at Plainedge, 6:30
Lynbrook at Bethpage, 7
Conference IV
Malverne at East Rockaway, 6
Island Trees at Seaford, 6
SUFFOLK
Division I
Sachem North at Commack, 4
Lindenhurst at Longwood, 6
Patch.-Medford at Sachem East, 6
Whitman at Ward Melville, 7
Division II
Huntington at West Islip, 6
Bellport at Centereach, 6
Smithtown East at Deer Park, 7
Division III
East Islip at Half Hollow Hills West, 3
Kings Park at Sayville, Depot Road Field 6
Amityville at Hauppauge, 6
Westhampton at Comsewogue, 7
Division IV
Islip at Babylon, 6
Mt. Sinai at Bayport-Blue Point, 6
Wyandanch at Greenport/Southold, 6
Glenn at Shoreham WR, 7
CHSFL
Cardinal Hayes at St. Anthony’s, 7
Saturday Sept. 9
NASSAU
Conference I
Baldwin at Hempstead, 2
Syosset at Hicksville, 2
Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK at East Meadow, 2
Conference II
Garden City at Calhoun, 2
MacArthur at Carey, 2
Elmont at Mepham, 2
Sewanhaka at New Hyde Park, 2
Jericho at Long Beach, 2
Conference III
Roosevelt at Wantagh, 2
Floral Park at JFK-Bellmore, 2
Division at Mineola, 2
Clarke at Valley Stream North, 2
Conference IV
Cold Sp. Harbor at N. Shore, 1:30
West Hempstead at Locust Val., 2
Val. Stream South at Lawrence, 2
Carle Place/Wheatley at Oyster Bay, 3
SUFFOLK
Division I
Connetquot at Floyd, 1
Central Islip at Brentwood, 1:30
Bay Shore at Riverhead, 1:30
Division II
Copiague at West Babylon, 2
Half Hollow Hills East at Newfield, 2
North Babylon at Northport, 2
Division III
Smithtown West at Harborfields, 1
Rocky Point at East Hampton, 2
Division IV
Southampton at Port Jefferson, 2
CHSFL
Iona Prep at Chaminade, 1:30
Xavier at Holy Trinity, 1:30
St. John Baptist at St. Peter’s, 1:30
Bishop Hendricken, R.I. vs. Kellenberg, at Mitchel Ath. Complex, 6
St. Dominic at Holy Cross, TBD
NON-LEAGUE
Long Island Lutheran at Hudson (N.J.) Catholic, 3
WEEK 2
Wednesday, Sept. 13
Division I
Ward Melville at Floyd, 4
Riverhead at Commack 4
Whitman at Brentwood, 4:45
Patchogue-Medford at Bay Shore, 4
Sachem East at Lindenhurst, 5
Longwood at Sachem North, 6
Connetquot at Central Islip, 6
Division III
Half Hollow Hills West at Amityville, 3
Harborfields at Rocky Point, 6
Eastport-SM at Kings Park, 6
Easthampton at Hauppauge, 6
Sayville at Smithtown West, 6
Division IV
Babylon at Southampton, 6
Thursday, Sept. 14
NASSAU
Conference I
Hicksville at Uniondale, 3:30
Port Washington at East Meadow, 4:30
Freeport at Valley Stream Central, 4:30
Massapequa at Baldwin, 6
Westbury at Hempstead, 6
Oceanside at Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, 6:30
Syosset at Farmingdale, 7
Conference II
Elmont at Sewanhaka, 1:30
Carey at New Hyde Park, 3
Calhoun at Mepham, 3
Long Beach at Garden City, 4:30
Manhasset at Jericho, 4:30
Roslyn/Friends Academy at MacArthur, 7
Conference III
Wantagh at Clarke, 4:30
Valley Stream North at Lynbrook, 4:30
South Side at Bethpage, 6
Floral Park at Plainedge, 6:30
Hewlett at Mineola, 7
Bellmore JFK at Glen Cove, 7
Conference IV
North Shore at Seaford, 6
Locust Valley at Malverne, 6
East Rockaway at Carle Place/Wheatley, 3
Lawrence at Cold Spring Harbor, 7
Oyster Bay at Island Trees, 7
Valley Stream South at West Hempstead, 3:30
SUFFOLK
Division II
North Babylon at Half Hollow Hills East, 3
West Islip at Bellport, 3:30
Smithtown East at Northport, 3:30
West Babylon at Huntington, 6
Centereach at Copiague, 6
Newfield at Deer Park, 6:30
Division IV
Wyandanch at Shoreham WR, 6
Port Jefferson at Mt. Sinai, 6
Center Moriches at Greenport/Southold, 6
Glenn at Miller Place, 6:30
Bayport-Blue Point at Islip, 7
Friday, Sept. 15
NASSAU
Conference III
Roosevelt at Division, 2
NON-League
St. Dominic at Hackley, 5
St. Joe’s Regional, N.J. at St. Anthony’s, 7
Saturday, 16
CHSFL
Kellenberg at St. Francis Prep,
NON-LEAGUE
St. Francis Prep vs. Kellenberg, at Mitchel Athletic Complex, 1
Paramus Catholic, NJ at Chaminade, 1:30
Immaculata, N.J. at Holy Trinity, 1:30
Fordham Prep at St. John the Baptist, 1:30
Long Island Lutheran at Hamden Hall (Conn.), 3
WEEK 3
Thursday, Sept. 21
Division IV
SUFFOLK
Mt. Sinai vs. Glenn at Manor Field, Huntington, 6:30
Friday, Sept. 22
NASSAU
Conference I
Baldwin at Westbury, 5
Farmingdale at Freeport, 6
Hicksville at Oceanside, 6
Uniondale at Syosset, 6:30
Conference II
Herricks at Jericho, 6
Garden City at MacArthur, 7
Conference III
Bethpage at Valley Stream North at Bethpage, 7
Conference IV
Island Trees at East Rockaway, 6
SUFFOLK
Division I
Riverhead at Patch.-Medford, 6
Floyd at Sachem East, 6
Lindenhurst at Connetquot, 7
Bay Shore at Whitman 7
Division II
Bellport at Newfield, 6
Half Hollow Hills East at Centereach, 6
Deer Park at Copiague, 6
Division III
East Islip at Westhampton, 6
Comsewogue at Hauppauge, 6
Amityville at Kings Park, 6
Division III
Miller Place at Babylon, 6
Greenport/Southold at Southampton, 6
Islip at Center Moriches, 6:30
Bayport-Blue Point at Shoreham WR, 6
CHSFL
Holy Trinity at Archbishop Stepinac, 7
Saturday, Sept. 23
NASSAU
Conference I
East Meadow at Massapequa, 2
Hempstead at Port Washington 2
Valley Stream Central at Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, 2
Conference II
Carey at Long Beach, 2
Manhasset at Elmont, 2
New Hyde Park at Roslyn/Friends Academy, 2
Sewanhaka at Calhoun, 2
Conference III
Plainedge at Wantagh, 2
Mineola at South Side, 2
Glen Cove at Floral Park, 6
Lynbrook at Hewlett, 2
Bellmore-JFK at Roosevelt, 2
Clarke at Division, 2
Conference IV
North Shore at Val. Stream South, 2
West Hempstead at Malverne, 2
Seaford at Oyster Bay, 2
Cold Spring Harbor at Locust Val., 2
Lawrence at Carle Pl./Wheatley, 2
SUFFOLK
Division I
Commack at Longwood, 1
Brentwood at Sachem North, 1:30
Central Islip at Ward Melville, 2
Division II
Huntington at North Babylon, 1
West Babylon at Smithtown East, 2
West Islip at Northport, 2
Division III
Sayville at Half Hollow Hills West, 1
Rocky Point at Eastport-SM, 1
Harborfields at East Hampton, 1
Division III
Port Jefferson at Wyandanch, 1:30
CHSFL
Kellenberg vs. Christ the King, TBD
St. John Baptist at Chaminade, 1:30
Iona Prep at St. Anthony’s, 7
NON-LEAGUE
LI Lutheran at Rye Country Day, 1
WEEK 4
Friday, Sept. 29
NASSAU
Conference I
Syosset at Baldwin, 6:30
Conference III
Plainedge at Hewlett, 6
Val, Stream North at Glen Cove, 7
Conference IV
Seaford at Cold Spring Harbor, 7
Carle Place/Wheatley at Valley Stream South, 7
SUFOLK
Division I
Floyd at Lindenhurst, 6
Longwood at Whitman, 6
Central Islip at Patch.-Medford, 6
Ward Melville at Sachem North, 6
Bay Shore at Connetquot, 7
Division II
North Babylon at West Islip, 6
Smithtown East at Huntington, 6
Division III
East Islip at Sayville, Depot Road Field, 6
Smithtown West at Westhampton, 6
Division IV
Glenn at Bayport-Blue Point, 6:30
CHSFL
Holy Trinity at Fordham Prep, 7
Saturday, Sept. 30
NASSAU
Conference I
Farmingdale at Port Washington, 2
Massapequa at Oceanside, 2
Freeport at Hempstead, 2
Westbury at Uniondale, 2
E. Meadow at Valley Stream C., 2
Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK at Hicksville, 1
Conference II
Carey at Garden City, 2
Mepham at Manhasset, 2
Elmont at New Hyde Park, 2
Long Beach at Sewanhaka, 2
Calhoun at Herricks, 2
Jericho at Roslyn/Friends Acad., 2
Conference III
South Side at Roosevelt, 2
Wantagh at Lynbrook, 2
Floral Park at Bethpage, 2
Mineola at Clarke, 2
Division at Bellmore JFK, 2
Conference IV
North Shore at East Rockaway, 2
Malverne at Island Trees, 2 p.m
Locust Valley at Lawrence, 2
Oyster Bay at West Hempstead, 2
SUFFOLK
Division I
Sachem East at Riverhead, 1:30
Commack at Brentwood, 1:30
Division II
Bellport at Half Hollow Hills East, 1:30
Deer Park at Centereach, 2
Newfield at Copiague, 2
Northport at West Babylon, 2:30
Division III
Amityville at East Hampton, 1
Half Hollow Hills West at Eastport-SM, 1
Comsewogue at Rocky Point, 1
Hauppauge at Harborfields, 2
Division IV
Islip at Miller Place, 1
Wyandanch at Mt. Sinai, 1:30
Shoreham WR at Port Jefferson, 2
Greenport/Southold at Babylon, 2
Cent. Moriches at Southampton, 6
CHSFL
St. Anthonys at Chaminade, 1:30
St. Joseph by the Sea vs. Kellenberg, at Mitchel Athletic Complex, 7
NON-LEAGUE
LI Lutheran at St. John Baptist, 1:30
St. Dominic at Horace Mann, 2
WEEK 5
Friday, Oct. 6
NASSAU
Conference I
Freeport at Massapequa, 6
Baldwin at Farmingdale, 6:30
Syosset at Valley Stream Central st Syosset, 6:30
Port Washington at Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, 6:30
Conference II
Sewanhaka at Carey, 3:30
MacArthur at Jericho, 6
Conference III
Wantagh at South Side, 6
Roosevelt at Glen Cove, 6
Lynbrook at Mineola, 7
Hewlett at Division, 7:30
Conference IV
Locust Valley at Seaford, 6
Oyster Bay at East Rockaway, 7
Carle Place/Wheatley at Cold Spring Harbor, 7
Valley Stream South at Island Trees, 7
SUFFOLK
Division I
Floyd at Longwood, 6
Ward Melville at Lindenhurst, 6
Sachem North at Whitman, 6
Riverhead at Central Islip, 6
Division III
Sayville at Eastport-SM, 4:30
Hauppauge at Westhampton, 6
Amityville at East Islip, 6
Division IV
Greenport/Southold at Miller Place, 6
Babylon at Center Moriches, 6
Shoreham WR at Mt. Sinai, 6
Southampton at Islip, 6
CHSFL
St. Anthony’s vs. Christ The King, TBD
St. Dominic at Kennedy Cath., 6:30
Saturday, Oct. 7
NASSAU
Conference I
Oceanside at Uniondale, 3
Hempstead at East Meadow, 3
Westbury at Hicksville, 3
Conference II
New Hyde Park at Mepham, 3
Roslyn/Friends Academy at Elmont, 3
Manhasset at Calhoun, 3
Herricks at Long Beach, 3
Conference III
Bethpage at Plainedge, 3
Clarke at Floral Park, 3
Valley Stream North at Bellmore JFK, 3
Conference IV
Malverne at North Shore, 3
West Hempstead at Lawrence, 3
SUFFOLK
Division I
Brentwood at Bay Shore, 1
Patchogue-Medford at Commack, 1
Connetquot at Sachem East, 3
Division II
Deer Park at Half Hollow Hills East, 1:30
North Babylon at Smithtown East, 2
Northport at Huntington, 2
West Islip at West Babylon, 2
Copiague at Bellport, 2
Centereach at Newfield, 2
Division III
Kings Park at Half Hollow Hills West, 2
Easthampton at Comsewogue, 4
Rocky Point at Smithtown West, 5
Division IV
Glenn at Wyandanch, 1:30
Bayport-Blue Point at Port Jefferson, 2
CHSFL
Chaminade vs. Kellenberg, at Mitchel Athletic Complex, 1
Holy Trinity vs. Cardinal Hayes, TBD
Sunday, Oct. 8
CHSFL
Monsignor Farrell at St. John the Baptist, 1:30
WEEK 6
Thursday, Oct. 12
NASSAU
Conference II
Calhoun at MacArthur, 6
Friday, Oct. 13
NASSAU
Conference I
Farmingdale at Oceanside, 6
Hicksville at Port Washington, 6
Uniondale at Valley Stream Central, 7
Conference II
Garden City at Manhasset, 6
New Hyde Park at Long Beach, 7
Roslyn/Friends Academy at Herricks, 5:30
Conference III
Lynbrook at South Side, 6
Bellmore JFK at Hewlett, 6
Conference IV
Cold Spring Harbor at Malverne, 6
North Shore at West Hempstead, 6:30
Island Trees at Carle Place/Wheatley, 6:30
Lawrence at Oyster Bay, 6
SUFFOLK
Division I
Sachem East at Bay Shore, 3:30
Connetquot at Ward Melville, 7
Division II
Copiague at Smithtown East, 5
Newfield at West Babylon, 6
Half Hollow Hills East at West Islip, 6
Division III
Smithtown West at East Islip, 6
Comsewogue at Harborfields, 6:30
Division IV
Mt. Sinai at Greenport/Southold, 6
CHSFL
Monsignor Farrell at St. Anthony’s, 7
Saturday, Oct. 14
NASSAU
Conference I
Hempstead at Massapequa, 2
Syosset at Freeport, 2
Baldwin at East Meadow, 2
Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK at Westbury, 2
Conference II
Mepham at Carey, 2
Jericho at Sewanhaka, 2
Conference III
Plainedge at Roosevelt, 2
Wantagh at Floral Park, 2
Bethpage at Mineola, 2
Glen Cove at Clarke, 2
Division at Valley Stream North, 2
Conference IV
Valley Stream South at Seaford, 3
East Rockaway at Locust Valley, 3
SUFFOLK
Division I
Sachem North at Floyd, 12
Central Islip at Lindenhurst, 2
Commack at Whitman, 3
Brentwood at Riverhead, 3:30
Longwood at Patchogue-Medford, 4:15
Division II
Northport at Bellport, 12
Huntington at Deer Park, 2
Centereach at North Babylon, 2
Division III
Easthampton at Kings Park, 1:30
Westhampton at Sayville, 2
Eastport-SM at Hauppauge, 5:30
Division IV
Miller Place at Bayport-Blue Point, 1
Southampton/BH/Pier at Wyandanch, 1:30
Shoreham WR at Islip, 2
Center Moriches at Port Jefferson, 2
Babylon at. Glenn, at Manor Field, Huntington, 6:30
CHSFL
St. John the Baptist at Holy Trinity, 1:30
Kellenberg at Archbishop Stepinac, 1:30
Xaverian at St. Dominic, TBD
NON-LEAGUE
Poly Prep at Long Island Lutheran, 2
Sunday, Oct. 15
CHSFL
Moore Catholic at Chaminade, 1:30
WEEK 7
Friday, Oct. 20
NASSAU
Conference I
East Meadow at Westbury, 5
Oceanside at Syosset, 6:30
Conference III
South Side at Plainedge, 6:30
Wantagh at Glen Cove, 7
Hewlett Bethpage, 7
Conference IV
Seaford at Malverne, 7
West Hempstead at Carle Place/Wheatley
SUFFOLK
Division I
Riverhead at Connetquot, 6:30
Lindenhurst at Sachem North, 6:30
Longwood at Ward Melville, 7
Division II
West Babylon at Deer Park, 6
Smithtown East at Centereach, 6
West Islip at Newfield, 6:30
Division III
Half Hollow Hills West at Smithtown West, 6
Westhampton at Kings Park, 6:30
Sayville at Comsewogue, 7
Division IV
Bayport-Blue Point at Center Moriches, 5:30
Wyandanch at Babylon, 6
Miller Place at Mt. Sinai, 6
Port Jefferson at Greenport/Southold, 6
CHSFL
St. John the Baptist vs. Xaverian, at Aviator Sports Complex, 7
Saturday, Oct. 21
NASSAU
Conference I
Massapequa at Farmingdale, 2
Freeport at Uniondale, 2
Port Washington at Baldwin, 2
Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK at Hempstead, 2
Hicksville at Valley Stream Central, 2
Conference II
Elmont at Garden City, 2
Mepham at MacArthur, 2
Long Beach at Roslyn/Friends Academy, 2
Calhoun at Jericho, 2
Herricks at Sewanhaka, 2
Conference III
Roosevelt at Floral Park, 2
Division at Lynbrook, 2
Bellmore JFK bat Clarke, 2
Mineola at Valley Stream North, 2
Conference IV
North Shore at Locust Valley, 2
East Rockaway at Valley Stream South, 2
Cold Spring Harbor at Oyster Bay, 2
Lawrence at Island Trees, 2
SUFFOLK
Division I
Whitman at Floyd, 1
Commack at Bay Shore, 1
Patch.-Medford at Brentwood, 1:30
Sachem East at Central Islip, 2
Division II
Bellport at North Babylon, 1
Half Hollow Hills East at Huntington, 1:30
Copiague at Northport, 2
Division III
Harborfields at East Islip, 1
Rocky Point at Amityville, 1
Division IV
Southampton at Shoreham WR, 1
Eastport-SM at East Hampton, 1
CHSFL
Chaminade at Archbishop Stepinac, 1:30
Card. Spellman at St. Dominic, 1:30
Iona Prep vs. Kellenberg, at Mitchel Athletic Complex, 7
NON-LEAGUE
Long Island Lutheran at Concordia Prep, NJ, 2
Sunday, Oct. 22
CHSFL
St. Anthony’s at Holy Trinity, 1:30
WEEK 8
Thursday, Oct. 26
SUFFOLK
Division IV
Port Jefferson at Glenn, at Manor Field, Huntington, 6:30
Friday, Oct. 27
NASSAU
Conference I
Valley Stream Cent. at Oceanside, 6
Westbury at Port Washington, 6
Massapequa at Syosset, 6:30
Uniondale at Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, 6:30
Conference III
Valley Stream North at Hewlett, 6
Glen Cove at Division, 7
Conference IV
Seaford at East Rockaway, 6
West Hempstead at Cold Spring Harbor, 7
SUFFOLK
Division I
Bay Shore at Central Islip, 5
Brentwood at Longwood, 6
Sachem North at Connetquot, 6
Whitman at Patchogue-Medford, 6
Ward Melville at Sachem East, 6:30
Division II
Huntington at Copiague, 6
Division III
Harborfields at Sayville, Depot Road Field, 6
Kings Park at Rocky Point, 6
Half Hollow Hills West at Westhampton, 6
East Islip at Eastport-SM, 7
Division IV
Shoreham WR at Miller Place, 6
Greenport/Southold at Islip, 6
Mt. Sinai at Southampton, 6
Babylon at Bayport-Blue Point, 6
CHSFL
Kellenberg at Monsignor Farrell, 7
NON-LEAGUE
St. Andrews College (Canada) at
LI Lutheran at Centre Island, 7
Saturday, Oct. 28
NASSAU
Conference I
Farmingdale at Hempstead,2
Freeport at Baldwin,2
East Meadow at Hicksville,2
Conference II
Garden City at Mepham, 2
Manhasset at Carey, 2
Long Beach at Elmont, 2
Jericho at New Hyde Park, 2
MacArthur at Herricks, 2
Sewanhaka at Roslyn/Friends, 3
Conference III
Plainedge at Lynbrook, 2
South Side at Floral Park, 2
Bethpage at Wantagh, 2
Clarke at Roosevelt, 2
Mineola at Bellmore JFK, 2
Conference IV
Island Treest at North Shore, 1:30
Malverne at Lawrence, 2
Locust Valley at Carle Place/Wheatley, 2
Oyster Bay at Valley Stream South, 2
SUFFOLK
Division I
Floyd at Commack, 1:30
Lindenhurst at Riverhead, 1:30
Division II
West Babylon at North Babylon, 1
Deer Park at Bellport, 2
Northport at Half Hollow Hills East, 2
Newfield at Smithtown East, 2
Centereach at West Islip, 3
Division III
Comsewogue at Amityville, 1
Hauppauge at Smithtown West, 6
Division IV
Cent. Moriches at Wyandanch, 1:30
CHSFL
St. Anthony’s at Arch Bishop Stepinac, 1:30
Chaminade vs. Card. Hayes, TBD
St. Francis Prep at Holy Trinity, 1:30
Xavier at St. John the Baptist, 1:30
Friday, Nov. 3
LI Lutheran at Pennington, N.J., 7
-- Schedule subject to change