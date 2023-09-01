Long Island high school football schedule 2023

WEEK 1A

(All games p.m. unless noted)

Friday, Sept. 1

NASSAU

Conference II

Manhasset at Levittown-MacArthur, 7

SUFFOLK

Division III

Smithtown West at Comsewogue, 7

Kings Park at East Islip, 6

Eastport-SM at Amityville, 4

Hauppauge at Rocky Point, 6

Non-League

LI Lutheran vs. Xaverian, at Aviator Field, 7

Saturday Sept. 2

NASSAU

Conference II

Garden City at New Hyde Park, 12

Carey at Elmont, 12

Mepham at Herricks, 2

Roslyn/Friends Academy at Calhoun, 2

SUFFFOLK

Division III

East Hampton at Half Hollow Hills West, 1

Westhampton at Harborfields, 1

Non-League

Delbarton, N.J. at St. Anthony’s, 1

Kellenberg at Arlington, 1:30

Holy Trinity at LaSalle Acad., R.I., 1

St. Dominic at Yonkers Brave, TBD

WEEK 1

Thursday, Sept. 7

SUFFOLK

Division IV

Miller Place at Cent. Moriches, 5:30

Friday, Sept. 8

NASSAU

Conference I

Oceanside at Freeport, 6

Valley Stream Cent. at Westbury, 6

Uniondale at Farmingdale, 6:30

Port Washington at Massapequa, 6:30

Conference II

Herricks at Manhasset, 6

Conference III

Hewlett at South Side, 6

Plainedge vs. Glen Cove at Plainedge, 6:30

Lynbrook at Bethpage, 7

Conference IV

Malverne at East Rockaway, 6

Island Trees at Seaford, 6

SUFFOLK

Division I

Sachem North at Commack, 4

Lindenhurst at Longwood, 6

Patch.-Medford at Sachem East, 6

Whitman at Ward Melville, 7

Division II

Huntington at West Islip, 6

Bellport at Centereach, 6

Smithtown East at Deer Park, 7

Division III

East Islip at Half Hollow Hills West, 3

Kings Park at Sayville, Depot Road Field 6

Amityville at Hauppauge, 6

Westhampton at Comsewogue, 7

Division IV

Islip at Babylon, 6

Mt. Sinai at Bayport-Blue Point, 6

Wyandanch at Greenport/Southold, 6

Glenn at Shoreham WR, 7

CHSFL

Cardinal Hayes at St. Anthony’s, 7

Saturday Sept. 9

NASSAU

Conference I

Baldwin at Hempstead, 2

Syosset at Hicksville, 2

Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK at East Meadow, 2

Conference II

Garden City at Calhoun, 2

MacArthur at Carey, 2

Elmont at Mepham, 2

Sewanhaka at New Hyde Park, 2

Jericho at Long Beach, 2

Conference III

Roosevelt at Wantagh, 2

Floral Park at JFK-Bellmore, 2

Division at Mineola, 2

Clarke at Valley Stream North, 2

Conference IV

Cold Sp. Harbor at N. Shore, 1:30

West Hempstead at Locust Val., 2

Val. Stream South at Lawrence, 2

Carle Place/Wheatley at Oyster Bay, 3

SUFFOLK

Division I

Connetquot at Floyd, 1

Central Islip at Brentwood, 1:30

Bay Shore at Riverhead, 1:30

Division II

Copiague at West Babylon, 2

Half Hollow Hills East at Newfield, 2

North Babylon at Northport, 2

Division III

Smithtown West at Harborfields, 1

Rocky Point at East Hampton, 2

Division IV

Southampton at Port Jefferson, 2

CHSFL

Iona Prep at Chaminade, 1:30

Xavier at Holy Trinity, 1:30

St. John Baptist at St. Peter’s, 1:30

Bishop Hendricken, R.I. vs. Kellenberg, at Mitchel Ath. Complex, 6

St. Dominic at Holy Cross, TBD

NON-LEAGUE

Long Island Lutheran at Hudson (N.J.) Catholic, 3

WEEK 2

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Division I

Ward Melville at Floyd, 4

Riverhead at Commack 4

Whitman at Brentwood, 4:45

Patchogue-Medford at Bay Shore, 4

Sachem East at Lindenhurst, 5

Longwood at Sachem North, 6

Connetquot at Central Islip, 6

Division III

Half Hollow Hills West at Amityville, 3

Harborfields at Rocky Point, 6

Eastport-SM at Kings Park, 6

Easthampton at Hauppauge, 6

Sayville at Smithtown West, 6

Division IV

Babylon at Southampton, 6

Thursday, Sept. 14

NASSAU

Conference I

Hicksville at Uniondale, 3:30

Port Washington at East Meadow, 4:30

Freeport at Valley Stream Central, 4:30

Massapequa at Baldwin, 6

Westbury at Hempstead, 6

Oceanside at Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, 6:30

Syosset at Farmingdale, 7

Conference II

Elmont at Sewanhaka, 1:30

Carey at New Hyde Park, 3

Calhoun at Mepham, 3

Long Beach at Garden City, 4:30

Manhasset at Jericho, 4:30

Roslyn/Friends Academy at MacArthur, 7

Conference III

Wantagh at Clarke, 4:30

Valley Stream North at Lynbrook, 4:30

South Side at Bethpage, 6

Floral Park at Plainedge, 6:30

Hewlett at Mineola, 7

Bellmore JFK at Glen Cove, 7

Conference IV

North Shore at Seaford, 6

Locust Valley at Malverne, 6

East Rockaway at Carle Place/Wheatley, 3

Lawrence at Cold Spring Harbor, 7

Oyster Bay at Island Trees, 7

Valley Stream South at West Hempstead, 3:30

SUFFOLK

Division II

North Babylon at Half Hollow Hills East, 3

West Islip at Bellport, 3:30

Smithtown East at Northport, 3:30

West Babylon at Huntington, 6

Centereach at Copiague, 6

Newfield at Deer Park, 6:30

Division IV

Wyandanch at Shoreham WR, 6

Port Jefferson at Mt. Sinai, 6

Center Moriches at Greenport/Southold, 6

Glenn at Miller Place, 6:30

Bayport-Blue Point at Islip, 7

Friday, Sept. 15

NASSAU

Conference III

Roosevelt at Division, 2

NON-League

St. Dominic at Hackley, 5

St. Joe’s Regional, N.J. at St. Anthony’s, 7

Saturday, 16

CHSFL

Kellenberg at St. Francis Prep,

NON-LEAGUE

St. Francis Prep vs. Kellenberg, at Mitchel Athletic Complex, 1

Paramus Catholic, NJ at Chaminade, 1:30

Immaculata, N.J. at Holy Trinity, 1:30

Fordham Prep at St. John the Baptist, 1:30

Long Island Lutheran at Hamden Hall (Conn.), 3

WEEK 3

Thursday, Sept. 21

Division IV

SUFFOLK

Mt. Sinai vs. Glenn at Manor Field, Huntington, 6:30

Friday, Sept. 22

NASSAU

Conference I

Baldwin at Westbury, 5

Farmingdale at Freeport, 6

Hicksville at Oceanside, 6

Uniondale at Syosset, 6:30

Conference II

Herricks at Jericho, 6

Garden City at MacArthur, 7

Conference III

Bethpage at Valley Stream North at Bethpage, 7

Conference IV

Island Trees at East Rockaway, 6

SUFFOLK

Division I

Riverhead at Patch.-Medford, 6

Floyd at Sachem East, 6

Lindenhurst at Connetquot, 7

Bay Shore at Whitman 7

Division II

Bellport at Newfield, 6

Half Hollow Hills East at Centereach, 6

Deer Park at Copiague, 6

Division III

East Islip at Westhampton, 6

Comsewogue at Hauppauge, 6

Amityville at Kings Park, 6

Division III

Miller Place at Babylon, 6

Greenport/Southold at Southampton, 6

Islip at Center Moriches, 6:30

Bayport-Blue Point at Shoreham WR, 6

CHSFL

Holy Trinity at Archbishop Stepinac, 7

Saturday, Sept. 23

NASSAU

Conference I

East Meadow at Massapequa, 2

Hempstead at Port Washington 2

Valley Stream Central at Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, 2

Conference II

Carey at Long Beach, 2

Manhasset at Elmont, 2

New Hyde Park at Roslyn/Friends Academy, 2

Sewanhaka at Calhoun, 2

Conference III

Plainedge at Wantagh, 2

Mineola at South Side, 2

Glen Cove at Floral Park, 6

Lynbrook at Hewlett, 2

Bellmore-JFK at Roosevelt, 2

Clarke at Division, 2

Conference IV

North Shore at Val. Stream South, 2

West Hempstead at Malverne, 2

Seaford at Oyster Bay, 2

Cold Spring Harbor at Locust Val., 2

Lawrence at Carle Pl./Wheatley, 2

SUFFOLK

Division I

Commack at Longwood, 1

Brentwood at Sachem North, 1:30

Central Islip at Ward Melville, 2

Division II

Huntington at North Babylon, 1

West Babylon at Smithtown East, 2

West Islip at Northport, 2

Division III

Sayville at Half Hollow Hills West, 1

Rocky Point at Eastport-SM, 1

Harborfields at East Hampton, 1

Division III

Port Jefferson at Wyandanch, 1:30

CHSFL

Kellenberg vs. Christ the King, TBD

St. John Baptist at Chaminade, 1:30

Iona Prep at St. Anthony’s, 7

NON-LEAGUE

LI Lutheran at Rye Country Day, 1

WEEK 4

Friday, Sept. 29

NASSAU

Conference I

Syosset at Baldwin, 6:30

Conference III

Plainedge at Hewlett, 6

Val, Stream North at Glen Cove, 7

Conference IV

Seaford at Cold Spring Harbor, 7

Carle Place/Wheatley at Valley Stream South, 7

SUFOLK

Division I

Floyd at Lindenhurst, 6

Longwood at Whitman, 6

Central Islip at Patch.-Medford, 6

Ward Melville at Sachem North, 6

Bay Shore at Connetquot, 7

Division II

North Babylon at West Islip, 6

Smithtown East at Huntington, 6

Division III

East Islip at Sayville, Depot Road Field, 6

Smithtown West at Westhampton, 6

Division IV

Glenn at Bayport-Blue Point, 6:30

CHSFL

Holy Trinity at Fordham Prep, 7

Saturday, Sept. 30

NASSAU

Conference I

Farmingdale at Port Washington, 2

Massapequa at Oceanside, 2

Freeport at Hempstead, 2

Westbury at Uniondale, 2

E. Meadow at Valley Stream C., 2

Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK at Hicksville, 1

Conference II

Carey at Garden City, 2

Mepham at Manhasset, 2

Elmont at New Hyde Park, 2

Long Beach at Sewanhaka, 2

Calhoun at Herricks, 2

Jericho at Roslyn/Friends Acad., 2

Conference III

South Side at Roosevelt, 2

Wantagh at Lynbrook, 2

Floral Park at Bethpage, 2

Mineola at Clarke, 2

Division at Bellmore JFK, 2

Conference IV

North Shore at East Rockaway, 2

Malverne at Island Trees, 2 p.m

Locust Valley at Lawrence, 2

Oyster Bay at West Hempstead, 2

SUFFOLK

Division I

Sachem East at Riverhead, 1:30

Commack at Brentwood, 1:30

Division II

Bellport at Half Hollow Hills East, 1:30

Deer Park at Centereach, 2

Newfield at Copiague, 2

Northport at West Babylon, 2:30

Division III

Amityville at East Hampton, 1

Half Hollow Hills West at Eastport-SM, 1

Comsewogue at Rocky Point, 1

Hauppauge at Harborfields, 2

Division IV

Islip at Miller Place, 1

Wyandanch at Mt. Sinai, 1:30

Shoreham WR at Port Jefferson, 2

Greenport/Southold at Babylon, 2

Cent. Moriches at Southampton, 6

CHSFL

St. Anthonys at Chaminade, 1:30

St. Joseph by the Sea vs. Kellenberg, at Mitchel Athletic Complex, 7

NON-LEAGUE

LI Lutheran at St. John Baptist, 1:30

St. Dominic at Horace Mann, 2

WEEK 5

Friday, Oct. 6

NASSAU

Conference I

Freeport at Massapequa, 6

Baldwin at Farmingdale, 6:30

Syosset at Valley Stream Central st Syosset, 6:30

Port Washington at Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, 6:30

Conference II

Sewanhaka at Carey, 3:30

MacArthur at Jericho, 6

Conference III

Wantagh at South Side, 6

Roosevelt at Glen Cove, 6

Lynbrook at Mineola, 7

Hewlett at Division, 7:30

Conference IV

Locust Valley at Seaford, 6

Oyster Bay at East Rockaway, 7

Carle Place/Wheatley at Cold Spring Harbor, 7

Valley Stream South at Island Trees, 7

SUFFOLK

Division I

Floyd at Longwood, 6

Ward Melville at Lindenhurst, 6

Sachem North at Whitman, 6

Riverhead at Central Islip, 6

Division III

Sayville at Eastport-SM, 4:30

Hauppauge at Westhampton, 6

Amityville at East Islip, 6

Division IV

Greenport/Southold at Miller Place, 6

Babylon at Center Moriches, 6

Shoreham WR at Mt. Sinai, 6

Southampton at Islip, 6

CHSFL

St. Anthony’s vs. Christ The King, TBD

St. Dominic at Kennedy Cath., 6:30

Saturday, Oct. 7

NASSAU

Conference I

Oceanside at Uniondale, 3

Hempstead at East Meadow, 3

Westbury at Hicksville, 3

Conference II

New Hyde Park at Mepham, 3

Roslyn/Friends Academy at Elmont, 3

Manhasset at Calhoun, 3

Herricks at Long Beach, 3

Conference III

Bethpage at Plainedge, 3

Clarke at Floral Park, 3

Valley Stream North at Bellmore JFK, 3

Conference IV

Malverne at North Shore, 3

West Hempstead at Lawrence, 3

SUFFOLK

Division I

Brentwood at Bay Shore, 1

Patchogue-Medford at Commack, 1

Connetquot at Sachem East, 3

Division II

Deer Park at Half Hollow Hills East, 1:30

North Babylon at Smithtown East, 2

Northport at Huntington, 2

West Islip at West Babylon, 2

Copiague at Bellport, 2

Centereach at Newfield, 2

Division III

Kings Park at Half Hollow Hills West, 2

Easthampton at Comsewogue, 4

Rocky Point at Smithtown West, 5

Division IV

Glenn at Wyandanch, 1:30

Bayport-Blue Point at Port Jefferson, 2

CHSFL

Chaminade vs. Kellenberg, at Mitchel Athletic Complex, 1

Holy Trinity vs. Cardinal Hayes, TBD

Sunday, Oct. 8

CHSFL

Monsignor Farrell at St. John the Baptist, 1:30

WEEK 6

Thursday, Oct. 12

NASSAU

Conference II

Calhoun at MacArthur, 6

Friday, Oct. 13

NASSAU

Conference I

Farmingdale at Oceanside, 6

Hicksville at Port Washington, 6

Uniondale at Valley Stream Central, 7

Conference II

Garden City at Manhasset, 6

New Hyde Park at Long Beach, 7

Roslyn/Friends Academy at Herricks, 5:30

Conference III

Lynbrook at South Side, 6

Bellmore JFK at Hewlett, 6

Conference IV

Cold Spring Harbor at Malverne, 6

North Shore at West Hempstead, 6:30

Island Trees at Carle Place/Wheatley, 6:30

Lawrence at Oyster Bay, 6

SUFFOLK

Division I

Sachem East at Bay Shore, 3:30

Connetquot at Ward Melville, 7

Division II

Copiague at Smithtown East, 5

Newfield at West Babylon, 6

Half Hollow Hills East at West Islip, 6

Division III

Smithtown West at East Islip, 6

Comsewogue at Harborfields, 6:30

Division IV

Mt. Sinai at Greenport/Southold, 6

CHSFL

Monsignor Farrell at St. Anthony’s, 7

Saturday, Oct. 14

NASSAU

Conference I

Hempstead at Massapequa, 2

Syosset at Freeport, 2

Baldwin at East Meadow, 2

Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK at Westbury, 2

Conference II

Mepham at Carey, 2

Jericho at Sewanhaka, 2

Conference III

Plainedge at Roosevelt, 2

Wantagh at Floral Park, 2

Bethpage at Mineola, 2

Glen Cove at Clarke, 2

Division at Valley Stream North, 2

Conference IV

Valley Stream South at Seaford, 3

East Rockaway at Locust Valley, 3

SUFFOLK

Division I

Sachem North at Floyd, 12

Central Islip at Lindenhurst, 2

Commack at Whitman, 3

Brentwood at Riverhead, 3:30

Longwood at Patchogue-Medford, 4:15

Division II

Northport at Bellport, 12

Huntington at Deer Park, 2

Centereach at North Babylon, 2

Division III

Easthampton at Kings Park, 1:30

Westhampton at Sayville, 2

Eastport-SM at Hauppauge, 5:30

Division IV

Miller Place at Bayport-Blue Point, 1

Southampton/BH/Pier at Wyandanch, 1:30

Shoreham WR at Islip, 2

Center Moriches at Port Jefferson, 2

Babylon at. Glenn, at Manor Field, Huntington, 6:30

CHSFL

St. John the Baptist at Holy Trinity, 1:30

Kellenberg at Archbishop Stepinac, 1:30

Xaverian at St. Dominic, TBD

NON-LEAGUE

Poly Prep at Long Island Lutheran, 2

Sunday, Oct. 15

CHSFL

Moore Catholic at Chaminade, 1:30

WEEK 7

Friday, Oct. 20

NASSAU

Conference I

East Meadow at Westbury, 5

Oceanside at Syosset, 6:30

Conference III

South Side at Plainedge, 6:30

Wantagh at Glen Cove, 7

Hewlett Bethpage, 7

Conference IV

Seaford at Malverne, 7

West Hempstead at Carle Place/Wheatley

SUFFOLK

Division I

Riverhead at Connetquot, 6:30

Lindenhurst at Sachem North, 6:30

Longwood at Ward Melville, 7

Division II

West Babylon at Deer Park, 6

Smithtown East at Centereach, 6

West Islip at Newfield, 6:30

Division III

Half Hollow Hills West at Smithtown West, 6

Westhampton at Kings Park, 6:30

Sayville at Comsewogue, 7

Division IV

Bayport-Blue Point at Center Moriches, 5:30

Wyandanch at Babylon, 6

Miller Place at Mt. Sinai, 6

Port Jefferson at Greenport/Southold, 6

CHSFL

St. John the Baptist vs. Xaverian, at Aviator Sports Complex, 7

Saturday, Oct. 21

NASSAU

Conference I

Massapequa at Farmingdale, 2

Freeport at Uniondale, 2

Port Washington at Baldwin, 2

Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK at Hempstead, 2

Hicksville at Valley Stream Central, 2

Conference II

Elmont at Garden City, 2

Mepham at MacArthur, 2

Long Beach at Roslyn/Friends Academy, 2

Calhoun at Jericho, 2

Herricks at Sewanhaka, 2

Conference III

Roosevelt at Floral Park, 2

Division at Lynbrook, 2

Bellmore JFK bat Clarke, 2

Mineola at Valley Stream North, 2

Conference IV

North Shore at Locust Valley, 2

East Rockaway at Valley Stream South, 2

Cold Spring Harbor at Oyster Bay, 2

Lawrence at Island Trees, 2

SUFFOLK

Division I

Whitman at Floyd, 1

Commack at Bay Shore, 1

Patch.-Medford at Brentwood, 1:30

Sachem East at Central Islip, 2

Division II

Bellport at North Babylon, 1

Half Hollow Hills East at Huntington, 1:30

Copiague at Northport, 2

Division III

Harborfields at East Islip, 1

Rocky Point at Amityville, 1

Division IV

Southampton at Shoreham WR, 1

Eastport-SM at East Hampton, 1

CHSFL

Chaminade at Archbishop Stepinac, 1:30

Card. Spellman at St. Dominic, 1:30

Iona Prep vs. Kellenberg, at Mitchel Athletic Complex, 7

NON-LEAGUE

Long Island Lutheran at Concordia Prep, NJ, 2

Sunday, Oct. 22

CHSFL

St. Anthony’s at Holy Trinity, 1:30

WEEK 8

Thursday, Oct. 26

SUFFOLK

Division IV

Port Jefferson at Glenn, at Manor Field, Huntington, 6:30

Friday, Oct. 27

NASSAU

Conference I

Valley Stream Cent. at Oceanside, 6

Westbury at Port Washington, 6

Massapequa at Syosset, 6:30

Uniondale at Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, 6:30

Conference III

Valley Stream North at Hewlett, 6

Glen Cove at Division, 7

Conference IV

Seaford at East Rockaway, 6

West Hempstead at Cold Spring Harbor, 7

SUFFOLK

Division I

Bay Shore at Central Islip, 5

Brentwood at Longwood, 6

Sachem North at Connetquot, 6

Whitman at Patchogue-Medford, 6

Ward Melville at Sachem East, 6:30

Division II

Huntington at Copiague, 6

Division III

Harborfields at Sayville, Depot Road Field, 6

Kings Park at Rocky Point, 6

Half Hollow Hills West at Westhampton, 6

East Islip at Eastport-SM, 7

Division IV

Shoreham WR at Miller Place, 6

Greenport/Southold at Islip, 6

Mt. Sinai at Southampton, 6

Babylon at Bayport-Blue Point, 6

CHSFL

Kellenberg at Monsignor Farrell, 7

NON-LEAGUE

St. Andrews College (Canada) at

LI Lutheran at Centre Island, 7

Saturday, Oct. 28

NASSAU

Conference I

Farmingdale at Hempstead,2

Freeport at Baldwin,2

East Meadow at Hicksville,2

Conference II

Garden City at Mepham, 2

Manhasset at Carey, 2

Long Beach at Elmont, 2

Jericho at New Hyde Park, 2

MacArthur at Herricks, 2

Sewanhaka at Roslyn/Friends, 3

Conference III

Plainedge at Lynbrook, 2

South Side at Floral Park, 2

Bethpage at Wantagh, 2

Clarke at Roosevelt, 2

Mineola at Bellmore JFK, 2

Conference IV

Island Treest at North Shore, 1:30

Malverne at Lawrence, 2

Locust Valley at Carle Place/Wheatley, 2

Oyster Bay at Valley Stream South, 2

SUFFOLK

Division I

Floyd at Commack, 1:30

Lindenhurst at Riverhead, 1:30

Division II

West Babylon at North Babylon, 1

Deer Park at Bellport, 2

Northport at Half Hollow Hills East, 2

Newfield at Smithtown East, 2

Centereach at West Islip, 3

Division III

Comsewogue at Amityville, 1

Hauppauge at Smithtown West, 6

Division IV

Cent. Moriches at Wyandanch, 1:30

CHSFL

St. Anthony’s at Arch Bishop Stepinac, 1:30

Chaminade vs. Card. Hayes, TBD

St. Francis Prep at Holy Trinity, 1:30

Xavier at St. John the Baptist, 1:30

Friday, Nov. 3

LI Lutheran at Pennington, N.J., 7

-- Schedule subject to change