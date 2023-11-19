Brian Falk, Aidan Calvacca help Seaford rush past Cold Spring Harbor for first Nassau IV title since 2019

A small group of very happy Seaford football players sneaked up behind Mike Corcoran on the sideline and dumped the cold contents from an ice bucket over his head. It was a brisk 42 with the wind chill early Saturday evening in the Hofstra area.

So how did that feel, coach?

“It felt kind of good at first, but no, it’s killing me right now, I can tell you,” Corcoran said a few minutes later. “It’s a little cold out. But I’ll take it.”

Gladly. This was one great day for Seaford. The top-seeded Vikings won the Nassau Conference IV championship.

They beat No. 3 Cold Spring Harbor, 30-6, at Shuart Stadium to claim the program’s first county crown since 2019.

They also improved to 10-1 and claimed a pass into the Long Island Class IV championship game against 11-0 Bayport-Blue Point at 4:30 p.m. next Saturday at Stony Brook.

Corcoran will take that, too. Oh, and there was one more thing he was really happy to have — a dominant running attack featuring senior Aidan Calvacca and sophomore Brian Falk.

“I’m very lucky,” Corcoran said.

Falk carried 25 times for 177 yards and three touchdowns and Calvacca ran 26 times for 168 yards and one score.

“Forty-one is a stud — the kid Falk is excellent,” Cold Spring Harbor coach Jon Mendreski said. “Mix in a little Calvacca. They do what they do and they do it well.”

Tackles Anthony Janes and Jake Quinn, guards Justin DiScala and Rob McNamara, center Mike Villeck and tight ends Devin O’Donnell and Justin Betz held up their end very well with the blocking.

Calvacca and Falk also blocked for each other.

They complement each other.

“He’s got the speed,” Calvacca said. “I’m a run-into-you type guy . . . And with the line we’ve got blocking for me and him, you can’t really key on one of us.”

Here’s Falk’s view: “When I get the ball, Aidan’s blocking perfect for me. When he gets the ball, I block my best for him. And they just don’t know which way it’s going because we have a dual threat, equal-skill players.”

Seaford jumped in front via its first drive. Jake Anzelone booted a 25-yard field goal.

Falk ran it in from the 7 early in the second quarter.

Louis Cannata then recovered a fumble for Seaford at its 9 with 5:01 left in the half. Seaford moved downfield on the ground. Falk ultimately took a direct snap and scored from the 8 to complete the 91-yard drive with 41.5 seconds showing on the clock.

Corcoran had been thinking about just wanting to “get out of that bad-field position. But it turned into much better than that.”

So it was a 17-0 game at the intermission.

Falk added a 2-yard scoring run in the third quarter and Calvacca crossed the goal line from the 3 in the fourth. The lead swelled to 30-0.

Alex Bauer, who rushed 19 times for 123 yards, finally gave Cold Spring Harbor its six points with 7:08 left, carrying the ball in from the 1.

The Seahawks had been hit hard by injuries beforehand and then during the game. They finished at 9-2.

“It’s not the ending we wanted, obviously,” Mendreski said. “But I’m very proud of the boys the way they fought all year.”