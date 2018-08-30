Seaford coach Rob Perpall returns from very short retirement

Surprise! Rob Perpall is back.

The longtime coach who led Seaford to its third Long Island Class IV championship, had decided to retire after his team's 29-27 LIC victory over Miller Place. He changed his mind and is back for his 21st season.

“A few people, including the school superintendent, and a majority of the returning senior players asked me to come back,” he said. “And I’m thrilled to be back.”

Seeded No. 1 in Nassau IV, the Vikings and their power offense will also return offensive playmakers Joe Angelastro, a senior halfback, and junior quarterback Logan Masters.

Angelastro rushed for 1,530 yards and 17 touchdowns, including a memorable display of 133 yards and three scores on 24 carries against Miller Place in the championship game.

Masters comes off a season in which he passed for 1,000 yards and totaled 12 touchdowns.

No. 2 seeded Cold Spring Harbor finished10-1 last season, falling only to Seaford in the Nassau final. Top returnees to the Power-I offense include senior wide receiver Thomas Milana and tight end Aidan Adomaites.