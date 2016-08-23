Seaford has the potential to win it all this season

When you come up just short of a Nassau Conference IV title, it can be understandable to dwell on the past.

But for Seaford, there’s not enough time to think about what happened before. With 13 other teams vying for the conference crown, it’s time to focus on the present.

“I think we can win it all, but we’re a long ways from that,” coach Rob Perpall said.

The present holds a promising future. Quarterback A.J. Cain enters his third year as a starter.

“From the line to the running backs, everyone’s always on the same page and ready to go at all times,” quarterback A.J. Cain said.

He has his share of expectations and skills to back it up. The 6-foot-1 senior is a versatile threat with the ability to beat you through the air or on the ground.

“A.J. has the potential to be as good as any quarterback we’ve ever had here,” coach Rob Perpall said. “He’s a good athlete. He’s the real deal.”

He’ll hand off to running back Danny Roell, who ran for 1,953 yards last year, according to stats reported to Newsday. He was the fourth-leading rusher on Long Island.

The offensive line is almost entirely new, with the exception of senior James Poole. While the players surrounding Poole won’t have last year’s final moments seared into their memories, Poole will be sure his teammates know how close they came.

“The last two years we came up just short,” Poole said. “We’re looking to work hard during the summer and throughout the season and trying to get that championship.”

Poole said he liked what he’s seen so far this preseason from his new linemates.

“We block well, we open the holes and we have great backs who get the job done,” Poole said. “We take responsibility for how well our offense does.”