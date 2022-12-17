Newsday's All-Long Island football second team 2022

OFFENSE

QB: Jeff Conway, Long Beach, 5-11, 175, Sr.

He was an outstanding linebacker and quarterback. He completed 126 of 222 attempts for 1,934 yards and 21 TDs.

QB: Devin Page, Kellenberg, 6-3, 195, Sr.

Page passed for 1,898 yards and 13 TDs and completed 149 of 227 (65.7%). He also ran for 811 yards and 9 TDs on 107 rushes.

QB: Brayden Stahl, Smithtown West 6-0 170, Jr.

Stahl completed 170 of 310 passes for 2,663 yards and 29 TDs.

QB: Jake Tripptree, Sayville, 6-2, 175, Jr.

He was a finalist for the Boomer Esiason Award for the top quarterback in Suffolk. He passed for 1,883 yards and 24 TDs.

RB: Norman Brown, Malverne, 5-9, 195, Sr.

He was an outstanding two-way player, who rushed for 1,222 yards and 7 TDs. He averaged 6.4 yards per carry.

Malverne running back Norman Brown in a Nassau IV game against Seaford on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Credit: James Escher

RB: Nick Cupelli, Wantagh, 5-11, 195, Sr.

He led Wantagh to the Conference III final. He rushed for 1,457 yards and 14 TDs on 129 carries. He averaged 11.3 yards per carry.

RB: Nathaniel Griffith, North Babylon, 5-11, 180, Sr.

Griffith rushed for 1,736 yards and 20 TDs on 170 carries and broke the Long Island single game rushing record with 489 yards in a win over Smithtown West.

RB: Frank Ruta, St. Anthony’s, 5-9, 200, Sr.

He was the top running back for the Catholic League state champions. He had 123 carries for 1,008 yards and 13 TDs for an average of 8.2 yards per carry.

WR: Ryan Fountain, Massapequa, 5-11, 175, Sr.

He was a three-year starter. He finished this season with 23 receptions for 425 yards and 6 TDs.

WR: Jack Melore, Smithtown West, 6-0, 200, Jr.

Melore broke the Suffolk record for most receptions in a season with 69. He had 1,230 receiving yards and 12 TDs and was a finalist for the Paul Longo Receiver Award as most outstanding receiver in Suffolk.

WR: Anthony Morrione, Sayville, 5-11, 170, Sr.

He was the go-to wide receiver on a 12-0 team. He caught 53 passes for 960 yards and 12 TDs. He was a defensive standout with 4 playoff INT.

Anthony Morrione of Sayville finds some running room during a Suffolk Division III football game against Half Hollow Hills West in Dix Hills on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Credit: Peter Frutkoff

TE: Alex Menghi, St. Anthony's, 6-4, 200, Jr.

A physical blocking tight end who helped propel the Friars' running game on the way to the state title.

OL: Andrew Cresciullo, Garden City, 6-3, 295, Sr.

He was a major cog in an offensive line that paved the way to another Long Island Class II title.

OL: Ricky Folwork, Farmingdale, 6-0, 190, Sr.

Folwork was an All-Nassau performer for an offensive line that averaged 227 rushing yards per game.

OL: Rodney Mills, Baldwin, 6-1, 240, Jr.

He was a finalist for the Martone Award as Nassau’s most outstanding lineman.

OL: Dylan Spano, Bayport-Blue Point, 6-1, 235, So.

He was the anchor of an offensive line that paved the way to the school’s first Long Island Class IV crown.

OL: Vincenzo Verdi, Long Island Lutheran, 6-1, 280, Sr.

According to his coach Chris Reno, Verdi, who played center, is the school’s best lineman in recent program history.

DEFENSE

DL: Louca Charalambous, Half Hollow Hills East, 6-3, 250, Sr.

He was an outstanding two-way lineman for the T-Birds.

Louca Charalambous of Half Hollow Hills East protects his quarterback during a Suffolk Division II football game against Smithtown West in Dix Hills on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Credit: Peter Frutkoff

DL: Shamar Pink, Hempstead, 6-3, 230, Sr.

He was a key to the Hempstead running game and a run-stopper on defense.

DL: Connor Taphouse, Floyd, 6-2, 200, Sr.

The Zellner Award finalist finished with 12 sacks.

DL: Derek Varley, Bayport-Blue Point, 6-4, 210, Sr.

A bruising defensive end who had 41 tackles and seven sacks. He also had 18 receptions and 235 yards with three scores at tight end.

LB: Charles Battaglia, Chaminade, 6-0, 220, Sr.

He was one of the best defensive players in the CHSFL. He had 89 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, three interceptions and a sack.

LB: RJ Votruba, Garden City, 6-0, 185, Sr.

He made all the calls for Long Island’s stingiest defense. He had a key interception in county final. He also had 748 all-purpose yards and 11 TDs.

LB: Joseph Dechiaro, St. Anthony’s, 5-9, 215, Sr.

He had 101 tackles, five tackles for a loss and caused two fumbles for the Catholic League state champions.

LB: Sean Druckenmiller, Bayport-Blue Point, 5-10, 190, Sr.

He had 106 tackles and the leader of the Phantoms' defense.

LB: Mason Hauser, Longwood, 6-2, 221, Sr.

Hauser was a punishing sideline-to-sideline defender with 61 tackles, three sacks and an interception.

LB: Josh Isaacs, Half Hollow Hills East, 6-0, 245, Sr.

He was a finalist for Newsday’s Burnett Award (Suffolk’s top defensive player) and the Collotta Award. He had 107 tackles, 68 solo tackles, 5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Half Hollow Hills East HS linebacker Josh Isaacs during a photo shoot in Dix Hills on Monday, August 23, 2021. Credit: David L. Pokress/David L. Pokress

LB: Logan Lyson, Oceanside, 6-4, 240, Sr.

He was a finalist for the Piner Award as Nassau’s most outstanding linebacker. He dominated play on both sides of the ball.

LB: Benny Sands, Sayville, 5-10, 185, Sr.

He was a three-year starter at linebacker and a two-time finalist for the Collotta Award as Suffolk’s top linebacker. Sands had 91 tackles, including 38 solos, 15 tackles for a loss and two interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown. He will play football for Franklin & Marshall.

DB: Jack LaPrarie, Smithtown West, 6-2, 180, Sr.

LaPrarie was excellent in coverage with six interceptions and 13 pass breakups. He also had 56 receptions and 976 receiving yards for Suffolk’s top receiver. He also had 14 touchdown receptions.

Sean Cannon of Kellenberg reacts after breaking up a pass to force a turnover on downs in the fourth quarter of a non-league football game against visiting Arlington (Lagrangeville, NY) on Sept. 3, 2022. Credit: James Escher

DB: Sean Cannon, Kellenberg, 6-2, 195, Sr.

He caught 58 passes for 750 yards and five TDs (12.9 yards/catch), while having 81 tackles and six interceptions on defense.

K: Brody Schaffer, Westhampton Beach, So.

He made 37 extra points and nine field goals, including a 44-yard FG in the Suffolk semifinals.

K: Tim Tomlinson, Chaminade, Sr.

He was the CHSFL Class AAA Special Teams Player of the Year. He kicked seven field goals, with a long of 42 yards. He kicked the game-winner over Holy Trinity, the Class AA-1 Champion.

ALL-PURPOSE: Joseph Filardi, Half Hollow Hills West, 6-1, 165, So.

Filardi completed 130 of 212 passes for 2,028 yards and 32 TDs. He also rushed for 642 yards and three scores on 79 carries. He had 57 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery for a TD.

North Shore quarterback Peter Liotta breaks free for yardage during the Long Island Class IV Championship football game between North Shore and Bayport-Blue Point at Hofstras Shuart Stadium on Friday, November 25, 2022. Credit: Peter Frutkoff

ALL-PURPOSE: Pete Liotta, North Shore, 5-10, 155, Sr.

Liotta led his team to back-to-back county titles and won an LIC as a junior. He rushed for 1,254 yards on 135 carries and 15 TDs. He was a standout on defensive back.

ALL-PURPOSE: Joe’ll Spagnuolo, Miller Place, 5-10, 185, Sr.

The halfback rushed for 1,186 yards and 15 touchdowns on 120 carries for a 9.9 average. At linebacker, he led the Panthers with 48 tackles.

ALL-PURPOSE: Jakkai Stith, Hempstead, 6-1, 220, Sr.

Stith rushed for 880 yards and 7 TDs and passed for another 655 yards and eight scores. He was a shutdown corner on defense.

With Andy Slawson