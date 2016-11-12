St. Anthony’s falls short of Class AA final

It had been nearly two months since the last time Bo Waters saw the field. But the senior quarterback did everything he could Friday night, ultimately falling just short of victory.

With usual starter Gregg Campisi out because of an injury, Waters filled in for No. 1 St. Anthony’s in a 49-35 home defeat to No. 4 Cardinal Hayes in the CHSFL Class AA semifinals. Waters completed 8 of 22 passes for 177 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Tied at 35 entering the fourth quarter, Cardinal Hayes scored the go-ahead touchdown on an 11-yard run from Tahshawn Brinson with about nine minutes to go. St. Anthony’s trailed 35-21 late in the third but came back to tie it following two big scores from Tyler Palminteri over the final three minutes of the quarter — a 74-yard receiving touchdown and a 62-yard scamper to the end zone.

Cardinal Hayes quarterback Christian Anderson proved too much to handle for the Friars’ defense. He continuously scrambled away from pressure to pick up crucial yardage with his legs, while also rushing for three touchdowns on carries of 7, 9 and 9 yards.

Anderson’s 7-yard carry with about two minutes left in the fourth quarter on fourth-and-3 extended Cardinal Hayes’ final possession.

Anderson then sealed the victory with his second 9-yard rushing touchdown of the night.

Waters got off to a quick start in the first quarter, scrambling for 18 yards and throwing a 9-yard touchdown pass to Julian Chung to complete a six-play, 74-yard opening drive.

Waters also found Chung for a 48-yard touchdown with 1:42 remaining in the first half to cut Cardinal Hayes’ lead to 21-14.

Dion Williams had a 2-yard rushing touchdown about midway through the third quarter to cut the deficit to 27-21.

St. Anthony’s fell short of reaching the CHSFL final, which the Friars last reached in 2013, defeating Chaminade, 35-0, in the Class AAA championship game.