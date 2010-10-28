Staff selections of High School football games
Gregg Sarra Andy Slawson Bob Herzog Chris MascaroCarl Reuter
Hills West Smith. W. Smith.W. Smith.W. Hills West
Bellport Newfield Bellport Newfield Newfield
Connetquot Commack Conn. Conn. Conn.
Oceanside Oceanside Freeport OceansideOceanside
Lynbrook Lynbrook Lynbrook LynbrookSewanhaka
East Meadow East Meadow E. Meadow E. MeadowSyosset
East Islip East Islip East Islip West IslipEast Islip
Harborfields Miller Place Harborflds HarborfldsHarborflds
Hewlett Hewlett Plainedge HewlettPlainedge
St. Anthony's St. Anthony's St. Anth. St. Anth.St. Anth.