North Babylon halfback Jawara Keahey wants another shot at a Long Island Class II football championship. He was the state leader in rushing with 2,614 yards and 37 touchdowns as a junior, and it wasn’t enough to win that Class II crown.

The Bulldogs were beaten in the Class II title game, 38-7, by Garden City, the three-time defending champion.

“I don’t really care about beating last year’s stats,” Keahey said. “I just can't wait to play against teams that have been grinding all summer. All I care about is winning that last game.”

North Babylon coach John Rowland knows the Bulldogs can run the football with Keahey and senior Jordan Konig, but he needs to fill the quarterback role, vacated by the graduated Chris Stumpf, with junior Tristan Garcia.

“We brought up Garcia last year to play cornerback,” he said. “And at North Babylon we don't bring up underclassmen, unless we think they can start, and Garcia did. He’s a tough kid.”

With Garcia under center, Rowland wants his guys to finish that unfinished business and win the whole thing.

East Islip and Half Hollow Hills East can stand in the way of another Bulldogs Division II title.

East Islip won the Long Island Class III crown and moves up in class and Half Hollow Hills East has been knocking at the door of a title but came up just short the past few years.

“It’s exciting, honestly,” Hills East coach Alex Marcelin said. “The division is tough from top to bottom. I think if we handle what we must handle, I think we'll put ourselves in a good position. We have a big, physical offensive line. And our halfback Daniel White is a workhorse.”

White rushed for 1,634 yards and 12 touchdowns and added 380 yards receiving and four more scores.

“My offensive line is perfect, I love them a lot,” White said.

East Islip coach Sal J. Ciampi knows the division is loaded.

“We'll continue to do what we do,” he said. “I won’t allow anyone to take us out of what we do well. But it’ll be different this year.”