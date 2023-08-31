West Islip the top seed to start in new-look Suffolk Division II

Three teams exited Suffolk Division II, arguably the most competitive division in high school football last season.

Lindenhurst and Connetquot moved up into Division I and Smithtown West moved down into Division III. The loss of three playoff contenders still leaves a fairly balanced division with traditionally strong programs in top-seeded West Islip, North Babylon and Bellport, the two-time defending champions.

"We still have our core teams from the old black and blue days of Division II,” said West Islip coach Steve Mileti. “We need to be ready to rock and roll from opening day against Huntington. Five days after that opener we travel to Bellport – so it doesn’t get easier.”

West Islip has been in 22 Suffolk finals since 1972, winning five titles. The last crown came in the shortened season in the spring of 2021. The Lions won the school’s only Long Island Class II crown in 1994.

The Lions will be led by linebacker and two-year captain Chris Piropato and Anthony DeCristofaro, a four-year starter on the offensive line.

"Their efforts, attitude and toughness week by week will help determine the positive expectations we expect here in West Islip,” Mileti said. “I believe the key to this team is that there are names that are not on the lists of top players that I know will have a major impact on our team."

Bellport defeated Northport in last year's divisional final, 35-14, and opens this season as the No. 4 seed. The Clippers have won 13 titles since 1982. The Clippers have played in 17 Suffolk finals, and won six Long Island titles in 10 appearances.

"West Islip was young and very tough last year and earned that top seed,” said Bellport coach Jamie Fabian. “Our team is committed and ready for the challenge that Division II delivers week in and week out. The outlook is positive here as we lean on and believe in our winning tradition.”

Half Hollow Hills East has never reached a Suffolk final, but the program has taken major steps toward that end. Northport reached the final last year but hasn't won a Suffolk title since 1991.