Suffolk Division III football team previews

EAST ISLIP

REDMEN

2015 record: 9-2

Coach: Sal Ciampi, 16th season

KEY PLAYERS

Kyle Nunez

OL/DL, 6-3, 300, Sr.

Justin Taveras

RB/CB, 5-10, 175, Jr.

Kyle Fleitman

QB/S, 6-0, 175, Sr.

Chris Higgins

TE/LB, 6-2, 215, Sr.

Pat Fitzpatrick

OL/DL, 6-4, 280, Sr.

ABOUT THE REDMEN

Nunez is a force on both sides of the ball. Fitzpatrick, Kai Brothers, and Christian Giacalone join him upfront. Taveras (739 yards, 7.7 yards per carry) and Fleitman both have big play ability.

SAYVILLE

GOLDEN FLASHES

2015 record: 12-0

Coach: Rob Hoss, 15th season

KEY PLAYERS

Jack Coan

QB, 6-4, 200, Sr.

Jason Intermesoli

WR/DB, 5-9, 160, Sr.

Ashton Bradley

RB/DB, 5-11, 166, Sr.

Jake Kolar

WR/DB, 5-9, 160, Sr.

John Liskiewicz

OL/DL, 5-10, 240, Sr.

ABOUT THE GOLDEN FLASHES

Reigning Long Island champions return six starters on both sides of the ball, led by Coan who threw for 2,499 yards and 36 touchdowns last season. Mike Dionisio, Kolar and Intermesoli will be his top receivers, and Liskiewicz leads the offensive line.

KINGS PARK

KINGSMEN

2015 record: 6-3

Coach: Mark O’Brien, 22nd season

KEY PLAYERS

Paul Cooper

QB/CB, 5-9, 160, Sr.

Matt Guercio

OT/DT, 6-0, 235, Sr.

Danny Byrne

OG/DT, 6-0, 285, Sr.

Matt Estherson

WR/CB, 6-0, 165, Sr.

Matt Meyers

RB/LB, 5-9, 190, Sr.

ABOUT THE KINGSMEN

Cooper set school records for yards (1,581), completions (136) and completion percentage (63.5). Guercio and Byrne lead strong offensive and defensive lines. Linebacker Matt Meyers and safety Matt Celbuski lead an aggressive defense.

EASTPORT-S. MANOR

SHARKS

2015 record: 7-2

Coach: Bill Ashton, 3rd season

KEY PLAYERS

Brandon Stiles

WR/OLB, 6-2, 215, Sr.

John Sapanaro

OL/DL, 6-2, 245, Sr.

Mark Pace

WR/DB/P, 6-1, 2-5, Jr.

Sean Maguire

WR/DB/ KR, 6-0, 180, Sr.

Danny Dollard

QB, 6-0, 180, Sr.

ABOUT THE SHARKS

Stiles, who made 80 tackles and had three interceptions and 411 receiving yards, returns to lead a deep, senior-laden team. Maguire returned two kickoffs for touchdowns last season, and linebacker Anthony Casale made 106 tackles.

WESTHAMPTON

HURRICANES

2015 record: 5-5

Coach: Bill Parry, 20th season

KEY PLAYERS

Dylan Laube

RB/LB/KR, 5-11, 170, Jr.

Anthony Strippoli

OL/DL, 5-10, 210, Sr.

Zach Arrasate

RB/DB, 5-9, 170, Sr.

Ross Cange

RB/DB, 5-0, 160, Sr.

Ryan Wagner

TE/DE/K, 6-2, 215, Sr.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES

Laube rushed for 1,240 yards and had 24 total touchdowns, leading the team to the county semifinals. He is joined in the backfield by Arrasate, who ran for 539 yards and averaged and 8.8 yards per carry, and Cange.

HARBORFIELDS

TORNADOES

2015 record: 4-5

Coach: Rocco Colucci, 1st season

KEY PLAYERS

Joe Panettieri

RB/LB, 5-8, 170, Sr.

James Baskam

OL/LB, 6-3, 215, Sr

Mark Malico

RB/LB, 5-10, 195, Sr.

Joe Kelly

OL/DL, 6-2, 235, Sr.

Gavin Buda

WR/CB, 6-0, 165, Jr.

ABOUT THE TORNADOES

Panettieri and Malico form a one-two punch in the backfield, and will be joined by sophomore Thomas Sangiovanni. New quarterback PJ Clementi brings accuracy and leadership.

ISLIP

BUCCANEERS

2015 record: 1-7

Coach: Jamie Lynch, 11th season

KEY PLAYERS

Nick Provenzano

TE/LB, 5-11, 195, Sr.

Neiko Pugliese

OT/LB, 5-10, 195, Sr.

Mike Migliorisi

FB/LB, 5-11, 180, Sr.

Teddy McLoughlin

FB/LB, 6-0, 190, Jr.

Steven Paris

OG/DE, 5-9, 210, Sr.

ABOUT THE BUCCANEERS

Nine starters return on defense, including the linebacking corps of Provenzano (78 tackles), Migliorisi, Pugliese and McLoughlin. Paris and Greg Hodulick anchor the defensive line.

WEST BABYLON

EAGLES

2015 record: 1-7

Coach: Ron Langella, 2nd season

KEY PLAYERS

Chris Repman

QB/DB, 5-11, 210, Sr.

Lou Mazza

OL/DL, 5-11, 215, Sr.

Joe Consalazio

OL/DL, 6-0, 225, Sr.

Marc Esposito

WR/OLB, 5-9, 185, Jr.

Jackson Hauhuth

WR/OLB, 5-10, 165, Jr.

ABOUT THE EAGLES

They lost three games in the final three minutes last season in Division II. A fast and athletic group will eye a playoff berth in the school’s first season in Division III.

HAUPPAUGE

EAGLES

2015 record: 3-5

Coach: Stephen Chmela, 2nd season

KEY PLAYERS

Dom Paresi

WR/DB, 6-1, 180, Sr.

Nick Paresi

WR/DB, 6-1, 180, Sr.

Steven Holder

5-11, 205LB, Sr.

Derek Semon

6-0, 200, LB Sr.

John Munro

6-1, 295, OL/DL, Sr.

ABOUT THE EAGLES

They were a failed two-point conversion from a playoff berth last season, and will look to get over the hump in 2016. Paresi twins lead the receiving corps and defensive backfield.

ROCKY POINT

EAGLES

2015 record: 2-6

Coach: Anthony DiLorenzo, 5th season

KEY PLAYERS

Sean McGovern

QB/DB, 6-0, 170, Sr.

Alec Rinaldi

RB/LB, 5-8, 170, Jr.

Pete LaSalla

RB/LB, 5-7, 180, Jr.

Donovan Harris

OL/DL, 6-4, 250, Sr.

Matt Capell

OL/DL, 6-0, 230, Sr.

ABOUT THE EAGLES

McGovern runs a triple-option offense behind an offensive line of Harris, Capell and Jake Pohl. Young squad will look to return to the playoffs.

COMSEWOGUE

WARRIORS

2015 record: 0-8

Coach: Sean Tremblay, 6th season

KEY PLAYERS

Anthony Guradiano

QB, 6-1, 175, Sr.

Kai Cochrane

RB, 6-2, 220, Jr.

Billy Grosse

OT, 6-5, 270, Sr.

Andy Suarez

DE, 6-2, 220, Sr.

Christian Fouche

OG, 6-2, 265, Sr.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS

Young team was more competitive than its record indicated in 2015: Warriors lost three games by one score and two more by two scores.

AMITYVILLE

WARRIORS

2015 record: 1-7

Coach: Bill Kretz, 3rd season

KEY PLAYERS

Jala Coad

QB, 6-0, 180, Jr.

Deontrae Green

RB/WR, 6-1, 175, Sr.

Denis Douglas

RB/LB, 5-11, 209, Sr.

Deonte Wilson

OT/DE, 6-3, 245, Jr.

Damian McPhaul

OT/DE, 6-3, 220, Jr.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS

Coad and Green, an all-purpose threat, lead an athletic offense that will look to make plays in space and must improve on finishing drives in the red zone.