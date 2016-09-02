Suffolk Division III football team previews
EAST ISLIP
REDMEN
2015 record: 9-2
Coach: Sal Ciampi, 16th season
KEY PLAYERS
Kyle Nunez
OL/DL, 6-3, 300, Sr.
Justin Taveras
RB/CB, 5-10, 175, Jr.
Kyle Fleitman
QB/S, 6-0, 175, Sr.
Chris Higgins
TE/LB, 6-2, 215, Sr.
Pat Fitzpatrick
OL/DL, 6-4, 280, Sr.
ABOUT THE REDMEN
Nunez is a force on both sides of the ball. Fitzpatrick, Kai Brothers, and Christian Giacalone join him upfront. Taveras (739 yards, 7.7 yards per carry) and Fleitman both have big play ability.
SAYVILLE
GOLDEN FLASHES
2015 record: 12-0
Coach: Rob Hoss, 15th season
KEY PLAYERS
Jack Coan
QB, 6-4, 200, Sr.
Jason Intermesoli
WR/DB, 5-9, 160, Sr.
Ashton Bradley
RB/DB, 5-11, 166, Sr.
Jake Kolar
WR/DB, 5-9, 160, Sr.
John Liskiewicz
OL/DL, 5-10, 240, Sr.
ABOUT THE GOLDEN FLASHES
Reigning Long Island champions return six starters on both sides of the ball, led by Coan who threw for 2,499 yards and 36 touchdowns last season. Mike Dionisio, Kolar and Intermesoli will be his top receivers, and Liskiewicz leads the offensive line.
KINGS PARK
KINGSMEN
2015 record: 6-3
Coach: Mark O’Brien, 22nd season
KEY PLAYERS
Paul Cooper
QB/CB, 5-9, 160, Sr.
Matt Guercio
OT/DT, 6-0, 235, Sr.
Danny Byrne
OG/DT, 6-0, 285, Sr.
Matt Estherson
WR/CB, 6-0, 165, Sr.
Matt Meyers
RB/LB, 5-9, 190, Sr.
ABOUT THE KINGSMEN
Cooper set school records for yards (1,581), completions (136) and completion percentage (63.5). Guercio and Byrne lead strong offensive and defensive lines. Linebacker Matt Meyers and safety Matt Celbuski lead an aggressive defense.
EASTPORT-S. MANOR
SHARKS
2015 record: 7-2
Coach: Bill Ashton, 3rd season
KEY PLAYERS
Brandon Stiles
WR/OLB, 6-2, 215, Sr.
John Sapanaro
OL/DL, 6-2, 245, Sr.
Mark Pace
WR/DB/P, 6-1, 2-5, Jr.
Sean Maguire
WR/DB/ KR, 6-0, 180, Sr.
Danny Dollard
QB, 6-0, 180, Sr.
ABOUT THE SHARKS
Stiles, who made 80 tackles and had three interceptions and 411 receiving yards, returns to lead a deep, senior-laden team. Maguire returned two kickoffs for touchdowns last season, and linebacker Anthony Casale made 106 tackles.
WESTHAMPTON
HURRICANES
2015 record: 5-5
Coach: Bill Parry, 20th season
KEY PLAYERS
Dylan Laube
RB/LB/KR, 5-11, 170, Jr.
Anthony Strippoli
OL/DL, 5-10, 210, Sr.
Zach Arrasate
RB/DB, 5-9, 170, Sr.
Ross Cange
RB/DB, 5-0, 160, Sr.
Ryan Wagner
TE/DE/K, 6-2, 215, Sr.
ABOUT THE HURRICANES
Laube rushed for 1,240 yards and had 24 total touchdowns, leading the team to the county semifinals. He is joined in the backfield by Arrasate, who ran for 539 yards and averaged and 8.8 yards per carry, and Cange.
HARBORFIELDS
TORNADOES
2015 record: 4-5
Coach: Rocco Colucci, 1st season
KEY PLAYERS
Joe Panettieri
RB/LB, 5-8, 170, Sr.
James Baskam
OL/LB, 6-3, 215, Sr
Mark Malico
RB/LB, 5-10, 195, Sr.
Joe Kelly
OL/DL, 6-2, 235, Sr.
Gavin Buda
WR/CB, 6-0, 165, Jr.
ABOUT THE TORNADOES
Panettieri and Malico form a one-two punch in the backfield, and will be joined by sophomore Thomas Sangiovanni. New quarterback PJ Clementi brings accuracy and leadership.
ISLIP
BUCCANEERS
2015 record: 1-7
Coach: Jamie Lynch, 11th season
KEY PLAYERS
Nick Provenzano
TE/LB, 5-11, 195, Sr.
Neiko Pugliese
OT/LB, 5-10, 195, Sr.
Mike Migliorisi
FB/LB, 5-11, 180, Sr.
Teddy McLoughlin
FB/LB, 6-0, 190, Jr.
Steven Paris
OG/DE, 5-9, 210, Sr.
ABOUT THE BUCCANEERS
Nine starters return on defense, including the linebacking corps of Provenzano (78 tackles), Migliorisi, Pugliese and McLoughlin. Paris and Greg Hodulick anchor the defensive line.
WEST BABYLON
EAGLES
2015 record: 1-7
Coach: Ron Langella, 2nd season
KEY PLAYERS
Chris Repman
QB/DB, 5-11, 210, Sr.
Lou Mazza
OL/DL, 5-11, 215, Sr.
Joe Consalazio
OL/DL, 6-0, 225, Sr.
Marc Esposito
WR/OLB, 5-9, 185, Jr.
Jackson Hauhuth
WR/OLB, 5-10, 165, Jr.
ABOUT THE EAGLES
They lost three games in the final three minutes last season in Division II. A fast and athletic group will eye a playoff berth in the school’s first season in Division III.
HAUPPAUGE
EAGLES
2015 record: 3-5
Coach: Stephen Chmela, 2nd season
KEY PLAYERS
Dom Paresi
WR/DB, 6-1, 180, Sr.
Nick Paresi
WR/DB, 6-1, 180, Sr.
Steven Holder
5-11, 205LB, Sr.
Derek Semon
6-0, 200, LB Sr.
John Munro
6-1, 295, OL/DL, Sr.
ABOUT THE EAGLES
They were a failed two-point conversion from a playoff berth last season, and will look to get over the hump in 2016. Paresi twins lead the receiving corps and defensive backfield.
ROCKY POINT
EAGLES
2015 record: 2-6
Coach: Anthony DiLorenzo, 5th season
KEY PLAYERS
Sean McGovern
QB/DB, 6-0, 170, Sr.
Alec Rinaldi
RB/LB, 5-8, 170, Jr.
Pete LaSalla
RB/LB, 5-7, 180, Jr.
Donovan Harris
OL/DL, 6-4, 250, Sr.
Matt Capell
OL/DL, 6-0, 230, Sr.
ABOUT THE EAGLES
McGovern runs a triple-option offense behind an offensive line of Harris, Capell and Jake Pohl. Young squad will look to return to the playoffs.
COMSEWOGUE
WARRIORS
2015 record: 0-8
Coach: Sean Tremblay, 6th season
KEY PLAYERS
Anthony Guradiano
QB, 6-1, 175, Sr.
Kai Cochrane
RB, 6-2, 220, Jr.
Billy Grosse
OT, 6-5, 270, Sr.
Andy Suarez
DE, 6-2, 220, Sr.
Christian Fouche
OG, 6-2, 265, Sr.
ABOUT THE WARRIORS
Young team was more competitive than its record indicated in 2015: Warriors lost three games by one score and two more by two scores.
AMITYVILLE
WARRIORS
2015 record: 1-7
Coach: Bill Kretz, 3rd season
KEY PLAYERS
Jala Coad
QB, 6-0, 180, Jr.
Deontrae Green
RB/WR, 6-1, 175, Sr.
Denis Douglas
RB/LB, 5-11, 209, Sr.
Deonte Wilson
OT/DE, 6-3, 245, Jr.
Damian McPhaul
OT/DE, 6-3, 220, Jr.
ABOUT THE WARRIORS
Coad and Green, an all-purpose threat, lead an athletic offense that will look to make plays in space and must improve on finishing drives in the red zone.