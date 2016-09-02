Suffolk Division IV football team previews
SHOREHAM WADING RIVER
WILDCATS
2015 Record: 12-0
Coach: Matt Millheiser, 6th year
KEY PLAYERS
Ethan Wiederkehr
TE/DT, 6-6, 295, Sr.
Kevin Cutinella
QB/DB, 6-0, 185, Sr.
Chris Gray
RB/DB, 5-8, 165, Sr.
Ethan Baumack
FB/MLB, 5-8, 185, Jr.
Dean Stalzer
OT/DT, 6-4, 270, Sr.
ABOUT THE WILDCATS
They begin the season with a 24-game win streak. Wiederkehr is a blue-chip prospect who will anchor a strong defensive line. Cutinella and Gray combine for a fast backfield that will be the focus of the offense.
MILLER PLACE
PANTHERS
2015 Record: 6-4
Coach: Greg Murphy, 1st year
KEY PLAYERS
Joe Filippetti
OL/LB, 5-9, 225, Sr.
Tyler Ammirato
RB/S, 5-9, 165, Jr.
Shane White
HB/LB, 5-11, 235, Sr.
Jordan Rodriguez
OL/DL, 6-1, 265, Sr.
Kevin Gersbeck
WR/S, 5-8, 175, Sr.
ABOUT THE PANTHERS
They played in Division III last season. The team returns only three starters — Filippetti, Ammirato and White — who will all be counted
on to lead a stout defense.
BABYLON
PANTHERS
2015 Record: 4-5
Coach: Rick Punzone, 14th year
KEY PLAYERS
Jason Carlock
WR/LB, 6-2, 210, Sr.
Kenny Rohl
OL/DL, 6-1, 220, Sr.
Scott Sasso
QB/DB, 5-7, 170, Sr.
Zach Amelia
RB/DB, 5-9, 175, Sr.
Chris Costanzo
RB/LB, 5-11, 180, Sr.
ABOUT THE PANTHERS
Looking to bounce back after two seasons in which they went a combined 9-9. The Panthers will play their first game on their new field Friday under the lights against Bayport-Blue Point. Carlock and Sasso are key players on offense.
GLENN
KNIGHTS
2015 Record: 9-2
Coach: Dave Shanahan, 22nd year
KEY PLAYERS
Damien Caffrey
WR/DE, 6-5, 225, Sr.
Cameron Chiodo
WR/ILB, 6-0, 175, Sr.
Peter Noonan
RB/OLB, 6-1, 180, Sr.
Kyle Tiernan
QB/S, 6-3, 180, Sr.
Matt Tufano
WR, 5-9, 160, Sr.
ABOUT THE KNIGHTS
Glenn plans to open up the offense behind first-year starting quarterback Tiernan. Caffrey, Chiodo and Tufano highlight a deep wide receiving core that has both size and speed. Caffrey and Noonan anchor a defense looking to get after the quarterback.
MOUNT SINAI
MUSTANGS
2015 Record: 7-3
Coach: Vin Ammirato, 18th year
KEY PLAYERS
Mike Carneiro
RB/DB, 5-10, 180, Sr.
Jason Shlonsky
QB/DB, 5-11, 175, Sr.
Bobby Christ
OL/DL, 6-2, 245, Sr.
Jared Donnelly
TE/LB, 5-10, 175, Jr.
Mike Sabella
OL/LB, 5-9, 180, So.
ABOUT THE MUSTANGS
The Mustangs are eager to get on the field in week 1 against a Glenn team that knocked them out in last years Division IV semifinals. Shlonsky returns to quarterback after getting reps as a sophomore and Carneiro is one of the most dynamic backs in the county.
BAYPORT-BLUE PT.
PHANTOMS
2015 Record: 6-4
Coach: Mike Zafonte, 1st year
KEY PLAYERS
Kyle Spano
OL/LB, 6-1, 230, Jr.
Ryan Garcia
RB/DL, 5-8, 180, Sr.
Davis Bates
OL/DL, 6-0, 210, Sr.
Vin Grazidei
QB/DB, 6-0, 190, Jr.
Jake Carrabis
QB, 6-0, 180, Jr.
ABOUT THE PHANTOMS
Spano and Bates will anchor an offensive line that will work in front of several new starters. A new coaching staff hopes to get the Phantoms back to the playoffs.
CENTER MORICHES
RED DEVILS
2015 Record: 4-4
Coach: Joe Reggio, 1st year
KEY PLAYERS
Sam Cila
QB/FS, 5-10, 195, Sr.
Nakia Durham
RB/LB, 6-1, 185, Sr.
Dakota Cerverizzo
C, 6-2, 334, Sr.
Andrew Castellano
OL/LB, 6-0, 260, Sr.
Tim Delgado
WR/CB, 5-9, 165, Jr.
ABOUT THE RED DEVILS
They bring back a young team that is looking to improve on last year’s first-round playoff loss. Cerverizzo will be a force along the offensive line and Cila will be a key in the offensive and defensive backfield.
HAMPTON BAYS
BAYMEN
2015 Record: 4-5
Coach: Rich Doulos, 2nd year
KEY PLAYERS
Colin Smith
FB/LB, 5-10, 210, Sr.
Gustavo Nunes
DE/OT, 6-1, 235, Sr.
Josh Aube
CB/RB, 5-11, 185, Sr.
Juan Arango
QB/S, 6-0, 190, Sr.
Ben Sohtz
LB/OT, 6-0, 195, Sr.
ABOUT THE BAYMEN
A playoff team a year ago, the Baymen are looking for maturity and better execution in the second season running a spread offense and 3-5 defense. Smith is a returning all-county player who will be relied upon heavily.
PORT JEFFERSON
ROYALS
2015 Record: 4-4
Coach: Andrew Cosci, 3rd year
KEY PLAYERS
Jack Collins
QB/S, 6-3, 165, Jr.
John McLaughlin
TE/LB, 6-1, 205, Sr.
Brian Mark
TE/LB, 6-0, 190, Sr.
J.R. Knapp
OT/DT, 5-11, 235, Sr.
Nick Kafeiti
OG/DT, 5-10, 210, Sr.
ABOUT THE ROYALS
The Royals hope that quarterback Collins will help keep defenses honest as Port Jefferson hopes to get back to the basics and control the game with its ground attack.
MERCY
MONARCHS
2015 Record:
GREENPORT/ SOUTHOLD/
MATTITUCK PORTERS
2015 Record: 3-5
Coach: Jack Martilotta, 7th year
KEY PLAYERS
Keegan Syron
MLB/HB, 6-1, 225, Sr.
Mike Goodale
OL/DL, 5-10, 240, Sr.
Kyle Shultz
OL/DL, 6-0, 220, Sr.
Chris Schwambourne
OL/DL, 5-10, 300, Sr.
Jordan Fonseca
CB/WR, 5-10, 170, Jr.
ABOUT THE PORTERS
Syron is a dynamic playmaker who will be one of the top players in Division IV. The Porters are looking to continue improving and vie for a playoff berth.
EAST HAMPTON
BONACKERS
2015 Record: 2-6
Coach: Joe McKee, 2nd year
KEY PLAYERS
Brenden Farrell
TE/DL, 6-3, 200, Sr.
Luis Idrovo
OL/DL, 5-10, 200, Sr.
Noah Lappin
RB/LB, 5-11, 170, Jr.
Drew Jurkiewicz
RB/LB, 5-10, 180, Sr.
Kevin Weiss
OL/DL, 6-0, 200, Jr.
ABOUT THE BONACKERS
East Hampton has increased its roster size in its second season as a varsity program. Team is hoping to be more competitive as players grasp the offense.
WYANDANCH
WARRIORS
2015 Record: 1-7
Coach: Dwight E. Singleton, 2nd year
KEY PLAYERS
Christian Flowers
TB/SS, 5-11, 210, Sr.
Elliot Burkes
OG/DT, 6-3, 279, So.
Jamanie Berry
WB/S, 5-9, 180, Sr.
Zaire McQueen
OT, 6-3, 280, Jr.
Henry Pereria
K, 5-9, 190, So.
ABOUT THE WARRIORS
They will rely heavily on returning all-county performer Flowers. Wyandanch is hoping to be more consistent and turn its close losses last year into wins.
SOUTHAMPTON/
PIERSON
MARINERS
2015 Record: 0-8
Coach: Bruce Muro, 3rd year
KEY PLAYERS
Avory Johnson
TE/DE, 6-3, 230, Sr.
Shaundel Crumpton
OL/DL, 6-0, 300, Sr.
Jack O’Brien
FB/LB, 6-1, 190, Sr.
Reagan Solodad
C/ILB, 5-9, 175, Sr.
Shawn Stelling
QB/S, 6-2, 180, So.
ABOUT THE MARINERS
They are looking to improve on the fundamentals in order to be more competitive. Johnson is a top athlete and will be part of a formidable line along with Crumpton.