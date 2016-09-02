Suffolk Division IV football team previews

SHOREHAM WADING RIVER

WILDCATS

2015 Record: 12-0

Coach: Matt Millheiser, 6th year

KEY PLAYERS

Ethan Wiederkehr

TE/DT, 6-6, 295, Sr.

Kevin Cutinella

QB/DB, 6-0, 185, Sr.

Chris Gray

RB/DB, 5-8, 165, Sr.

Ethan Baumack

FB/MLB, 5-8, 185, Jr.

Dean Stalzer

OT/DT, 6-4, 270, Sr.

ABOUT THE WILDCATS

They begin the season with a 24-game win streak. Wiederkehr is a blue-chip prospect who will anchor a strong defensive line. Cutinella and Gray combine for a fast backfield that will be the focus of the offense.

MILLER PLACE

PANTHERS

2015 Record: 6-4

Coach: Greg Murphy, 1st year

KEY PLAYERS

Joe Filippetti

OL/LB, 5-9, 225, Sr.

Tyler Ammirato

RB/S, 5-9, 165, Jr.

Shane White

HB/LB, 5-11, 235, Sr.

Jordan Rodriguez

OL/DL, 6-1, 265, Sr.

Kevin Gersbeck

WR/S, 5-8, 175, Sr.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS

They played in Division III last season. The team returns only three starters — Filippetti, Ammirato and White — who will all be counted

on to lead a stout defense.

BABYLON

PANTHERS

2015 Record: 4-5

Coach: Rick Punzone, 14th year

KEY PLAYERS

Jason Carlock

WR/LB, 6-2, 210, Sr.

Kenny Rohl

OL/DL, 6-1, 220, Sr.

Scott Sasso

QB/DB, 5-7, 170, Sr.

Zach Amelia

RB/DB, 5-9, 175, Sr.

Chris Costanzo

RB/LB, 5-11, 180, Sr.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS

Looking to bounce back after two seasons in which they went a combined 9-9. The Panthers will play their first game on their new field Friday under the lights against Bayport-Blue Point. Carlock and Sasso are key players on offense.

GLENN

KNIGHTS

2015 Record: 9-2

Coach: Dave Shanahan, 22nd year

KEY PLAYERS

Damien Caffrey

WR/DE, 6-5, 225, Sr.

Cameron Chiodo

WR/ILB, 6-0, 175, Sr.

Peter Noonan

RB/OLB, 6-1, 180, Sr.

Kyle Tiernan

QB/S, 6-3, 180, Sr.

Matt Tufano

WR, 5-9, 160, Sr.

ABOUT THE KNIGHTS

Glenn plans to open up the offense behind first-year starting quarterback Tiernan. Caffrey, Chiodo and Tufano highlight a deep wide receiving core that has both size and speed. Caffrey and Noonan anchor a defense looking to get after the quarterback.

MOUNT SINAI

MUSTANGS

2015 Record: 7-3

Coach: Vin Ammirato, 18th year

KEY PLAYERS

Mike Carneiro

RB/DB, 5-10, 180, Sr.

Jason Shlonsky

QB/DB, 5-11, 175, Sr.

Bobby Christ

OL/DL, 6-2, 245, Sr.

Jared Donnelly

TE/LB, 5-10, 175, Jr.

Mike Sabella

OL/LB, 5-9, 180, So.

ABOUT THE MUSTANGS

The Mustangs are eager to get on the field in week 1 against a Glenn team that knocked them out in last years Division IV semifinals. Shlonsky returns to quarterback after getting reps as a sophomore and Carneiro is one of the most dynamic backs in the county.

BAYPORT-BLUE PT.

PHANTOMS

2015 Record: 6-4

Coach: Mike Zafonte, 1st year

KEY PLAYERS

Kyle Spano

OL/LB, 6-1, 230, Jr.

Ryan Garcia

RB/DL, 5-8, 180, Sr.

Davis Bates

OL/DL, 6-0, 210, Sr.

Vin Grazidei

QB/DB, 6-0, 190, Jr.

Jake Carrabis

QB, 6-0, 180, Jr.

ABOUT THE PHANTOMS

Spano and Bates will anchor an offensive line that will work in front of several new starters. A new coaching staff hopes to get the Phantoms back to the playoffs.

CENTER MORICHES

RED DEVILS

2015 Record: 4-4

Coach: Joe Reggio, 1st year

KEY PLAYERS

Sam Cila

QB/FS, 5-10, 195, Sr.

Nakia Durham

RB/LB, 6-1, 185, Sr.

Dakota Cerverizzo

C, 6-2, 334, Sr.

Andrew Castellano

OL/LB, 6-0, 260, Sr.

Tim Delgado

WR/CB, 5-9, 165, Jr.

ABOUT THE RED DEVILS

They bring back a young team that is looking to improve on last year’s first-round playoff loss. Cerverizzo will be a force along the offensive line and Cila will be a key in the offensive and defensive backfield.

HAMPTON BAYS

BAYMEN

2015 Record: 4-5

Coach: Rich Doulos, 2nd year

KEY PLAYERS

Colin Smith

FB/LB, 5-10, 210, Sr.

Gustavo Nunes

DE/OT, 6-1, 235, Sr.

Josh Aube

CB/RB, 5-11, 185, Sr.

Juan Arango

QB/S, 6-0, 190, Sr.

Ben Sohtz

LB/OT, 6-0, 195, Sr.

ABOUT THE BAYMEN

A playoff team a year ago, the Baymen are looking for maturity and better execution in the second season running a spread offense and 3-5 defense. Smith is a returning all-county player who will be relied upon heavily.

PORT JEFFERSON

ROYALS

2015 Record: 4-4

Coach: Andrew Cosci, 3rd year

KEY PLAYERS

Jack Collins

QB/S, 6-3, 165, Jr.

John McLaughlin

TE/LB, 6-1, 205, Sr.

Brian Mark

TE/LB, 6-0, 190, Sr.

J.R. Knapp

OT/DT, 5-11, 235, Sr.

Nick Kafeiti

OG/DT, 5-10, 210, Sr.

ABOUT THE ROYALS

The Royals hope that quarterback Collins will help keep defenses honest as Port Jefferson hopes to get back to the basics and control the game with its ground attack.

MERCY

MONARCHS

2015 Record:

GREENPORT/ SOUTHOLD/

MATTITUCK PORTERS

2015 Record: 3-5

Coach: Jack Martilotta, 7th year

KEY PLAYERS

Keegan Syron

MLB/HB, 6-1, 225, Sr.

Mike Goodale

OL/DL, 5-10, 240, Sr.

Kyle Shultz

OL/DL, 6-0, 220, Sr.

Chris Schwambourne

OL/DL, 5-10, 300, Sr.

Jordan Fonseca

CB/WR, 5-10, 170, Jr.

ABOUT THE PORTERS

Syron is a dynamic playmaker who will be one of the top players in Division IV. The Porters are looking to continue improving and vie for a playoff berth.

EAST HAMPTON

BONACKERS

2015 Record: 2-6

Coach: Joe McKee, 2nd year

KEY PLAYERS

Brenden Farrell

TE/DL, 6-3, 200, Sr.

Luis Idrovo

OL/DL, 5-10, 200, Sr.

Noah Lappin

RB/LB, 5-11, 170, Jr.

Drew Jurkiewicz

RB/LB, 5-10, 180, Sr.

Kevin Weiss

OL/DL, 6-0, 200, Jr.

ABOUT THE BONACKERS

East Hampton has increased its roster size in its second season as a varsity program. Team is hoping to be more competitive as players grasp the offense.

WYANDANCH

WARRIORS

2015 Record: 1-7

Coach: Dwight E. Singleton, 2nd year

KEY PLAYERS

Christian Flowers

TB/SS, 5-11, 210, Sr.

Elliot Burkes

OG/DT, 6-3, 279, So.

Jamanie Berry

WB/S, 5-9, 180, Sr.

Zaire McQueen

OT, 6-3, 280, Jr.

Henry Pereria

K, 5-9, 190, So.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS

They will rely heavily on returning all-county performer Flowers. Wyandanch is hoping to be more consistent and turn its close losses last year into wins.

SOUTHAMPTON/

PIERSON

MARINERS

2015 Record: 0-8

Coach: Bruce Muro, 3rd year

KEY PLAYERS

Avory Johnson

TE/DE, 6-3, 230, Sr.

Shaundel Crumpton

OL/DL, 6-0, 300, Sr.

Jack O’Brien

FB/LB, 6-1, 190, Sr.

Reagan Solodad

C/ILB, 5-9, 175, Sr.

Shawn Stelling

QB/S, 6-2, 180, So.

ABOUT THE MARINERS

They are looking to improve on the fundamentals in order to be more competitive. Johnson is a top athlete and will be part of a formidable line along with Crumpton.