Suffolk Exceptional Seniors showcase skills for final time

Under the lights at Patchogue-Medford High School, dozens of high school football players took the field for the last time, at least while donning their high school logos on their helmets.

Only two of them were brothers.

Hayden and Hunter Lovinsky suited up for Suffolk South in the Suffolk Exceptional Senior All-Star game, which Suffolk North won 24-7. But in a game that didn’t have serious implications, the opportunity to play and compete stood out to the twins from Deer Park.

“Since five years old, it’s always been fun with him,” Hayden said. “Always hitting, always good on the team, always leaders on the team."

Hunter came off injury last year and said the opportunity to put the pads on for the first time in weeks for the All-Star game felt great. Meanwhile, Hayden ripped off a long punt return for a touchdown that was called back on a holding penalty and showcased his speed.

Standout plays always offer some extra talking points after the games, as the brothers tend to reflect after the game on who had the better performance.

“We always talk about stats at the dinner table,” Hayden said. “We always bring up what happened, what we should’ve done. We always bust each other ... it pushes us to be greater, so it’s good to have a twin brother the same age playing on the same field.”

Suffolk South scored first, with Connetquot duo Nicholas Pepitone connecting with Mike Galante for a seven-yard score after a 44-yard run by Center Moriches’ Matt Albino. But Suffolk North’s defense took the show from there, scoring its first two touchdowns on defense.

Ward Melville’s Griffin Kramer took an interception 98 yards for a touchdown with 20 seconds left in the first half. Commack’s Jackson Pellegrino later gave Suffolk North its first lead of the game in the third quarter, recording back-to-back sacks with the second one leading to a fumble in the end zone and a subsequent touchdown.

Pellegrino and Harborfields’ Ethan Appolon formed quite the duo on Wednesday night, combining for four sacks in the second half alone. Appolon ended up being named Defensive MVP for Suffolk North.

“I’m feeling great … getting to be out here one more time with my guys and meeting new guys out here, too,” Pellegrino said. “Honestly, I never would’ve seen myself on a team with some of these guys. We went from hating each other to playing with each other, it’s crazy.”

Commack’s Jeremy Weiss put the finishing touch on the game with a gorgeous deep pass to Harborfields’ Vincent Bolognino for an 83-yard touchdown. Weiss was named Offensive MVP for Suffolk North.



