Suffolk football quarterfinals roundup

SUFFOLK DIVISION I

Ethan Burgos had 14 carries for 92 yards and the winning 16-yard touchdown with 10 minutes remaining during host No. 3 Ward Melville’s 14-10 win over No. 6 Lindenhurst in the Suffolk Division I football quarterfinals Friday night.

Burgos also threw a 13-yard TD to Sebastian Jolley in the first quarter.

Brody Morgan caught five passes for 74 yards and Griffin Kramer rushed for 60 yards on 12 carries.

Christian Aquino caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from Christian Capogna in the first quarter and Ben Chodon kicked a 22-yard field goal in the second quarter to give Lindenhurst a 10-7 halftime lead.

Ward Melville (7-2) will visit No. 2 Sachem North in the semifinals at 6p.m. on Friday. Lindenhurst finished 4-5.

Longwood 27, Commack 14: Nnamdi Nwanyanwu ran for 234 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries to lead host No. 4 Longwood over No. 5 Commack. Caleib Corbett added two TD runs and Davien Benjamin-Sheffey rushed for 78 yards on 10 carries. Longwood totaled 381 rushing yards behind the offensive line of Michael Duarte, Ryan Morrissey, Greg Princivil, Clint Chichester, Jordan Bennett and Edmond Anderson.

Jordan Gibbs had three tackles and an interception, Anthony Fraser had nine tackles, Prince Mack made five tackles and Benjamin-Sheffey added five tackles and a pass breakup.

Andrew Riggs caught touchdown passes of 33 and 80 yards from Jeremy Weiss for Commack, which finished 5-4.

Longwood (6-3) will visit No. 1 Floyd in the semifinals at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Sachem North 42, Whitman 10: Lucas Singleton rushed for 273 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries to lead host No. 2 Sachem North over No. 7 Walt Whitman. His 80-yard TD run gave Sachem North (7-2) a 14-10 lead in the second quarter.

Jayden Berrios and Nasir Altes each added a rushing touchdown. David Santiago had 10 tackles, Shane Reilly had six tackles and two interceptions and Thomas Volpe had five tackles and an interception.

Chase Hinson scored a 1-yard rushing touchdown and Mike Mannino kicked a 31-yard field goal for Whitman, which finished 4-5.

SUFFOLK DIVISION II

Jawara Keahey ran for 275 and seven touchdowns on 24 carries to lead host No. 1 North Babylon to a 69-37 win over No. 8 Deer Park in the Suffolk Division II football quarterfinals on Saturday.

Jordan Konig had 16 carries for 208 yards and three touchdowns, including a 65-yard score. Jacob Serigano converted nine PATs.

Aaron Smith threw for 415 yards and five touchdowns, four of which were caught by Roony Elmon for Deer Park, which finished 4-5.

North Babylon (8-1) will host No. 4 West Babylon in the semifinals at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Half Hollow Hills East 35, Bellport 7: Daniel White ran for 200 yards and touchdowns of 4, 14 and 63 yards to lead host No. 3 Hills East over No. 6 Bellport. Jordan Heyman threw for 233 yards and a 27-yard touchdown to Lucas Martin and added a 24-yard rushing score.

Noah Chlap had 18 tackles and Shakie Bethea had 10 tackles and an interception. Akio Johnson had 10 tackles and Elias Floropoulos had five tackles and two sacks.

Brayden Cipp scored a 9-yard rushing touchdown for Bellport, which finished 4-5. Hills East (8-1) will visit No. 2 West Islip in the semifinals at 6 p.m. on Friday.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

West Babylon 23, Northport 21: Nicholas Serrano rushed for 148 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries and made 10 tackles to lead host No. 4 West Babylon over No. 5 Northport. Elijah Outlaw ran for 63 yards and a score and threw a 37-yard TD to Deshawn Montford as West Babylon (7-2) took a 23-7 halftime lead. Thomas Raccomandato and Anthony Borawski each made eight tackles, and Luke Barrera had an interception.

Giancarlo Valenti had touchdown runs of 77 and 48 yards and Calvin Blissett caught a 16-yard TD pass from his brother Simon for Northport, which finished 4-5.

West Islip 35, Centereach 0: Chris Piropato rushed for 136 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries to lead host No. 2 West Islip over No. 7 Centereach. Jovan Brewester had 131 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

Jack Harvel had an 18-yard touchdown run and made nine tackles. Stephen McDermott had two sacks for West Islip (8-1), which totaled six sacks. Centereach finished 3-6.

SUFFOLK DIVISION III

Kyle Messina rushed for 170 yards and four touchdowns on 10 carries to lead host top-seeded Sayville to a 35-14 win over No. 8 Kings Park in the Suffolk Division III football quarterfinals Friday night. Messina also caught a 5-yard touchdown, made five tackles and had an interception.

Jake Tripptree completed 12 of 16 passes for 219 yards and Luke Hansen had six receptions for 146 yards. Jackson Neugebaurer had 10 tackles and two sacks.

Kyle Weeks rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown and completed 10 passes for 158 yards and John Flynn rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown and caught four passes for 57 yards and made seven tackles for Kings Park. Brandon Hauk had 10 tackles, a sack, an interception and caught four passes for 88 yards as Kings Park finished 4-5.

Sayville (9-0) will host No. 4 Half Hollow Hills West at 6 p.m. on Friday in the semifinals.

Sayville, which has an all-time record of 500-258-26 since 1928, became the first team in Suffolk history to win 500 games according to Newsday records.

East Islip 35, Harborfields 12: Andrew Cooper ran for 110 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries to lead host No. 2 East Islip over No. 7 Harborfields. Ryan Parker rushed for 85 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.

Jack Kalinowski had an interception on a fourth down play in the fourth quarter and Jaden Schmidt and Charlie Heffernan each had a sack.

Vinny Bolognino caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Jack Weiss, who also had an 8-yard TD run for Harborfields, which finished 4-5.

East Islip (7-2) will host No. 3 Westhampton at 6 p.m. on Friday in the semifinals.

Westhampton 42, Comsewogue 7: Nolan Michalowski had 11 carries for 70 yards and two touchdowns and caught four passes for 100 yards and two scores to lead host No. 3 Westhampton over No. 6 Comsewogue. Will Gambino completed 13 of 22 passes for 224 yards and two TDs.

Brody Schaffer rushed 11 times for 113 yards and a 71-yard touchdown and Heath Sumwalt caught six passes for 71 yards. Aidan McDermott hade five tackles, a sack and an interception and Sumwalt added four tackles and an interception for Westhampton (6-3).

Nick Saladino rushed for a 7-yard touchdown for Comsewogue, which finished 5-4.

SUFFOLK DIVISION IV

Zach Molomo made six tackles and had a sack with 6:43 left in the fourth quarter to force a punt and allow No. 7 Mount Sinai to pick up three first downs and run the clock out on the final drive of its 14-13 win over No. 2 Glenn in the Suffolk Division IV football quarterfinals at Manor Field Park in Huntington on Friday night.

Nicholas Carretta had 22 carries for 106 yards and returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter. Dontae Spadaro rushed for a 30-yard TD in the second quarter to give Mount Sinai a 14-7 lead. He finished with 66 yards on 12 carries and Jimmy Millen had eight tackles.

Matt Triolo caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Cole Madden and KaRahn King scored on a 5-yard run in the second quarter for Glenn, but a bad snap on the tying PAT allowed Mount Sinai to keep the lead heading into halftime.

Mount Sinai (5-4) will visit No. 1 Bayport-Blue Point in the semifinals at 6 p.m. on Friday. Glenn finished 7-2.

Bayport-Blue Point 35, Port Jefferson 7: Maclin Keyser threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead host No. 1 Bayport-Blue Point over No. 8 Port Jefferson.

Dan Aiello rushed for 175 yards and a 75-yard touchdown and added a 34-yard TD reception. Aiello also made all five of his PATs. Mike Luce caught three passes for 85 yards and touchdowns of 25 and 6 yards for Bayport-Blue Point (9-0).

Ryan Filippi ran for a 73-yard score for Port Jeferson, which finished 3-6.

Shoreham-Wading River 38, Center Moriches 12: Kieran Clifford rushed for 80 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries and completed 7 of 13 passes for 96 yards to lead host No. 4 Shoreham-Wading River over No. 5 Center Moriches. Liam Kershis had 20 carries for 134 yards and a touchdown and Chris Johnson rushed three times for 70 yards and a score. Travis Finnegan kicked a 25-yard field goal and made all five of his PATs.

Matt Albino rushed for a 67-yard touchdown and Xavier Bryant caught a 33-yard TD pass from Connor Planz for Center Moriches, which finished 6-3.

Shoreham-Wading River (7-2) will visit No. 3 Babylon in the semifinals at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Babylon 26, Miller Place 7: Aidan Winter rushed for 302 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries to lead host No. 3 Babylon (7-2) over No. 6 Miller Place. Winter also made seven tackles and Dan DeBetta led the defense with 13 tackles. Savion Millner and Hunter Busch added six and five tackles, respectively. Sincere McDougal added a 45-yard touchdown run and Jack Pinna had 43 rushing yards on six carries.

Michael Giugliano ran for a 33-yard touchdown, had an interception and made seven tackles for Miller Place, which finished 3-6.