Suffolk football quarterfinals roundup

Suffolk Division I

Ward Melville 21, Lindenhurst 20: Joey Benedetto ran in a 2-yard touchdown followed by Joey Karpowicz scoring the winning two-point conversion run in overtime of host No. 3 Ward Melville’s win over No. 6 Lindenhurst in the Suffolk Division I football quarterfinals Friday night.

Benedetto had 23 carries for 92 yards and a TD. Karpowicz had a 1-yard TD run in the second quarter and averaged 25 yards on three punt returns, including a 38-yard second-quarter return that led to a 17-yard touchdown pass from Hudson Philbrick to Angelo Sorbera. Philbrick completed 9 of 18 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. Ward Melville (8-1) will visit No. 2 Longwood in the semifinals at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Lindenhurst (5-4) scored 20 unanswered points before Ward Melville’s overtime score, erasing a 13-0 halftime deficit. Reece Wrightington had a 35-yard touchdown run and threw for two TDs — a 29-yard pass to Martin Pusey in the third quarter and an 8-yard score to Ryan Murgatroyd in overtime.

Longwood 31, Whitman 10: Kyon Sarwari had four carries for 108 yards and ran for a 77-yard touchdown to give host No. 2 Longwood a 14-10 lead in the third quarter of its win over No. 7 Whitman.

Madison Murrell added eight carries for 82 yards and two touchdowns and Kalen Percer had 10 carries for 70 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown as Longwood (8-1) scored the final 31 points of the game. Makai Bell had five tackles and a sack and Daniel Blank made a 25-yard field goal and all four of his PATs.

Ryan Downes caught a 10-yard TD pass from Dylan Kollmer and Mike Mannino made a 27-yard field goal for Whitman (4-5).

SATURDAY’S GAME

Floyd 43, Sachem East 22: Ja’Quan Thomas rushed for 303 yards and six touchdowns on 23 carries to lead No. 1 Floyd over No. 8 Sachem East. He also ran in a two-point conversion. Zamari Wilkins had 10 tackles, including three sacks. AJ Cannet completed 9 of 10 passes for 75 yards. Matthew Dongvort made all five of his PATs. Floyd (8-1) will host No. 5 Sachem North in the semifinals at noon on Saturday.

A.J. Vurchio ran for touchdowns of 26 and 11 yards and threw a 23-yard TD pass to Gianni Spinnelli for Sachem East (2-6).

Suffolk Division II

East Islip 35, Bellport 21: Jack Kalinowski had four receptions for 179 yards and three touchdowns and ran for an 8-yard touchdown as host No. 1 East Islip defeated No. 8 Bellport on Friday in the Suffolk Division II quarterfinals. He also had an interception. Thomas Costarelli completed 6 of 13 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns, adding 83 yards on seven carries. Ryan Parker rushed for 76 yards on 14 carries, including an 18-yard TD run to open the scoring. Kingston John had two rushing touchdowns for Bellport (4-5). East Islip (9-0) will host No. 4 North Babylon Friday at 6 p.m.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Half Hollow Hills East 33, Huntington 21: Daniel White rumbled for 299 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries as No. 2 Half Hollow Hills East advanced to the Suffolk II semifinal round by defeating No. 7 Huntington. Akio Johnson had eight tackles and a sack, and Jaiden Bryant had four tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Najeh Sexil and Sebastian Damis had seven tackles and a sack apiece. Jordan Thorbourne ran for a 5-yard TD and caught a 70-yard touchdown from Jacob Guzik as Huntington finishes with a 5-4 record. Hills East (8-1) will host No. 3 Smithtown West at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Suffolk Division III

Islip 29, Hauppauge 22: Brady Nash ran for the winning 12-yard touchdown with 58 seconds left in host No. 3 Islip’s win over No. 6 Hauppauge in the Suffolk Division III quarterfinals Friday night. Dylan Smith intercepted a pass on Hauppauge’s final drive to seal the win.

Nash ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries and completed 19 of 25 passes for 165 yards and a TD. Smith had six catches for 70 yards and a touchdown and four rushes for 50 yards. Jack Rao caught seven passes for 60 yards and a TD. Josiah Patterson had three sacks. Islip (7-2) will visit No. 2 Half Hollow Hills West in the semifinals at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Gershon Diaz had two touchdown runs and Nick Lachapelle ran for a 23-yard touchdown for Hauppauge, which finished 4-5.

Westhampton 34, Comsewogue 6: Jake Calloway completed 12 of 23 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns and Brody Schaffer ran for a score, caught a TD pass and made two field goals to lead host No. 4 Westhampton over No. 5 Comsewogue. Schaffer had 66 yards on 10 carries. Drew Calloway had an interception and Andrew Lewis made eight tackles. Comsewogue finished at 4-5. Westhampton (6-3) will visit No. 1 Sayville in the semifinals at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Peter Castaldo ran for a 2-yard touchdown for Comsewogue.

Sayville 59, Eastport-South Manor 13: Kyle Messina had nine carries for 159 yards and three touchdowns to lead host No. 1 Sayville over No. 8 Eastport-South Manor. Patrick Coan completed all three of his passes for 84 yards and three TDs. Tommy McCann had two catches for 77 yards and two TDs and Mikey Sands added a 7-yard TD reception.

Sands had seven tackles, including two for losses, a fumble recovery and a 35-yard pick-6. Tristan Vitale had three carries for 78 yards and a TD and forced a safety. Dylan Kent and Donovan Bartolotta eachhad an interception. Ryan Linker had eight tackles for Sayville (9-0).

John Metz and Joey Hershey each ran for a TD for Eastport-South Manor (3-6).

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Half Hollow Hills West 52, East Hampton 6: Joseph Filardi completed 13 passes for 313 yards and four touchdowns and Anthony Raio caught seven passes for 159 yards and two TDs to lead host No. 2 Half Hollow Hills West over No. 7 East Hampton/Bridgehampton/Pierson.

Raio also had a 58-yard punt return for a TD and a 26-yard INT returned for a touchdown.

Jesse Brooks caught three passes for 127 yards and a TD. Jayden Smith ran for a 2-yard touchdown and caught a 16-yard TD pass for Half Hollow Hills West (8-1).

Jai Feaster ran for a 3-yard touchdown for East Hampton/Bridgehampton/Pierson (5-4).

Suffolk Division IV

Babylon 42, Mount Sinai 21: Aidan Winter rushed for 238 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries and had two receptions for 80 yards as host No. 2 Babylon defeated No. 7 Mount Sinai in the Suffolk Division IV quarterfinals on Friday.

Kai Jankow had six carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns for Babylon (8-1).

Ben King and Dan Debetta each had five tackles and Christian Molnar had an interception.

Hayden Baudille made all five of his PATs.

Max Sorrentino had three touchdown passes for Mount Sinai (4-5).

Babylon hosts No. 3 Miller Place at 6 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.

Bayport-Blue Point 42, Greenport/Southold/Mattituck 14: Cooper Fuller rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries and completed all four of his passes for 54 yards for No. 1

Bayport-Blue Point (9-0), which hosts No. 4 Glenn at 6 p.m. on Friday in the semifinals.

Colin Reyer rushed for 50 yards and two touchdowns on three carries. Hank Bosse and Shane Dunne each added TDs.

Michael DeNicola connected with Ethan Linker on a pair of TD passes for No. 8 Greenport (4-5).

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Glenn 42, Center Moriches 7: Cole Madden completed 15 of 19 passes for 207 yards and four touchdowns to lead host No. 4 Glenn (5-4) over No. 5 Center Moriches.

Joe Competiello had seven receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown. He also had an interception and seven tackles.

Michael Kilgannon had two catches for 45 yards and a touchdown. CJ Mascia had two catches for 44 yards and a touchdown. Keith King had 10 carries for 130 yards and a TD.

Anthony Soto had an 8-yard touchdown reception and GJ Cook had an 8-yard touchdown run.

Brayden Hromada had a 17-yard TD run for Center Moriches, which finished 5-4.

Miller Place 36, Shoreham-Wading River 12: D.J. Williamson had five receptions for 121 yards and three touchdowns to lead host No. 3 Miller Place (7-2) over No. 6 Shoreham-Wading River.

Ethan Monaco had an 20-yard interception return for a score with 2:30 left in the second quarter to give Miller Place a 22-0 lead. Monaco also had a 4-yard TD run.

Shane Kiernan threw for 170 yards and three touchdowns. Jayden Meadows rushed for 128 yards on 17 carries. Braeden Murphy had 12 tackles, including two for a loss.

Shoreham-Wading River finishes 4-5.