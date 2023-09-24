Suffolk football roundup

SUFFOLK DIVISION I

Davien Benjamin-Sheffey rushed for a 4-yard touchdown with a minute left in the third quarter and Daniel Blank kicked the go-ahead extra point to lead Longwood to a 20-19 win over visiting Commack in Suffolk I on Saturday. Benjamin-Sheffey rushed for two touchdowns as Longwood (2-1) came back from a 19-7 deficit at halftime. Caleib Corbett had an interception and Mike Warren had two sacks.

Jeremy Weiss threw touchdown passes of 30 and 24 yards to Andrew Riggs and Jackson Pellegrino rushed for a 4-yard score for Commack (1-2).

Sachem North 21, Brentwood 0: Lucas Singleton had 23 carries for 152 yards and two touchdowns, including a 63-yard score, to lead host Sachem North. Jack Pitman added a 5-yard touchdown run and made four tackles. Thomas Volpe made seven tackles and Zach DeMilt went 3-for-3 on his PAT attempts for Sachem North (3-0). Brentwood is 1-2.

Ward Melville 34, Central Islip 0: Brody Morgan rushed for an 84-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage for host Ward Melville (2-1). Dan Brausch carried four times for 90 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown. Ethan Burgos had a 36-yard TD run. Norman Bergamaschi and Mike Cartisano each added rushing touchdowns and Tony Gorsky and Jake Ventimiglia each had five tackles. Central Islip is 0-3.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Lindenhurst 14, Connetquot 7: Christian Capogna connected with Matt Durnin, who made a one-handed catch for a go-ahead 4-yard touchdown with eight seconds left for visiting Lindenhurst. Durnin finished with eight receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown. Capogna completed 10 of 12 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown. He also had 18 carries for 101 yards and a score. Ivan Oriekhov had five tackles and three sacks and Nick Rose had eight tackles and a sack for Lindenhurst (2-1). Nick Pepitone had a 1-yard rushing touchdown and Lucas Weaver had 19 tackles and a sack for Connetquot (1-2).

Riverhead 28, Patchogue-Medford 6: Danny Healy had eight receptions for 205 yards and touchdowns of 98 and 25 yards to lead visiting Riverhead (1-2). Maurice Scott threw for two touchdowns and rushed 14 times for 77 yards and a touchdown. Kevin Johnson returned an interception 47 yards for a score to give Riverhead a 21-0 lead entering halftime. John Lennon also had an interception. Monty Degasperi had a 16-yard touchdown run for Patchogue-Medford (0-3).

Floyd 42, Sachem East 7: Jaden Montalvo had eight carried for 115 yards and a touchdown and AJ Cannet completed four passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns for visiting Floyd (3-0). Terrell Collum caught touchdown passes of 36 and 38 yards and Jack Molini threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Gio Alvarez, who also had six tackles (two for a loss) and one sack. Joe Christie caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from AJ Vurchio for Sachem East (1-2).

Whitman 35, Bay Shore 0: Carter Schum had two interceptions, including a 38-yard touchdown return for host Whitman. He also had a successful two-point conversion rush. Xavier Ali had 13 tackles (six for loss) and two sacks, and Luis Navarro had 10 tackles (six for loss) and two sacks. Jayden Taylor completed 7 of 11 passes for 47 yards and a touchdown and also ran for a score. Ryan Downes had eight carries for 97 yards and a touchdown and Chase Hinson had three carries for 41 yards and a touchdown. JD Harrison had an interception and Matt Gervasio had 14 tackles for Whitman (2-1). Bay Shore is 2-1.

SUFFOLK DIVISION II

Jordan Konig rushed for a 4-yard touchdown in the second overtime to lead North Babylon to a 20-14 win over visiting Huntington in Suffolk II on Saturday. Chris Stumpf tied it for North Babylon with a 15-yard rushing touchdown with 5:14 left in regulation. Jawara Keahey had 24 carries for 212 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs (3-0). David Dorilus Dax and Thomas Smith each had a rushing scores for Huntington (0-3).

West Islip 23, Northport 6: Rocco Carpinello ran for 86 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries and rushed for a two-point conversion to lead visiting West Islip (3-0). Chris Piropato rushed for 56 yards on 11 carries and added a 48-yard touchdown reception. Piropato had 10 tackles and a sack, Jack Harvel had nine tackles and two sacks and Shaun Boyle had six tackles and an interception. Giancarlo Valente had 2-yard score for Northport (1-2).

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Deer Park 56, Copiague 40: Hayden Lovinsky rushed 16 times for 178 yards and three touchdowns and added a 75-yard kickoff return for a score to lead visiting Deer Park (3-0). His brother, Hunter, had 12 carries for 143 yards and three touchdowns. Anthony Almanzar returned a kickoff 66 yards for a touchdown. Nadal Charles and Damien Scott each forced and recovered a fumble. Fabrice Cormier had three rushing scores, Carl Dezume ran for two TDs and Michael Mais III caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Cody Tiringer for Copiague (0-3).

Bellport 28, Newfield 21: Nazir Turner-Reid recovered a fumble late in the fourth quarter, which led to Kingston John scoring the go-ahead touchdown on a 30-yard run with 4:09 left for visiting Bellport (2-1). John also had a 10-yard rushing TD to give Bellport a 21-14 lead in the third quarter. Caleb White rushed for a 3-yard touchdown and threw a 55-yard score to Michael Frankie. Luis Fernandez and JC Gamble each rushed for a TD and Kenny Petit Frere caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Sean Sullivan for Newfield (0-3).

Half Hollow Hills East 49, Centereach 13: Jordan Heyman threw for 329 yards and five touchdowns to lead visiting Half Hollow Hills East. Lucas Martin had 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns and Daniel White ran for 115 yards and a touchdown and added 60 receiving yards and a score. Shakie Bethea ran for 97 yards and a touchdown and had an interception and seven tackles. Max Futter caught a 40-yard touchdown, threw a two-point conversion pass and made five PATs. Max Kulberg had 10 tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery for Half Hollow Hills East (2-1). Anthony Prince and Manny Menendez each had rushing scores for Centereach (1-2).

SUFFOLK DIVISION III

Shane Grant had 25 carries for 206 yards and four touchdowns to lead Comsewogue to a 49-15 win at Hauppauge in Suffolk III on Friday.

Kaeden West rushed for touchdowns of 17 and 19 yards and Tyler Hrowoski had an 18-yard rushing touchdown. Kevin Schnupp had seven tackles and one pass defended and Adam Wacholder had six tackles and two sacks. Gavin D’Andrea made all seven of his PAT attempts for Comsewogue (2-1). John Margolies threw two touchdowns and a two-point conversion for Hauppauge (3-1).

Kings Park 62, Amityville 0: John Flynn rushed for three touchdowns and caught another to lead Kings Park over visiting Amityville in Suffolk III. Flynn rushed for 85 yards on eight carries and caught a 35-yard touchdown pass. Kyle Weeks rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns on six carries and completed 4 of 5 passes for 58 yards and a touchdown. Weeks also had six tackles and a forced fumble for Kings Park (2-2). Dean Renna had 10 tackles and added a rushing touchdown. Amityville is 0-4.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Harborfields 32, East Hampton 13: Vincent Bolognino caught touchdowns of 43 and 41 yards from Jack Weiss to lead Harborfields at East Hampton in Suffolk III. Weiss added rushing touchdowns of 24 and 21 yards for Harborfields (2-2). Alex Davis blocked a punt and returned it 24 yards for a touchdown and Charlie Corwin rushed for a 22-yard touchdown for East Hampton (1-3).

Eastport-South Manor 41, Rocky Point 0: Danny Odell rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries to lead Eastport-South Manor over visiting Rocky Point in Suffolk III. Matt Boffoil rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown on eight carries and Max Ferraro rushed for 77 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries for Eastport-South Manor (2-1). Matt Pompei made five tackles, two for a loss and had one sack. Rocky Point is 0-4.

SUFFOLK DIVISION IV

Jasai McKay made a game-sealing interception on Glenn’s 5-yard line with one minute left in the Knights’ 19-14 win over visiting Mount Sinai in Suffolk IV on Thursday. Cole Madden completed 10 of 12 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown to Matt Triolo, who caught four passes for 59 yards. Kahran King added 97 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Jack Sikes recorded two sacks and Anthony Soto had an interception for Glenn (3-0).

Nicholas Caretta rushed 14 times for 56 yards and a touchdown and Dontae Spadaro caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from John Pramataris for Mount Sinai (1-2).

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Babylon 16, Miller Place 0: Aidan Winter rushed for 143 yards on 18 carries and threw a 31-yard touchdown to lead host Babylon. Miller also converted on one passing and one rushing two-point conversion and had nine tackles and an interception. Sincere McDougal rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown on six carries for Babylon (3-0), and Jack Pinna ran for 69 yards on eight carries. Dan DeBetta made eight tackles. Miller Place is 0-3.

Greenport/Southold 42, Southampton 8: Michael DeNicola rushed for three touchdowns, threw for one and returned an interception 67 yards for a fifth score to lead visiting Greenport/Southold. DeNicola totaled 116 rushing yards and 105 passing yards. Brady Woods recovered two fumbles for Greenport/Southold (2-1). Nehemiah Mack rushed for a 29-yard touchdown for Southampton (0-3).

Center Moriches 43, Islip 14: Matt Albino rushed for 240 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries to lead host Center Moriches. Xavier Bryant rushed for 71 yards and caught a touchdown pass. Brayden Hromada made 16 tackles and forced a fumble. Noah Reed and Connor Planz each had an interception and Daniel Heller and Albino each had a sack for Center Moriches (3-0). Michael Vitale returned a kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown and Brady Nash scored a 1-yard rushing touchdown for Islip (0-3).

SATURDAY’S GAME

Port Jefferson 28, Wyandanch 0: Ryan Filippi had 14 carries for 97 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a two-point conversion to lead visiting Port Jefferson. Filippi also completed 4 of 7 passes for 79 yards. Jaden Katsaros had a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown, five carries for 30 yards and three receptions for 67 yards. James Dowd rushed six times for 25 yards and a touchdown and added a two-point conversion run and eight tackles. Gavin Argyros forced a fumble that Albert J. Peterson recovered for Port Jefferson (2-1). Wyandanch is 0-3.