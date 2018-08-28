Suffolk I football preview: Floyd defense has the right stuff

Go ahead and try to run through Floyd's defensive line. Coach Paul Longo says this year's model is the best he's ever had, and that’s saying something.

Longo, in his 24th season as coach, said he has a suffocating defensive front. Keith Winfrey, Gary Anderson and P.K. Kite are set to take Suffolk I by storm this fall, much to the chagrin of opposing offenses.

“In the skill positions and on the defensive line, we have tremendous experience,” Longo said. “We’re talking about guys who not only have been playing for three or four years as starters, but who have also played in county championship games and Long Island championship games.”

Running back Nick Silva and wide receiver Jordan Clinton are two of the best at their respective positions in the county, and newcomer Jeyzad Hall, a sophomore, has the talent to make an impact on both sides of the ball. D.J. Bennett plays on the opposite side of Clinton, giving Floyd multiple big-play threats.

Floyd, which went 9-2 last season and lost to Lindenhurst in the Suffolk I final, faces division competition from Ward Melville, Connetquot, Patchogue-Medford and Longwood, among others. Lindenhurst has moved to Suffolk II.

Longo said an X-factor on his team could be the play of his offensive line, which returns just one starter. He expects to start two sophomores. They’re tasked with blocking for quarterback Mack Driver, a 6-2 athlete with a big arm and the ability to run.

All in all, Floyd could be the most well-rounded team in its league. That’s bad news for everyone else.