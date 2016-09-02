Suffolk I football team-by-team previews

LONGWOOD

LIONS

2015 record: 11-1

Coach: Jeff Cipp, third season

KEY PLAYERS

Latrell Horton

RB/FB/LB, 5-11, 235, Sr.

Maleik Bonner

RB/OLB, 5-8, 180, Sr.

Jalen Hunter

TE/FB/LB, 5-11, 215, Sr.

Nick Castrova

OT/DT, 6-1, 260, Sr.

Tyler Herrmann

OG/DE, 6-1, 250, Sr.

ABOUT THE LIONS

The defending LI champions set a title-game record last season with 555 rushing yards against Farmingdale. Horton, a Newsday All-Long Island selection, moves from fullback to tailback with Bonner. Castrova and Hermann anchoring the line.

LINDENHURST

BULLDOGS

2015 record: 10-1

Coach: Nick Lombardo, eighth season

KEY PLAYERS

Jeremy Ruckert

WR/LB, 6-5, 222, Jr.

Ricky Conway

WR/DB, 5-9, 165, So.

John Palmeri

WR/DB, 5-7, 160, So.

Steven Ramirez

WR, 5-10, 170, Sr.

Mike Newman

LB/TE, 5-11, 190, Sr.

ABOUT THE BULLDOGS

Ruckert, a Newsday All-Long Island pick who was third on LI with 827 receiving yards last season, leads a talented group that includes Conway, Palmeri and Ramirez. Three-year starter Newman leads the defense.

WARD MELVILLE

PATRIOTS

2015 record: 5-4

Coach: Chris Boltrek, third season

KEY PLAYERS

Eddie Munoz

WR/DB, 5-11, 185, Sr.

John Corpac

WR/DB, 5-10, 185, Sr.

Thomas Kutchma

OL/DL, 6-5, 310, Jr.

Wesley Manning

QB/DB, 6-2, 180, Sr.

Andrew McKenna

WR/DB, 6-0, 165, Sr.

ABOUT THE PATRIOTS

There is good speed, and led by Munoz and Corpac, and the move of Manning from wide receiver to quarterback, this could be a special season. After a one-point loss to Connetquot in the quarterfinals, Ward Melville has its highest seed in school history, according to Boltrek.

CONNETQUOT

THUNDERBIRDS

2015 record: 6-4

Coach: Mike Hansen, 14th season

KEY PLAYERS

Luciano DeRenzo

OL/DL, 6-2, 265, Sr.

Anthony Del Negro

WR/LB, 6-2, 220, Sr.

Andrew Wright

WR/FS, 6-0, 175, Sr.

Trevor Cahill

OL/DL, 6-5, 260, Jr.

Jeremiah Bozzo

TE/DL, 6-3, 220, Sr.

ABOUT THE THUNDERBIRDS

DeRenzo — a three-year starter — and Cahill, drawing Division I interest, anchor the offensive line as Del Negro, Wright and Connor Dennehy serve as dangerous playmakers. Chris Bernard and Brandon Hurley will control the backfield on a team with many new faces.

FLOYD

COLONIALS

2015 record: 3-6

Coach: Paul Longo, 22nd season

KEY PLAYERS

Greg Amato

C, 6-1, 295, Sr.

Raquell Davis

G, 6-0, 260, Sr.

Mike Bradley

LB/FB, 5-10, 240, Sr.

AJ Ray

WR/CB, 6-0, 150, Sr.

D’Andre Primus

WR/CB, 5-8, 165, Sr.

ABOUT THE COLONIALS

Coming off its first losing season in 19 years, Floyd looks to rebound with three three-year starters on the line in Amato, Davis and Bryan Carney. Primus returns after missing last season with a torn ACL.

NORTHPORT

TIGERS

2015 record: 6-4

Coach: Kip Lukralle, 31st season

KEY PLAYERS

Frankie Stola

RB/LB, 6-1, 190, Sr.

Ryan Elliott

RB/CB, 5-10, 180, Sr.

Johnny Milanesi

OT/DT, 6-2, 285, Sr.

Sam Gozelski

OG/DT, 6-2, 240, Jr.

Dylan Keller-Adelman

C/DT, 6-0, 260, Sr.

ABOUT THE TIGERS

Stola and Elliott pose threats out of the backfield with Milanesi, Gozelski and Keller-Adelman returning starters on the line. Junior Ryan Walsh, 6-2 with a strong arm, takes over at quarterback, and Pat O’Brien could emerge as one of his favorite targets.

COMMACK

COUGARS

2015 record: 5-4

Coach: Jeff DiLorenzo, third season

KEY PLAYERS

Ronnie Beard

WR/DB, 6-2, 180, Sr.

Ryan Sheridan

QB, 6-3, 185, Sr.

Matt Flood

OL/DL, 5-10, 230, Sr.

Kevin Snyder

RB/DE, 5-9, 200, Sr.

Mike Giamundo

OL/DL, 5-10, 225, Sr.

ABOUT THE COUGARS

The senior-laden lineup will likely go as far as the Sheridan-Beard tandem takes it in the spread offense. Sheridan started toward the end of last season. Snyder and Gallo provide a strong backfield with Flood and Giamundo creating the running lanes.

BAY SHORE

MARAUDERS

2015 record: 2-6

Coach: Craig Blatter, third season

KEY PLAYERS

Matt Ilchuk

QB/DB, 6-2, 175, Sr.

Nassiah Wilson

OT/LB, 6-1, 245, Sr.

Christopher Charles-Pierre

WR/DB, 6-2, 170, Sr.

Matt Mirabito

OL/DL, 6-7, 325, Jr.

Nasai Mimms

OL/DL, 6-1, 270, Jr.

ABOUT THE MARAUDERS

Bay Shore returns Ilchuk, a dual-threat quarterback who had nearly 1,600 yards. Charles-Pierre and Kevin Sammis will be his favorite targets. The line has experience in Wilson, Mimms, Marvin St. Juste and Mirabito.

SACHEM EAST

FLAMING ARROWS

2015 record: 2-6

Coach: Mark Wojciechowski, sixth season

KEY PLAYERS

Brendan Ryan

RB/DB, 5-7, 175, Sr.

Danny Carroll

OL/DL, 6-2, 240, Jr.

Jake Kelleher

RB/LB, 5-10, 185, Sr.

Ricky Marino

WR/DB, 5-11, 175, Sr.

Chris Stelmach

QB/DB, 6-1, 170, Jr.

ABOUT THE FLAMING ARROWS

A strong senior core, including two-way starters Ryan and Kelleher in the backfield and Marino at wide receiver, looks to rebound from a disappointing year and return to the playoffs. Stelmach returns at QB and Carroll and Avery Sterling provide size up front.

BRENTWOOD

INDIANS

2015 record: 4-5

Coach: Jon Sorbera, sixth season

KEY PLAYERS

Hernan Funes

RB/MLB, 5-10, 190, Sr.

Kyle Niehr

QB/CB, 5-10, 165, Sr.

Tyjuan Nelson

RB/FS, 6-2, 190, Sr.

Jose Contreras

TE/LB, 5-10, 195, Sr.

Sterling Fitz-Henley

WR/SS, 5-9, 180, Jr.

ABOUT THE INDIANS

They return key players in Funes at MLB, Niehr at QB and Contreras at TE/LB. Nelson had more than 1,000 all-purpose yards playing four offensive positions. After winning four of its final five games last season, Brentwood returned to the playoffs for the second time in three seasons.

PATCHOGUE-MEDFORD

RAIDERS

2015 record: 2-6

Coach: Gary Marangi, fifth season

KEY PLAYERS

Shameir McCullough

WR/DB, 6-1, 195, Sr.

Mikel Keane

WR/DB, 6-1, 205, Sr.

Justin Sherack

OL/DL, 5-11, 250, Sr.

Nick Stagnitta

RB, 5-7, 175, Sr.

Dalton Rhodes

DE, 6-0, 260, Sr.

ABOUT THE RAIDERS

McCullough, Keane and Erik Matz return as WRs and DBs with Sherack and Rhodes (42 tackles, five sacks last season) anchoring the line. Stagnitta takes over the backfield and QB Dan Codispoti will run the offense.

WHITMAN

WILDCATS

2015 record: 3-5

Coach: Robin Rosa, seventh season

KEY PLAYERS

Isaiah Wilkerson

QB, 6-1, 210, Sr.

Jamari Brown

RB/CB, 5-8, 170, Sr.

Tom DiLorenzo

OL/DL, 6-2, 230, Sr.

Derek DiLorenzo

OL/LB, 6-2, 225, Sr.

Matthew Havekotte

WR, 6-1, 175, Sr.

ABOUT THE WILDCATS

In his second season at QB, Wilkerson will try to utilize Brown and Havekotte as weapons as Whitman bids to make the playoffs for the first time since 2013. While four starting offensive linemen return, the defense will rely on a young linebacking core.

SACHEM NORTH

FLAMING ARROWS

2015 record: 2-6

Coach: David Falco, 14th season

KEY PLAYERS

Chris Fasano

OL/DL, 6-2, 250, Sr.

Austin McCormick

TE/LB, 5-11, 195, Sr.

John Mandola

FB/LB, 5-9, 180, Sr.

Tom Vaughan

RB/DB, 5-9, 175, Sr.

Mike Phelan

OL/DL, 6-0, 245, Sr.

ABOUT THE FLAMING ARROWS

Fasano, a Bryant University commit, is one of the top linemen in the conference. McCormick and Mandola return at linebacker with Phelan joining Fasano on the line and Vaughan taking most of the carries out of the backfield.

CENTRAL ISLIP

MUSKETEERS

2015 record: 3-5

Coach: Rob Gadsden, third season

KEY PLAYERS

Ryan Reteguiz

QB/RB/WR, 5-11, 185, Sr.

Ishmael Wade

RB/OLB, 5-9, 185, Sr.

Devin Bradshaw

WR/DB, 5-9, 170, Sr.

Christopher Plummer

OL/DL, 5-10, 180, Sr.

William Nixon

FB, 6-1, 225, Sr.

ABOUT THE MUSKETEERS

Reteguiz, who had 500 yards and five TDs last season, will be a featured part of the offense, seeing time at QB, RB and WR. Michael Hennie takes over as starting QB. Wade also figures to have a larger role in the offense.