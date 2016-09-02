Suffolk I football team-by-team previews
LONGWOOD
LIONS
2015 record: 11-1
Coach: Jeff Cipp, third season
KEY PLAYERS
Latrell Horton
RB/FB/LB, 5-11, 235, Sr.
Maleik Bonner
RB/OLB, 5-8, 180, Sr.
Jalen Hunter
TE/FB/LB, 5-11, 215, Sr.
Nick Castrova
OT/DT, 6-1, 260, Sr.
Tyler Herrmann
OG/DE, 6-1, 250, Sr.
ABOUT THE LIONS
The defending LI champions set a title-game record last season with 555 rushing yards against Farmingdale. Horton, a Newsday All-Long Island selection, moves from fullback to tailback with Bonner. Castrova and Hermann anchoring the line.
LINDENHURST
BULLDOGS
2015 record: 10-1
Coach: Nick Lombardo, eighth season
KEY PLAYERS
Jeremy Ruckert
WR/LB, 6-5, 222, Jr.
Ricky Conway
WR/DB, 5-9, 165, So.
John Palmeri
WR/DB, 5-7, 160, So.
Steven Ramirez
WR, 5-10, 170, Sr.
Mike Newman
LB/TE, 5-11, 190, Sr.
ABOUT THE BULLDOGS
Ruckert, a Newsday All-Long Island pick who was third on LI with 827 receiving yards last season, leads a talented group that includes Conway, Palmeri and Ramirez. Three-year starter Newman leads the defense.
WARD MELVILLE
PATRIOTS
2015 record: 5-4
Coach: Chris Boltrek, third season
KEY PLAYERS
Eddie Munoz
WR/DB, 5-11, 185, Sr.
John Corpac
WR/DB, 5-10, 185, Sr.
Thomas Kutchma
OL/DL, 6-5, 310, Jr.
Wesley Manning
QB/DB, 6-2, 180, Sr.
Andrew McKenna
WR/DB, 6-0, 165, Sr.
ABOUT THE PATRIOTS
There is good speed, and led by Munoz and Corpac, and the move of Manning from wide receiver to quarterback, this could be a special season. After a one-point loss to Connetquot in the quarterfinals, Ward Melville has its highest seed in school history, according to Boltrek.
CONNETQUOT
THUNDERBIRDS
2015 record: 6-4
Coach: Mike Hansen, 14th season
KEY PLAYERS
Luciano DeRenzo
OL/DL, 6-2, 265, Sr.
Anthony Del Negro
WR/LB, 6-2, 220, Sr.
Andrew Wright
WR/FS, 6-0, 175, Sr.
Trevor Cahill
OL/DL, 6-5, 260, Jr.
Jeremiah Bozzo
TE/DL, 6-3, 220, Sr.
ABOUT THE THUNDERBIRDS
DeRenzo — a three-year starter — and Cahill, drawing Division I interest, anchor the offensive line as Del Negro, Wright and Connor Dennehy serve as dangerous playmakers. Chris Bernard and Brandon Hurley will control the backfield on a team with many new faces.
FLOYD
COLONIALS
2015 record: 3-6
Coach: Paul Longo, 22nd season
KEY PLAYERS
Greg Amato
C, 6-1, 295, Sr.
Raquell Davis
G, 6-0, 260, Sr.
Mike Bradley
LB/FB, 5-10, 240, Sr.
AJ Ray
WR/CB, 6-0, 150, Sr.
D’Andre Primus
WR/CB, 5-8, 165, Sr.
ABOUT THE COLONIALS
Coming off its first losing season in 19 years, Floyd looks to rebound with three three-year starters on the line in Amato, Davis and Bryan Carney. Primus returns after missing last season with a torn ACL.
NORTHPORT
TIGERS
2015 record: 6-4
Coach: Kip Lukralle, 31st season
KEY PLAYERS
Frankie Stola
RB/LB, 6-1, 190, Sr.
Ryan Elliott
RB/CB, 5-10, 180, Sr.
Johnny Milanesi
OT/DT, 6-2, 285, Sr.
Sam Gozelski
OG/DT, 6-2, 240, Jr.
Dylan Keller-Adelman
C/DT, 6-0, 260, Sr.
ABOUT THE TIGERS
Stola and Elliott pose threats out of the backfield with Milanesi, Gozelski and Keller-Adelman returning starters on the line. Junior Ryan Walsh, 6-2 with a strong arm, takes over at quarterback, and Pat O’Brien could emerge as one of his favorite targets.
COMMACK
COUGARS
2015 record: 5-4
Coach: Jeff DiLorenzo, third season
KEY PLAYERS
Ronnie Beard
WR/DB, 6-2, 180, Sr.
Ryan Sheridan
QB, 6-3, 185, Sr.
Matt Flood
OL/DL, 5-10, 230, Sr.
Kevin Snyder
RB/DE, 5-9, 200, Sr.
Mike Giamundo
OL/DL, 5-10, 225, Sr.
ABOUT THE COUGARS
The senior-laden lineup will likely go as far as the Sheridan-Beard tandem takes it in the spread offense. Sheridan started toward the end of last season. Snyder and Gallo provide a strong backfield with Flood and Giamundo creating the running lanes.
BAY SHORE
MARAUDERS
2015 record: 2-6
Coach: Craig Blatter, third season
KEY PLAYERS
Matt Ilchuk
QB/DB, 6-2, 175, Sr.
Nassiah Wilson
OT/LB, 6-1, 245, Sr.
Christopher Charles-Pierre
WR/DB, 6-2, 170, Sr.
Matt Mirabito
OL/DL, 6-7, 325, Jr.
Nasai Mimms
OL/DL, 6-1, 270, Jr.
ABOUT THE MARAUDERS
Bay Shore returns Ilchuk, a dual-threat quarterback who had nearly 1,600 yards. Charles-Pierre and Kevin Sammis will be his favorite targets. The line has experience in Wilson, Mimms, Marvin St. Juste and Mirabito.
SACHEM EAST
FLAMING ARROWS
2015 record: 2-6
Coach: Mark Wojciechowski, sixth season
KEY PLAYERS
Brendan Ryan
RB/DB, 5-7, 175, Sr.
Danny Carroll
OL/DL, 6-2, 240, Jr.
Jake Kelleher
RB/LB, 5-10, 185, Sr.
Ricky Marino
WR/DB, 5-11, 175, Sr.
Chris Stelmach
QB/DB, 6-1, 170, Jr.
ABOUT THE FLAMING ARROWS
A strong senior core, including two-way starters Ryan and Kelleher in the backfield and Marino at wide receiver, looks to rebound from a disappointing year and return to the playoffs. Stelmach returns at QB and Carroll and Avery Sterling provide size up front.
BRENTWOOD
INDIANS
2015 record: 4-5
Coach: Jon Sorbera, sixth season
KEY PLAYERS
Hernan Funes
RB/MLB, 5-10, 190, Sr.
Kyle Niehr
QB/CB, 5-10, 165, Sr.
Tyjuan Nelson
RB/FS, 6-2, 190, Sr.
Jose Contreras
TE/LB, 5-10, 195, Sr.
Sterling Fitz-Henley
WR/SS, 5-9, 180, Jr.
ABOUT THE INDIANS
They return key players in Funes at MLB, Niehr at QB and Contreras at TE/LB. Nelson had more than 1,000 all-purpose yards playing four offensive positions. After winning four of its final five games last season, Brentwood returned to the playoffs for the second time in three seasons.
PATCHOGUE-MEDFORD
RAIDERS
2015 record: 2-6
Coach: Gary Marangi, fifth season
KEY PLAYERS
Shameir McCullough
WR/DB, 6-1, 195, Sr.
Mikel Keane
WR/DB, 6-1, 205, Sr.
Justin Sherack
OL/DL, 5-11, 250, Sr.
Nick Stagnitta
RB, 5-7, 175, Sr.
Dalton Rhodes
DE, 6-0, 260, Sr.
ABOUT THE RAIDERS
McCullough, Keane and Erik Matz return as WRs and DBs with Sherack and Rhodes (42 tackles, five sacks last season) anchoring the line. Stagnitta takes over the backfield and QB Dan Codispoti will run the offense.
WHITMAN
WILDCATS
2015 record: 3-5
Coach: Robin Rosa, seventh season
KEY PLAYERS
Isaiah Wilkerson
QB, 6-1, 210, Sr.
Jamari Brown
RB/CB, 5-8, 170, Sr.
Tom DiLorenzo
OL/DL, 6-2, 230, Sr.
Derek DiLorenzo
OL/LB, 6-2, 225, Sr.
Matthew Havekotte
WR, 6-1, 175, Sr.
ABOUT THE WILDCATS
In his second season at QB, Wilkerson will try to utilize Brown and Havekotte as weapons as Whitman bids to make the playoffs for the first time since 2013. While four starting offensive linemen return, the defense will rely on a young linebacking core.
SACHEM NORTH
FLAMING ARROWS
2015 record: 2-6
Coach: David Falco, 14th season
KEY PLAYERS
Chris Fasano
OL/DL, 6-2, 250, Sr.
Austin McCormick
TE/LB, 5-11, 195, Sr.
John Mandola
FB/LB, 5-9, 180, Sr.
Tom Vaughan
RB/DB, 5-9, 175, Sr.
Mike Phelan
OL/DL, 6-0, 245, Sr.
ABOUT THE FLAMING ARROWS
Fasano, a Bryant University commit, is one of the top linemen in the conference. McCormick and Mandola return at linebacker with Phelan joining Fasano on the line and Vaughan taking most of the carries out of the backfield.
CENTRAL ISLIP
MUSKETEERS
2015 record: 3-5
Coach: Rob Gadsden, third season
KEY PLAYERS
Ryan Reteguiz
QB/RB/WR, 5-11, 185, Sr.
Ishmael Wade
RB/OLB, 5-9, 185, Sr.
Devin Bradshaw
WR/DB, 5-9, 170, Sr.
Christopher Plummer
OL/DL, 5-10, 180, Sr.
William Nixon
FB, 6-1, 225, Sr.
ABOUT THE MUSKETEERS
Reteguiz, who had 500 yards and five TDs last season, will be a featured part of the offense, seeing time at QB, RB and WR. Michael Hennie takes over as starting QB. Wade also figures to have a larger role in the offense.