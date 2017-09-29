Suffolk I roundup: Michael Chapparo records Sachem’s 10,000th point on defensive TD

Michael Chapparo picked up a fumble and scored an historic touchdown Thursday as Sachem North beat Brentwood, 42-13, in Suffolk I. The 3-yard TD by Chapparo, a senior defensive tackle, marked the 10,000th point in the 57-year history of the school originally known as Sachem, according to school records. Jason Mendes rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Flaming Arrows.

“He’ll always be a part of that special group of Sachem players that have scored before him,” said Sachem North coach Dave Falco. “He’s our team captain and one of those defensive players that doesn’t always get the recognition that he deserves. So for him to score the school’s 10,000 point is really cool.”

Whitman 27, Central Islip 13: Quinn O’Hara, completed 15 of 29 passes for 236 yards and four touchdowns to lead Whitman (2-3). Sophomore Greg Borysowski had six receptions for 164 yards and three touchdowns, the last of which was 64 yards. Jordan Lyons had three interceptions to lead the Wildcats defense. Junior linebacker Eric Bell made 10 tackles. Central Islip led 6-0 after the first quarter, but Whitman used a 21-0 run to take control of the game.