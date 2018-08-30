Suffolk II team-by-team football preview

1. LINDENHURST BULLDOGS

2017 record: 12-0

Coach: Nick Lombardo,10th season

KEY PLAYERS

Will Ruckert, OL/DL, 6-0, 225, Jr.; Jeff Perez, OL/DL, 5-10, 225, Jr.; Dean Morreale, LB, 5-10, 210, Sr.; Mike Varela, QB, 5-10, 170, Sr.; Michael Bradley, OL/DL, 5-11, 210, Sr.

ABOUT THE BULLDOGS

Moved down from Class I after winning Rutgers Trophy. Increased arm strength and a comprehensive grasp of the offense will help Varela under center. Bradley’s superior footwork helps him lead the lines.

2. WEST ISLIP LIONS

2017 record: 9-3

Coach: Steve Mileti, 10th season

KEY PLAYERS

Mike LaDonna, QB, 6-0, 195, Sr.; Max Albanese, CB/WR, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Pat Cunningham, WR/TE, 6-1, 190, Sr. Kyle Haff, LB/TB, 5-9, 215, Jr.; Tim Sawina, OT/DT, 6-0, 225, Sr.

ABOUT THE LIONS

Cunningham led the team in both receiving and touchdown receptions. His speed and athletic ability makes him a threat multi-position threat. Haff made 92 tackles to lead the defense.

3. NORTHPORT TIGERS

2017 record: 6-4

Coach: Pat Campbell, first season

KEY PLAYERS

Tyler Pedersen, OT/DT, 6-3, 275, Sr; Justin Gerdvil, RB/LB, 6-0, 185, Sr. Jeremy Gerdvil, RB/LB, 6-0, 180, Sr. Matt Fuggini, TE/DB, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Max Napoli, RB/DB, 5-11, 175, Sr.

ABOUT THE TIGERS

Jeremy Gerdvil is an aggressive linebacker who has 108 tackles as a junior, including seven for a loss. Fuggini made 63 tackles at free safety.

4. CENTEREACH COUGARS

2017 record: 8-2

Coach: Adam Barrett, fifth season

KEY PLAYERS

Devin Demetres, QB/DB, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Andrew Colletti, OL/LB, 6-2, 225, Sr.; Josh Ackerler, OL/DL, 6-3, 240, Jr.; Liam Webber, WR/RB, 6-0, 180, Jr.; Matt Robbert, TE/DE, 6-4, 200, Jr.

ABOUT THE COUGARS

Colletti made 56 tackles and had three sacks last season and Ackerler, a valuable offensive lineman, did not allow a single sack.

5. NORTH BABYLON BULLDOGS

2017 Record: 10-2

Coach: Terry Manning, 28th season

KEY PLAYERS

Ross Tallarico, QB/DB, 5-9, 170, Jr.; Greg Sesso, OL/DL, 6-1, 240, Sr.; Jalen Blue, TE/DL, 6-2, 220, Sr.; Brandon Didler, RB/DB, 5-11, 180, Sr.; Bobby Shepherd, OL/DL, 5-10, 240, Sr.

ABOUT THE BULLDOGS

Lost to Garden City in the Class II Long Island Championship last season. Sesso and Shepherd anchor the line with size.

6. HALF HOLLOW HILLS EAST THUNDERBIRDS

2017 Record: 8-2

Coach: Mike Maratto, fifth season

KEY PLAYERS

Nyrel Sevilla, RB/DB, 6-2, 200, Jr.; Paul Bruno, OL/DL, 6-2, 250, Sr.; Brett Martin, QB, 6-1, 180, Jr.; Jon Spadafora, RB/LB, 5-9, 170, Sr.; Brandon Peskin, K, 6-2, 185, Jr.

ABOUT THE THUNDERBIRDS

Coming off the most successful season in school history, quarterback Martin will lead the flexbone offense with his legs and improved arm strength.

7. HUNTINGTON BLUE DEVILS

2017 Record: 5-3

Coach: Steve Muller, 23rd season

KEY PLAYERS

John Paci IV, QB, 6-1, 185, Sr; Eric Sands, RB, 5-10, 230, Sr.; Jaylen Bush, WR/DB, 6-1, 180, Jr.; John Koumas, WR/LB, 6-2, 190, Sr.; Sebastian Abreu, RB/LB, 5-7, 195, Sr.

ABOUT THE BLUE DEVILS

Sands is a power running back with breakaway speed. He’ll pair with Abreu, a quick back who can catch the ball out of the backfield.

8. BELLPORT CLIPPERS

2017 Record: 3-5

Coach: Jamie Fabian, first season

KEY PLAYERS

D.J. Trent, RB/DB, 5-8, 150, Sr.; Carter Vandekieft, OL/DE, 6-2, 225, Jr.; Shakeese Byrd, OL/DL, 5-8, 210, Sr.; Myles Wilson, WR/DB, 6-1, 180, Sr.; Khyree Wilson, OL/LB, 5-9, 195, Sr.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS

Missed playoffs last year, but were on the wrong end of a few close ones that could have extended their season. Vandekieft had five sacks to share team lead.

9. NEWFIELD WOLVERINES

2017 Record: 2-7

Coach: Joe Piccininni, 14th season

KEY PLAYERS

Max Martin, QB/DB, 6-1, 180, Jr.; Chad Blaszky, RB/LB, 5-10, 200, Sr.; Anthony Cabral, WR/CB, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Chris Falley, OL/DL, 6-2, 260, Sr.; Hunter Hughes, RB/DB, 5-8, 160, Jr.

ABOUT THE WOLVERINES

Martin can defeat teams in the air and on the ground. He threw for 143 yards and rushed for 89 and a touchdown in a win last season.

10. SMITHTOWN WEST BULLS

2017 Record: 5-4

Coach: Stephen Fasciani, second season

KEY PLAYERS

Matthew Caddigan, RB/LB, 5-11, 190, Sr.; Chad Cusmano, WR/DB, 5-7, 170, Jr.; Spencer Frank, RB/DB, 5-11, 190, Sr.; Jharius Bernard, WR/DB, 5-6, 175, Sr.; Ethan VanDerBrink, OL/DL, 6-1, 220, Jr.

ABOUT THE BULLS

Lost 33-24 to eventual county champion, North Babylon, in the first round of the playoffs. Frank made 78 tackles last season and Caddigan made 65 tackles.

11. DEER PARK FALCONS

2017 Record: 2-6

Coach: Dan Ferguson, fourth season

KEY PLAYERS

Jase McDermott, QB/DB, 6-2, 175, Sr.; Anthony Bendici, OL/DL, 6-3, 270, Sr.; Jordan Galaor, OL/LB, 5-10, 180, Jr.; Junius Johnson, RB/DB, 5-9, 170, Jr.; Anthony Fasano, RB/LB, 5-9, 170, Sr.

ABOUT THE FALCONS

Galaor made 76 tackles, including 10 for a loss as a sophomore. As a two-way player and special teamer, he typically doesn’t leave the field for a single play.

12. RIVERHEAD BLUE WAVES

2017 Record: 3-5

Coach: Leif Shay, 21st season

KEY PLAYERS

Christian Pace, QB/DB, 5-9, 165, Sr.; Tyjohn Hawkins, DE/TE, 6-0, 185, Sr.; Tyrek Parker, DE/WR, 6-1, 180, Jr.; Liam Egan, LB/TE, 6-2, 210, Sr.; Anthony Marcello, LB/WR, 5-10, 165, Jr.

ABOUT THE BLUE WAVES

Hawkins is a very fast defensive end who can beat his man on the edge and shuts down his side of the field.

13. SMITHTOWN EAST BULLS

2017 Record:1-7

Coach: Stephen Costello, first season

KEY PLAYERS

Dean Shaffer, RB/LB, 6-1, 210, Jr.; Jordan Schenkman, WR/DB, 5-11, 170, Sr.; Chris Alterio, OL/DL, 6-1, 285, Sr.; Kevin Melore, QB, 6-2, 200, Jr.; Pasqualy DeStefano, OL/DL, 6-0, 250, Sr.

ABOUT THE BULLS

Alterio is a two-way lineman who is strong at the point of attack. He’ll block for Shaffer, a tough and determined rusher.

14. COPIAGUE EAGLES

2017 Record: 0-8

Coach: Ken Rittenhouse, 10th season

KEY PLAYERS

Lorenzo Concepcion, OL/DL, 6-4, 360, Sr.; Joshua Olivo, WR/LB, 6-2, 190, Sr.; Victor Gamarra, RB/DB, 5-6, 160, Sr.; Dominic Noel, RB/LB, 5-9, 190, Jr.; Brian Garcia, OL/DL, 6-0, 215, Soph.

ABOUT THE EAGLES

Olivo is a three-year starter at receiver who is physical and a great blocker on the outside.