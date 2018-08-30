Suffolk II team-by-team football preview
1. LINDENHURST BULLDOGS
2017 record: 12-0
Coach: Nick Lombardo,10th season
KEY PLAYERS
Will Ruckert, OL/DL, 6-0, 225, Jr.; Jeff Perez, OL/DL, 5-10, 225, Jr.; Dean Morreale, LB, 5-10, 210, Sr.; Mike Varela, QB, 5-10, 170, Sr.; Michael Bradley, OL/DL, 5-11, 210, Sr.
ABOUT THE BULLDOGS
Moved down from Class I after winning Rutgers Trophy. Increased arm strength and a comprehensive grasp of the offense will help Varela under center. Bradley’s superior footwork helps him lead the lines.
2. WEST ISLIP LIONS
2017 record: 9-3
Coach: Steve Mileti, 10th season
KEY PLAYERS
Mike LaDonna, QB, 6-0, 195, Sr.; Max Albanese, CB/WR, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Pat Cunningham, WR/TE, 6-1, 190, Sr. Kyle Haff, LB/TB, 5-9, 215, Jr.; Tim Sawina, OT/DT, 6-0, 225, Sr.
ABOUT THE LIONS
Cunningham led the team in both receiving and touchdown receptions. His speed and athletic ability makes him a threat multi-position threat. Haff made 92 tackles to lead the defense.
3. NORTHPORT TIGERS
2017 record: 6-4
Coach: Pat Campbell, first season
KEY PLAYERS
Tyler Pedersen, OT/DT, 6-3, 275, Sr; Justin Gerdvil, RB/LB, 6-0, 185, Sr. Jeremy Gerdvil, RB/LB, 6-0, 180, Sr. Matt Fuggini, TE/DB, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Max Napoli, RB/DB, 5-11, 175, Sr.
ABOUT THE TIGERS
Jeremy Gerdvil is an aggressive linebacker who has 108 tackles as a junior, including seven for a loss. Fuggini made 63 tackles at free safety.
4. CENTEREACH COUGARS
2017 record: 8-2
Coach: Adam Barrett, fifth season
KEY PLAYERS
Devin Demetres, QB/DB, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Andrew Colletti, OL/LB, 6-2, 225, Sr.; Josh Ackerler, OL/DL, 6-3, 240, Jr.; Liam Webber, WR/RB, 6-0, 180, Jr.; Matt Robbert, TE/DE, 6-4, 200, Jr.
ABOUT THE COUGARS
Colletti made 56 tackles and had three sacks last season and Ackerler, a valuable offensive lineman, did not allow a single sack.
5. NORTH BABYLON BULLDOGS
2017 Record: 10-2
Coach: Terry Manning, 28th season
KEY PLAYERS
Ross Tallarico, QB/DB, 5-9, 170, Jr.; Greg Sesso, OL/DL, 6-1, 240, Sr.; Jalen Blue, TE/DL, 6-2, 220, Sr.; Brandon Didler, RB/DB, 5-11, 180, Sr.; Bobby Shepherd, OL/DL, 5-10, 240, Sr.
ABOUT THE BULLDOGS
Lost to Garden City in the Class II Long Island Championship last season. Sesso and Shepherd anchor the line with size.
6. HALF HOLLOW HILLS EAST THUNDERBIRDS
2017 Record: 8-2
Coach: Mike Maratto, fifth season
KEY PLAYERS
Nyrel Sevilla, RB/DB, 6-2, 200, Jr.; Paul Bruno, OL/DL, 6-2, 250, Sr.; Brett Martin, QB, 6-1, 180, Jr.; Jon Spadafora, RB/LB, 5-9, 170, Sr.; Brandon Peskin, K, 6-2, 185, Jr.
ABOUT THE THUNDERBIRDS
Coming off the most successful season in school history, quarterback Martin will lead the flexbone offense with his legs and improved arm strength.
7. HUNTINGTON BLUE DEVILS
2017 Record: 5-3
Coach: Steve Muller, 23rd season
KEY PLAYERS
John Paci IV, QB, 6-1, 185, Sr; Eric Sands, RB, 5-10, 230, Sr.; Jaylen Bush, WR/DB, 6-1, 180, Jr.; John Koumas, WR/LB, 6-2, 190, Sr.; Sebastian Abreu, RB/LB, 5-7, 195, Sr.
ABOUT THE BLUE DEVILS
Sands is a power running back with breakaway speed. He’ll pair with Abreu, a quick back who can catch the ball out of the backfield.
8. BELLPORT CLIPPERS
2017 Record: 3-5
Coach: Jamie Fabian, first season
KEY PLAYERS
D.J. Trent, RB/DB, 5-8, 150, Sr.; Carter Vandekieft, OL/DE, 6-2, 225, Jr.; Shakeese Byrd, OL/DL, 5-8, 210, Sr.; Myles Wilson, WR/DB, 6-1, 180, Sr.; Khyree Wilson, OL/LB, 5-9, 195, Sr.
ABOUT THE CLIPPERS
Missed playoffs last year, but were on the wrong end of a few close ones that could have extended their season. Vandekieft had five sacks to share team lead.
9. NEWFIELD WOLVERINES
2017 Record: 2-7
Coach: Joe Piccininni, 14th season
KEY PLAYERS
Max Martin, QB/DB, 6-1, 180, Jr.; Chad Blaszky, RB/LB, 5-10, 200, Sr.; Anthony Cabral, WR/CB, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Chris Falley, OL/DL, 6-2, 260, Sr.; Hunter Hughes, RB/DB, 5-8, 160, Jr.
ABOUT THE WOLVERINES
Martin can defeat teams in the air and on the ground. He threw for 143 yards and rushed for 89 and a touchdown in a win last season.
10. SMITHTOWN WEST BULLS
2017 Record: 5-4
Coach: Stephen Fasciani, second season
KEY PLAYERS
Matthew Caddigan, RB/LB, 5-11, 190, Sr.; Chad Cusmano, WR/DB, 5-7, 170, Jr.; Spencer Frank, RB/DB, 5-11, 190, Sr.; Jharius Bernard, WR/DB, 5-6, 175, Sr.; Ethan VanDerBrink, OL/DL, 6-1, 220, Jr.
ABOUT THE BULLS
Lost 33-24 to eventual county champion, North Babylon, in the first round of the playoffs. Frank made 78 tackles last season and Caddigan made 65 tackles.
11. DEER PARK FALCONS
2017 Record: 2-6
Coach: Dan Ferguson, fourth season
KEY PLAYERS
Jase McDermott, QB/DB, 6-2, 175, Sr.; Anthony Bendici, OL/DL, 6-3, 270, Sr.; Jordan Galaor, OL/LB, 5-10, 180, Jr.; Junius Johnson, RB/DB, 5-9, 170, Jr.; Anthony Fasano, RB/LB, 5-9, 170, Sr.
ABOUT THE FALCONS
Galaor made 76 tackles, including 10 for a loss as a sophomore. As a two-way player and special teamer, he typically doesn’t leave the field for a single play.
12. RIVERHEAD BLUE WAVES
2017 Record: 3-5
Coach: Leif Shay, 21st season
KEY PLAYERS
Christian Pace, QB/DB, 5-9, 165, Sr.; Tyjohn Hawkins, DE/TE, 6-0, 185, Sr.; Tyrek Parker, DE/WR, 6-1, 180, Jr.; Liam Egan, LB/TE, 6-2, 210, Sr.; Anthony Marcello, LB/WR, 5-10, 165, Jr.
ABOUT THE BLUE WAVES
Hawkins is a very fast defensive end who can beat his man on the edge and shuts down his side of the field.
13. SMITHTOWN EAST BULLS
2017 Record:1-7
Coach: Stephen Costello, first season
KEY PLAYERS
Dean Shaffer, RB/LB, 6-1, 210, Jr.; Jordan Schenkman, WR/DB, 5-11, 170, Sr.; Chris Alterio, OL/DL, 6-1, 285, Sr.; Kevin Melore, QB, 6-2, 200, Jr.; Pasqualy DeStefano, OL/DL, 6-0, 250, Sr.
ABOUT THE BULLS
Alterio is a two-way lineman who is strong at the point of attack. He’ll block for Shaffer, a tough and determined rusher.
14. COPIAGUE EAGLES
2017 Record: 0-8
Coach: Ken Rittenhouse, 10th season
KEY PLAYERS
Lorenzo Concepcion, OL/DL, 6-4, 360, Sr.; Joshua Olivo, WR/LB, 6-2, 190, Sr.; Victor Gamarra, RB/DB, 5-6, 160, Sr.; Dominic Noel, RB/LB, 5-9, 190, Jr.; Brian Garcia, OL/DL, 6-0, 215, Soph.
ABOUT THE EAGLES
Olivo is a three-year starter at receiver who is physical and a great blocker on the outside.
SUFFOLK II PLAYERS TO WATCH
CHAD BLASZKY, Newfield - A fast starter, Blaszky scored twice in Newfield’s opening game last season.
DEVIN DEMETRES, Centereach – The quarterback had 12 total touchdowns.
JUSTIN GERDVIL, Northport – A two-way starter with a high football IQ. He made 80 tackles, including 13 for a loss.
MIKE LADONNA, West Islip – Broke the single-season rushing record and led the team in touchdowns and all-purpose yards.
CHRISTIAN PACE, Riverhead – A strong armed, accurate quarterback who can make all the throws.
JOHN PACI IV, Huntington – He has great vision, patience in the pocket, a strong arm, and a quick release.
WILL RUCKERT, Lindenhurst – The anchor on both lines for a team that’s won 29 regular season games in a row.
NYREL SEVILLA, Half Hollow Hills East – Stronger than ever before, but still quick enough to beat defenders to the edge.
ROSS TALLARICO, North Babylon – The quarterback threw a touchdown pass and rushed for 74 yards in the Class II LIC.
D.J. TRENT, Bellport – The running back gained 909 yards and scored 14 touchdowns.