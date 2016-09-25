Suffolk II football roundup

Morrell’s 5 TDs power Bellport

Senior quarterback Jimmy Morrell accounted for 296 total yards and five touchdowns as visiting Bellport remained unbeaten after a 63-6 win against Deer Park in Suffolk II, Friday.

Morrell was 6 of 9 passing for 198 yards and three touchdowns, and added 98 yards rushing on five carries for 98 yards and two scores for Bellport (4-0).

Dequan Wilson had three catches for 121 yards and one TD. Justin Rountree added a 61-yard touchdown reception, and James Highsmith had one carry for 52 yards and a touchdown. Rocael Reyes led the defense with seven tackles, including a sack. In yesterday’s games:

Half Hollow Hills West 49, Newfield 33: A pair of underclassmen led the Colts against the defending Long Island Class II champ, Newfield. Freshman quarterback Gerald Filardi Jr. was 5 of 8 passing with 169 yards and three touchdowns, and sophomore running back Deyvon Wright had 215 yards and 24 carries for two touchdowns for Hills West (2-1). Senior wide receiver Cam Jordan had four receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns. The Syracuse-bound Jordan added a fumble recovery and an interception return for 50 yards from his cornerback position. Teammate Jeff Terry added a 77-yard touchdown reception. Newfield scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to make things close.

Half Hollow Hills East 41, Smithtown West 14: Josh Garvin had 140 yards rushing on 10 carries with two touchdowns, and Kenny Chavez added 75 yards rushing on six carries with a score and also had a passing touchdown for Hills East (2-2). Garvin’s first score came early in the second quarter, a 70-yard touchdown run, that gave the Thunderbirds a 20-0 lead. Garvin added another scoring run of five yards later in the quarter. Chavez was 2 for 4 passing for 70 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown pass to Nick Volpe as Hills East led 34-7 at the half. Junior linebacker Mike Brown had eight tackles, including four sacks.

Smithtown East 24, Riverhead 0: Vincent Guarino was 10 of 17 passing for 203 yards including a 25-yard scoring pass and a 2-yard touchdown run for Smithtown East (3-1) in Suffolk II. Mike Marino added 73 yards rushing on nine carries, and had 10 tackles on defense. Senior Anthony Voelker had six catches for 133 yards, added an interception and a fumble recovery on defense. East had 406 yards of total offense.