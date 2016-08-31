Suffolk III football: Plenty of firepower

There won’t be a shortage of excitement in Suffolk III, a division that is stacked with playmakers and explosive offenses.

It starts with Sayville — led by Wisconsin commit Jack Coan — looking to repeat its Long Island Championship. The senior enters the season with 97 touchdowns (four shy of Joe Capobianco’s record) and needs just 36 more passing yards to break the former Lawrence star’s LI record of 7,625.

Receivers Jason Intermesoli, Jake Kloar, and Mike Dionisio, running back Ashton Bradley and lineman John Liskiewicz also return to a Golden Flashes offense that averaged more than 42 points per game last season.

East Islip, which reached the county final last season, earned the division’s top seed.

Running behind powerful lineman Kyle Nunez, the backfield pair of running back Justin Taveras (7.7 yards per carry in 2015) and dual-threat quarterback Kyle Fleitman “can go the distance at any time, no matter where we are on the field,” coach Sal Ciampi said. “Usually, we’re more of a grind-it-out team. We have a little more of a big-play ability this year.”

Paul Cooper is the triggerman for Kings Park’s spread offense. The senior is coming off a season in which he set school records for yardage, completions, and completion percentage, while also throwing 13 touchdowns and rushing for 832 yards and five touchdowns.

Eastport-South Manor’s Brandon Stiles is a surehanded physical receiver, who leads a receiving corps that also features Mark Pace and Sean Maguire. The dynamic Dylan Laube leads Westhampton after gaining over for 1,600 yards from scrimmage and scoring 24 touchdowns in 2015, and Harborfields features the backfield duo of Joe Panettieri and Mark Malico.