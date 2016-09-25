Suffolk III football roundup

LaSalla leads Rocky Point to 2-OT win

Rocky Poin’s Pete LaSalla scored the winning touchdown on a 20-yard run in the second overtime after Sean McGovern intercepted Amityville in the end zone en route to a 27-21 Suffolk III win Saturday.

Trailing 14-6 in the third quarter, LaSalla blocked a punt and it was recovered by Ryan Maciazek, setting up a 5-yard touchdown run by McGovern. Damian Rivera tied the score at 14 with a two-point conversion pass to Michael Brewer, which was the score entering overtime.

Comsewogue 27, Hauppauge 21: Anthony Guardiano broke out for a 63-yard touchdown run to put Comsewogue (1-2) ahead with four minutes remaining in the game to break a tie at 21. Hauppauge got the ball back and drove down the field but Dan Wright made a tackle at the goal line as time expired to preserve the win. Guardiano ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Kai Cochrane had two rushing touchdowns on 86 yards.

Kings Park 28, Islip 7: Paul Cooper completed 17 of 26 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown and ran 11 times for 43 yards with two scores to lead Kings Park (1-2). Matt Meyers ran for 103 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

West Babylon 41, Eastport-South Manor 21: Chris Repman threw for five touchdowns and ran for another for West Babylon (2-1). Repman completed 13 of 22 passes for 288 yards, including a 34-yard TD pass to Dylan Ott on a fake punt in the second quarter. Marc Fabien caught two passes for 54 yards and two touchdowns and Vin Martucci caught four passes for 120 yards and a TD.

Sayville 20, Harborfields 0: Jack Coan threw for 126 yards and two touchdowns to lead Sayville (3-0).