Suffolk III roundup: Sayville beats Bellport in defensive battle

Turns out, Sayville can win without a potent passing attack.

With the wind being a factor for most of the night, the Golden Flashes leaned on their defense to carry them to a 13-6 win against a Bellport offense that combined for 75 points in their first two games.

The Sayville defense got to the quarterback six times and had two interceptions. Eric Suydam led the charge with three sacks, with his third coming to seal the win on a third-and-long with four minutes left in the fourth quarter to lead Sayville (3-1).

“It was a great game plan by our defensive coordinator, Mike Curcio” Sayville coach Reade Sands said.

Bellport running back DJ Trent came into the game averaging nearly 8.5 yards per carry with six touchdowns, but carried 21 times for 103 yards and was held out of the end zone for the first time this season.

“We had a good game plan, but penalties got to us” said Trent. “It just wasn’t enough to get the win.”

After a turnover on downs on its opening offensive possession, Bellport’s defense responded and got the ball back for the offense to operate. The Clippers put together a solid drive, moving the ball into Sayville territory, but couldn’t convert it into points.

Sayville quarterback Jacob Cheshire was effective. The senior got the Sayville offense on the board first with a 2-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter.

On his next possession from the Bellport 20-yard line, Cheshire remained composed on third-and-13 and found Max Kolar across the middle for a 20-yard score, putting Sayville up 13-0 at halftime.

Eastport-South Manor 41, Kings Park 13: Mark Pace had 16 carries for 217 yards and two touchdowns to lead Eastport-South Manor (3-1). Michael Kane completed nine passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns and added seven rushes for 25 yards. Anthony Zarcone had three catches for 101 yards and a touchdown. Sharks kicker Michael McCormick went 5-for-5 on PATs and connected on a 32-yard field goal and 37-yard field goal.

Half Hollow Hills West 45, Rocky Point 20: Deyvon Wright opened the game with a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to give Hills West an early lead. Wright had 14 carries for 140 yards and four TDs. Colts quarterback Gerald Filardi completed five passes for 95 yards and had a 30-yard TD pass to receiver Jeff Terry. Peter Adler was 6-for-6 on PATs and also connected on a 27-yard field goal in the third quarter for Hills West (3-1).