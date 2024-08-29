Bayport-Blue Point football looks for a three-peat in Suffolk Division IV
Bayport-Blue Point has won 23 games in a row and two straight Long Island Class IV championships. Can they continue that successful run?
The Phantoms made school history in 2022, winning its first-ever Class IV title while going undefeated. They did it again in 2023.
Is a three-peat in the making?
The Phantoms look a little different this season after graduating three key players who helped lead them to those back-to-back titles: Halfback Dan Aiello, quarterback Maclin Keyser, and wide receiver Mike Luce. They’ve also experienced some changes in the coaching staff.
Senior lineman Ryan Bachmore recognizes that some teams may think those losses make the Phantoms “beatable” this year, but he’s confident they are being underestimated.
“They’ll just have to wait until they play us,” Bachmore said. “We’re returning a lot of guys up front and a lot of skills positions. Cooper Fuller is our quarterback, and people forget that he was a stud before he broke his collarbone.”
Coach Mike Zafonte is looking forward to watching the returning seniors, as well as some new talent as they try to continue the legacy.
“Those guys were absolutely tremendous for us,” Zafonte said of the since-graduated core. “But I’m super excited to see what our returning line can do. Christian Saur, Sam DeVore, Ryan Bachmore, Dylan Spano, and Patrick Ahern all had great offseasons at camps and in the weight room.”
Although Zafonte is grateful for the success he’s experienced over the last two years, his main focus is improving his team each day.
“We’re excited and proud of what’s happened over the last two years, but we know we have a ton of work to do and we don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves,” he said. “Our mantra every season is ‘Let’s get better today, and focus on winning the week.’ That’s really helped us simplify things, and concentrate our effort.”
INSIDE SUFFOLK DIVISION IV
COACHING SPOTLIGHT
Josh Shields begins his third year at Port Jefferson, but his coaching experience goes far beyond that. Shields was born and raised in Wyandanch and played one varsity football season at Wyandanch High School. In 2006, he began coaching youth football in Wyandanch and Brentwood. He landed his first high school gig at his alma mater as the junior varsity coach in 2013. In 2016, he was the JV assistant at Hauppauge and, in 2017, he became the offensive coordinator at Greenpoint. His first head coaching job came in 2018 at Wyandanch, where he stayed for three years before moving on to Port Jefferson. Shields says he “loves the atmosphere” at Port Jefferson.
MUST-SEE GAMES
Babylon at Glenn, Sept. 13, 6:30 p.m.: Babylon opens its season against No. 3 seeded Glenn, which was one of just two teams that beat them last year.
Port Jefferson at Greenport/Southold/Mattituck, Sept. 13, 6:00 p.m.: Two teams that struggled last year have a chance to start their season off with a win.
Miller Place at Mount Sinai, Sept. 21, 1:30 p.m.: Miller Place has won the last three meetings, including a 32-0 victory last season. Will the addition of quarterback Ryan Filippi, as well as Mt. Sinai’s experience change the result this year?
Bayport-Blue Point at Shoreham-Wading River, Sep. 27, 6 p.m.: This rematch of last year’s county championship game will look a lot different for both teams. After Bayport-Blue Point won back-to-back Suffolk IV championships, Shoreham-Wading River looks to reclaim the title.
Babylon at Bayport-Blue Point, Oct. 18, 6 p.m.: Bayport-Blue Point delivered Babylon one of their two losses in the regular season last year. While the No. 1 seed Phantoms graduated some key players, No. 2 seed Babylon returns quarterback Aidan Winter, as well as a strong line.
WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
Former Shoreham-Wading River wide receiver Chris Gray led the Wildcats to their third consecutive Suffolk IV and Long Island Class IV Championship as a senior in 2016. According to Newsday records, Gray rushed for 967 yards and 19 touchdowns on 66 carries, counting him among the rushing leaders on Long Island that season. He went on to play lacrosse at Boston University before transferring to North Carolina for his junior, senior, and graduate seasons. In his final season, he led the Tar Heels in goals (48) and assists (32) and finished first in the ACC in points. Gray was selected second overall in the 2022 Premiere Lacrosse League draft by the New York Atlas and was traded to the California Redwoods in 2024. Gray says that “learning mental toughness and how to overcome adversity on the football field,” has helped him succeed in the lacrosse world.
Last 5 Champions
2023: Bayport-Blue Point
2022: Bayport-Blue Point
2021 Fall: Shoreham-Wading River
2021 Spring: Shoreham-Wading River
2019: Shoreham-Wading River