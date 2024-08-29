Bayport-Blue Point has won 23 games in a row and two straight Long Island Class IV championships. Can they continue that successful run?

The Phantoms made school history in 2022, winning its first-ever Class IV title while going undefeated. They did it again in 2023.

Is a three-peat in the making?

The Phantoms look a little different this season after graduating three key players who helped lead them to those back-to-back titles: Halfback Dan Aiello, quarterback Maclin Keyser, and wide receiver Mike Luce. They’ve also experienced some changes in the coaching staff.

Senior lineman Ryan Bachmore recognizes that some teams may think those losses make the Phantoms “beatable” this year, but he’s confident they are being underestimated.

“They’ll just have to wait until they play us,” Bachmore said. “We’re returning a lot of guys up front and a lot of skills positions. Cooper Fuller is our quarterback, and people forget that he was a stud before he broke his collarbone.”

Coach Mike Zafonte is looking forward to watching the returning seniors, as well as some new talent as they try to continue the legacy.

“Those guys were absolutely tremendous for us,” Zafonte said of the since-graduated core. “But I’m super excited to see what our returning line can do. Christian Saur, Sam DeVore, Ryan Bachmore, Dylan Spano, and Patrick Ahern all had great offseasons at camps and in the weight room.”

Although Zafonte is grateful for the success he’s experienced over the last two years, his main focus is improving his team each day.

“We’re excited and proud of what’s happened over the last two years, but we know we have a ton of work to do and we don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves,” he said. “Our mantra every season is ‘Let’s get better today, and focus on winning the week.’ That’s really helped us simplify things, and concentrate our effort.”