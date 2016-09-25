Suffolk IV football roundup

Grazedei’s 3 TDs leads BBP past Southampton

Vin Grazedei had 225 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 19 attempts as Bayport-Blue Point (2-1) defeated Southampton, 31-6, in Suffolk IV football yesterday. He also had an interception. James Gallo had 30 rushing yards and a touchdown and added three receptions for 25 yards.

Mount Sinai 35, Center Moriches 15: Jay Shlonsky had four carries for 37 yards and three touchdowns to lead Mt. Sinai (2-1). Jo Jo Pirecca had 13 carries for 134 yards and a touchdown and Mike Sabella led the defense with three sacks.

Babylon 45, Greenport/Southold/Mattituck 8: Scott Sasso threw for a touchdown and ran for another to lead Babylon (3-0). Sasso had 125 yards on 10 carries and completed 5 of 10 passes for 120 yards, all of which went to Jason Carlock. Their 59-yard connection helped the Panthers take a 24-8 lead in the second quarter. Gujuan Booker, who had three sacks and the go-ahead fumble recovery for a touchdown, led a defensive effort that held Greenport/Southold/Mattituck to one first down. Taylor Tanner had a sack and five tackles, and Zach Amelia had six tackles.

Miller Place 54, Mercy 0: Tyler Ammirato ran six times for 100 yards with three touchdowns and Anthony Seymour connected with Kevin Gersbeck for three first-half scores for Miller Place (3-0). Seymour hit Gersbeck with scoring passes of 44, 29 and 14 yards.

Shoreham-Wading River 47, Port Jefferson 6: Chris Gray had 145 yards on 10 rushes and four touchdowns and Kyle Bowden ran 11 times for 131 yards and a score to lead Shoreham-Wading River (2-1).

Glenn 43, Hampton Bays 0: Kyle Tiernan helped get Glenn (2-1) out to a 29-0 lead after the first quarter with three passing touchdowns over 50 yards. He connected with Damien Caffrey for 55 yards, Nathaniel Larkins for 61 yards and Anthony Tesi for 68 yards. He went 9 of 12 passing with 235 yards.