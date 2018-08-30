Suffolk IV preview: One last chance for Babylon seniors

After coming oh so close last year, Babylon’s seniors have one more chance to win that coveted Suffolk IV title and earn a shot at the Long Island Championship.

A chance at the 2017 county title slipped away in the final minute, as a Miller Place touchdown and two-point conversion kept the title game from going into overtime.

“We have to finish what we left out on the field last year,” Babylon coach Rick Punzone said.

Four key seniors: Saiquan Kneeland, Eric Marsden, Joe Conte and Brendan Watt work together on the offensive line, protecting halfback Matt Morretti, who ran for 80 yards on 10 carries with one touchdown, along with rotating quarterbacks Christian Pillitteri and Luke Lassen.

Kneeland, a four-year starter who made 24 tackles last season, anchors the defensive line. Watt, who played tight end last season, made 52 tackles out of the linebacker position.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“They have a lot of varsity experience under their belt,” Punzone said of his seniors “It’s our last chance to get that elusive Suffolk County championship.”

Babylon’s toughest competition could come from Shoreham-Wading River, Glenn and Mount Sinai.

"It wouldn't be a shock if any one of the four of us won," Punzone said.