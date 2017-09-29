Suffolk IV roundup: JoJo Pirreca has 191 yards, 2 TDs for Mount Sinai

JoJo Pirreca ran for 191 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries to lead host Mount Sinai to a 40-7 Suffolk IV win over Amityville on Thursday.

Pirecca opened the scoring with a 15-yard touchdown run before Jared Donnelly caught a 20-yard touchdown from Jared Boscarino later in the first quarter for Mount Sinai, which led 14-0.

Pirecca scored again on a 3-yard rush to cap the opening drive of the second half. After the Mustangs defense forced a three-and-out, Mount Sinai (3-1) scored on a 10-yard run by Mike Sabella, who had 71 yards rushing on nine carries and seven tackles.

Donnelly had eight tackles and a sack, and Kevin Johnston added four tackles.

Bayport-Blue Point 40, Wyandanch 8: James Ringer ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries to lead Bayport-Blue Point (2-2). Luke Schartner completed 7 of 15 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown and ran for 54 yards and a score. Zach Silver caught a 14-yard touchdown and also had an interception. Mike Gargiulo and Fran Gerarci also had interceptions.

Port Jefferson 44, Mercy 14: Jack Collins was 9 of 15 for 215 yards and four touchdowns for Port Jefferson (2-2). Joey Evangelista had 11 carries for 106 yards and a pair of 30-yard touchdown runs, and Marquis Feldman added two receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns as the Royals led 38-0 at the half.

Shoreham-Wading River 27, Glenn 7: Xavier Arline rushed for 284 yards and four touchdowns on 36 carries to lead Shoreham-Wading River (4-0). He also completed 6 of 11 passes for 112 yards.

Arline’s two 6-yard touchdown runs in the first half gave the Wildcats a 14-0 lead at halftime. Arline tacked on touchdown runs of 50 and 45 yards.

Kyle Boden, Kyle Lutz and Joe Puckey had one interception apiece, and Dan Curtin picked up two sacks.