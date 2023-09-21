This week's Long Island high school football games to watch and picks

Two of Long Island’s top quarterbacks, junior Joseph Filardi of Half Hollow Hills West and senior Jake Tripptree of Sayville, face off in a Suffolk Division III showdown at 1 p.m. on Saturday in a football game that could turn into an air show.

The weather is expected to be wet and windy, which could ground the air game and watch the ground game take flight. And that could make Sayville’s Hansen Award candidate Kyle Messina, a junior halfback, the difference in this game.

“When we play Sayville, we’re going to find out how good we really are,” said Hills West coach Gerald Filardi, who has the Colts off to a 3-0 start. “We’re supposed to get quite a bit of rain, but we’ll only cancel if we have lightning.”

Joseph Filardi’s numbers are astounding. He’s thrown for 1,150 yards and 16 touchdowns. The Colts have a trio of wide receivers in Anthony Raio (20 receptions, 501 yards, seven scores), Jesse Brooks (20-401-6), and Michael Redd (6-172-3). Tripptree has thrown for 333 yards and five scores for Sayville (2-0).

GREGG SARRA (40-13) Syosset Patchogue-Medford Lindenhurst Whitman Westhampton Hauppauge Center Moriches Bayport-Blue Point Hempstead Carey Manhasset Calhoun Wantagh Floral Park Lawrence West Babylon West Islip Sayville St. Anthony’s ANDY SLAWSON (44-9) Syosset Patchogue-Medford Lindenhurst Whitman East Islip Hauppauge Islip Bayport-Blue Point Hempstead Carey Manhasset Calhoun Wantagh Floral Park Lawrence West Babylon West Islip Hills West St. Anthony's CARISSA KELLMAN (37-16) Syosset Patchogue-Medford Connetquot Bay Shore Westhampton Hauppauge Center Moriches Bayport-Blue Point Hempstead Carey Manhasset Calhoun Wantagh Floral Park Lawrence West Babylon West Islip Sayville Iona Prep ROGER RUBIN (36-17) Syosset Patchogue-Medford Lindenhurst Whitman Westhampton Comsewogue Islip Bayport-Blue Point Hempstead Carey Manhasset Calhoun Plainedge Floral Park Lawrence Smithtown East West Islip Sayville St. Anthony’s

SUFFOLK III

East Islip (1-1) at Westhampton (2-0), Friday, 6 p.m.: They have developed a good rivalry in the last eight years with Westhampton winning six of 10 meetings. Both teams had a bye last week and this game carries playoff implications to secure home-field advantage. Hurricanes quarterback Will Gambino has completed 34 of 37 passes for 410 yards and seven touchdowns in two games. Can he be stopped?

Comsewogue (1-1) at Hauppauge (3-0), Friday, 6 p.m.: Hauppauge hasn’t started a season with a 4-0 record in 15 years. The Eagles have scored more points (139) than any team on Long Island through three games and Comsewogue has allowed 35.5 points per game. Hauppauge quarterback John Margolies has accounted for 630 all-purpose yards and 11 TDs, and halfback Christian Russo has rushed for 345 yards and five scores. Can Comsewogue stop the Eagles offense?

SUFFOLK IV

Miller Place (0-2) at Babylon (2-0), Friday, 6 p.m.: One point! Miller Place has lost two games to open the season — each by one point. Miller Place senior Michael Giuliano has 55 carries for 365 yards and five scores. Babylon sophomore Aidan Winter has rushed for more than 400 yards and five scores and Sincere McDougal averages 10 yards per carry and has five touchdowns. Will the preseason No. 2 seed Miller Place start the season 0-3?

NASSAU I

East Meadow (2-0) at Massapequa (2-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.: It’s been eight years since East Meadow toppled Massapequa. In the last four meetings, Massapequa has scored more than 40 points in each win. Halfback Tyler Villalta rushed for 383 yards and eight touchdowns for Massapequa, which last lost to East Meadow in 2015.

NASSAU III

Plainedge (2-0) at Wantagh (2-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.: Plainedge has had an amazing run in Conference III, winning four titles and claiming two Long Island championships in the last five years. The record in that span is 53-4. Plainedge has won seven straight games in this rivalry. The Red Devils have outscored Wantagh by 113 points in their last five meetings. But stopping halfback Jake Martini will be the key for the Red Devils to win.

NASSAU IV

Cold Spring Harbor (2-0) at Locust Valley (1-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.: Locust Valley will start a tradition in which they play the first Remembrance Bowl on its Homecoming Day. The game will serve as a tribute to the 101st Airbourne Division, who were stationed in the Champagne region in France. The significance of the football game is not only to honor World War II heroes but also the friendship Locust Valley created with citizens in that area through Operation Democracy.

CHSFL

Iona Prep (2-1) at St. Anthony’s (2-1), Saturday, 7 p.m.: A rematch of the CHSFL’s Class AAA final where St. Anthony’s pasted Iona Prep, 50-18. St. Anthony’s can score with any team but can they stop anyone? The Friars allow 34 points per game. Quarterback Gary Merrill has sparked the offense with more than 800 all-purpose yards and 10 total touchdowns. Rutgers-bound receiver Korey Duff Jr. has 18 receptions for 280 yards and two scores.

With Andy Slawson