Three teams reach 10 wins for first time

Three football teams set program records this season. Oceanside, Lindenhurst and Newfield all reached the 10-win mark for the first time in school history. All three are 10-0 heading into next week's county championship games.

Lindenhurst beat Connetquot, 31-7, in a Suffolk I semifinal to record its 10th win for the first time in 81 years of football. The Bulldogs will play Longwood (9-1) at LaValle Stadium in Stony Brook University next Sunday at noon.

"It's a very special group of players that really believe in themselves," said Lindenhurst coach Nick Lombardo. "And they've achieved something very special by focusing on one game at a time."

Newfield defeated North Babylon, 32-6, in a Suffolk II semifinal to reach 10 wins for the first time in 58 years. The Wolverines will meet Half Hollow Hills West (9-1) at LaValle Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m.

Oceanside shut out Massapequa in the second half and came back for a 31-22 win in a Nassau I semifinal. It was the first 10-win season in the Sailors' 91-year history. They'll play the winner of last night's Farmingdale/East Meadow semifinal game at Hofstra University's Shuart Stadium on Saturday at 4 p.m.