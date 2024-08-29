Newsday's annual look at the top Long Island high school football players across public and private schools, listed in alphabetical order. (All statistics are from last season unless otherwise noted.)

Xavier Ali, Whitman, OL/DL, 6-3, 240, Sr.

Ali is a returning Newsday All-Long Island first-team selection, as well as both a Burnett award and Zellner award nominee as a junior. He had 24 tackles for loss.

Geo Alvarez, Floyd, WR, 5-10, 165, Sr.

Alvarez caught 22 passes for 560 yards and 10 touchdowns. He is one of the fastest receivers in New York State.

Derek Amato, Floyd, DL, 5-10, 205, Sr.

Amato is a rare four-year starter for the Colonials. He is an exceptional run blocker and got better on defense as last season progressed.

Alec Anderson, Plainedge, WR/LB, 6-4, 195, Sr.

Anderson’s height makes him an easy target as he recorded 12 catches for 232 yards and four touchdowns.

Ryan Bachmore, Bayport-Blue Point, OL/DL, 6-1, 230, Sr.

A Newsday All-Long Island selection and Zellner Lineman Award runner-up, he had 52 tackles and 12 pancake blocks.

Alex Bauer, Cold Spring Harbor, RB/DB, 6-1, 185, Sr.

Bauer scored in every game he logged a carry, rushing for 1,146 yards and 18 touchdowns. He will be the focal point of a team that holds a strong senior crop.

Dylan Bayer, East Islip, G/DT, 6-1, 270, Jr.

Bayer is one of the top junior linebackers on Long Island. He is a standout on offense and defense.

Harry Behan, Port Washington, QB/DB, 6-3, 195, Sr.

Behan suffered a season-ending injury in the first series of Port Washington’s third game last season. He completed 10 of 23 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns and had 35 carries for 191 yards and two scores.

(Clockwise from top left) Geo Alvarez of Floyd, Xavier Ali of Whitman, Dylan Bender of Oceanside, Alex Bauer of Cold Spring Harbor, Harry Behan of Port Washington and Michael Berkery of Garden City.

Dylan Bender, Oceanside, LB/TE, 6-2, 185, Sr.

Bender had 40 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions. Offensively, he posted nine catches for 175 yards and three touchdowns.

Michael Berkery, Garden City, RB/DB/RS, 5-11, 170, Sr.

Berkery proved to be a jack of all trades last season when he rushed for 945 yards and 19 touchdowns on 12 yards per carry while adding 201 yards and two touchdowns on seven receptions. As a strong safety, he picked off three passes and registered one sack. On special teams, he racked up 320 return yards.

Kyle Britton, Seaford, WR/CB, 6-2, 235, Sr.

The 235-pound wide receiver had 900 yards and six touchdowns and added 20 tackles and two interceptions.

Jesse Brooks, Half Hollow Hills West, WR/CB, 6-2, 175, Sr.

Brooks totaled 64 catches for 1,028 yards and a Long Island record 20 touchdowns. He’ll once again be a big part of the Colts’ high-flying offense.

Aidan Buffa, Locust Valley, RB/LB, 5-10, 185, Sr.

The two-way threat rushed for 475 yards and added a team-leading 57 tackles on defense.

Jacob Butler, Long Island Lutheran, WR/DB, 5-10, 165, Jr.

Butler is an explosive offensive weapon, posting 702 yards and seven touchdowns on 35 receptions.

(From left) Joey Diesso of Massapequa, Clint Chichester of Longwood, Blake Cascadden of Garden City and JJ Collins of Farmingdale.

Blake Cascadden, Garden City, WR/DE, 6-1, 190, Sr.

Cascadden is the perfect complement to Berkery, as his game-changing speed on the perimeter forces attention from opposing defenses. He will be playing lacrosse for Cornell next year.

Clint Chichester, Longwood, OL, 6-0, 273, Jr.

Chichester was a Zellner award nominee. He is a a standout on both sides of the ball.

JJ Collins, Farmingdale, WR/DB, 6-5, 185, Sr.

Collins had 22 catches for 392 yards and eight touchdowns. He also had two interceptions and 28 tackles as a safety.

(From left) East Islip teammates Ryan Parker, Dylan Bayer and Thomas Costarelli. Credit: James Escher

Thomas Costarelli, East Islip, QB, 5-11, 160, Sr.

Costarelli passed for 2,274 yards and 23 touchdowns. He led East Islip to the Long Island Class III title. He was an All-Long Island second-team selection.

Christian DaCosta, Kellenberg, CB/WR, 5-10, 160, Sr.

DaCosta had nine receptions for 172 yards and a touchdown. The senior also had a rushing touchdown and made 28 tackles.

Matt DeCicco, Hewlett, QB, 6-0, 165, Sr.

DeCicco brings his track star pedigree to the gridiron, where he is one of Long Island’s most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks. He rushed for over 1,200 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Joey Diesso, Massapequa, QB, 5-7, 145, Sr.

Diesso threw for 1,400 yards and 27 touchdowns for the Long Island Class I champions. The Newsday All-Long Island second-team selection also rushed for 231 yards and eight scores.

Jason Dooley, Division, RB/OLB, 5-11, 175, Sr.

Dooley makes an impact on both sides of the ball. He rushed for 419 yards and three touchdowns while also tallying 52 tackles, seven tackles-for-loss and one forced fumble on defense.

Billy Dowling, St. Anthony’s, OL, 6-3, 275, Sr.

He is an imposing force who can dominate the line of scrimmage when run blocking or in pass protection.

TJ Doyle, Centereach, QB, 6-1, 180, Sr.

Doyle passed for 1,164 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Nassir Edwards, Elmont, WR/LB/DB, 6-5, 190, Sr.

Edwards was named the 2023 Pat Pizzarelli recipient after catching 21 passes for 501 yards and six touchdowns. He also made 33 tackles on defense.

(Clockwise from top left) Brian Falk of Seaford, Nassir Edwards of Elmont, Dennis Finkel of Farmingdale and Joseph Filardi of Half Hollow Hills West.

Brian Falk, Seaford, RB/LB, 6-1, 180, Jr.

The All-Long Island second-team selection will continue to play a major role for the Vikings. He finished with 1,420 all-purpose yards and 18 touchdowns.

Dylan Fella, Plainedge, RB/LB, 5-9, 185, Jr.

Fella rushed for 911 yards and five touchdowns on 125 carries and added 15 tackles on defense.

Joseph Filardi, Half Hollow Hills West, QB/DB, 6-1, 170, Sr.

The Syracuse commit threw for 3,337 yards and a Long Island record 44 touchdowns. The All-Long Island first-team selection added 1,083 yards and 13 touchdowns on 120 carries and totaled 79 tackles.

Ryan Filippi, Mount Sinai, QB, 5-11, 170, Sr.

Last season at Port Jefferson, he had 1,654 total yards and 20 touchdowns, and 44 tackles, five interceptions, and eight pass breakups. Coach Vin Ammirato looks forward to the addition of his speed and athleticism to Mount Sinai's offense.

Dennis Finkel, Farmingdale, QB, 6-1, 160, Sr.

Finkel completed 66.1% of his passes for 1,310 yards, 20 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He was named to Newsday’s All-Long Island second team.

Aaron Fisher, William Floyd, OL/DL, 6-2, 250, Sr.

Fisher is one of the best defensive linemen on Long Island. The four-year starter had 12 sacks last season.

Michael Frankie, Bellport, WR/DB, 6-1, 225, Sr.

Frankie’s size, speed, and athleticism has several FCS schools interested in him. He is a force on both sides of the ball.

Nick Garofalo, New Hyde Park, RB/DB, 5-8, 160, Sr.

He averaged 6.7 yards per carry and is set to take over the role as the lead runner . Garofalo, a three-sport athlete, rushed for 214 yards and added 217 receiving yards.

Gavin Gatchalian, Farmingdale, WR/DB, 5-10, 180, Sr.

He had 24 catches for 449 yards and six touchdowns. He gained 18.7 yards per catch.

Jordan Gibbs, Longwood, SS, 6-2, 175, Sr.

Gibbs is considered one of the fastest defensive backs in the state. His size and speed have earned him a scholarship to Syracuse.

Chase Goldenberg, North Shore, OL/DL, 6-1, 240, Sr.

Goldenberg will lead a strong charge up front, with coach Dan Agovino applauding his quickness as “a powerhouse offensive lineman.” He added 14 tackles and one forced fumble on defense.

Devon Gonzalez, Glen Cove, RB/LB, 5-10, 235, Sr.

Gonzalez was on his way to a huge season before suffering a season-ending injury after four games. He rushed for 203 yards and two touchdowns against Valley Stream North and 182 yards and a touchdown against Bellmore JFK.

Shane Grant, Comsewogue, RB/LB, 6-1, 210, Sr.

He totaled 809 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in six games before suffering a season-ending injury. He will be leaned on heavily in Comsewogue’s rushing attack.

(Clockwise from top left) Gavin Gatchalian of Farmingdale, Devon Gonzalez of Glen Cove, Michael Frankie of Bellport, Atif Heathington of Manhasset, Alexander Griffith of North Babylon and Tray'von Holland of Bellport.

Alexander Griffith, North Babylon, TE/DE, 6-3, 200, Sr.

Griffith was a monster on defense and a key blocker in the Bulldogs’ Division II title run.

Will Handley, Chaminade, LB, 6-3, 195, Sr.

Handley made 33 tackles and had two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown for the Flyers.

Atif Heathington, Manhasset, RB/DB, 5-7, 150, Sr.

Heathington is a smaller, slippery running back whose dangerous speed makes him the team’s top threat. He averaged 12 yards per carry, rushing 43 times for 516 yards.

Joe Henry, Oyster Bay, QB, 5-7, 170, Jr.

He rushed for 1,274 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also passed for 400 yards and four scores.

Trey’von Holland, Bellport, OL/LB, 6-1, 225, Sr.

Holland is a versatile lineman. He had 95 tackles, including six tackles for loss. He is the player Bellport runs its offense behind.

Brayden Hromada, Center Moriches, FB/LB, 6-1, 240, Sr.

He had 82 tackles and two forced fumbles. He helped lead Center Moriches to its best regular season in school history (6-2).

Jadyn Johnson, Glen Cove, QB, 5-11, 196, Sr.

Johnson had more than 1,100 total yards with 16 touchdowns. The athletic dual-threat quarterback is a matchup nightmare for opposing coaches.

Isaiah Jolly, Malverne, WR/DB, 5-11, 180, Sr.

Jolly ran for 345 yards and five touchdowns on just 33 carries, showcasing his big-play ability. He was similarly dangerous as a returner, averaging over 25 yards per kick return and over 19 yards per punt return. Jolly dominated as a Gridiron Great in a Week 9 playoff win over East Rockaway, taking 10 carries for 192 yards and three touchdowns.

Dylan Kakareko, Oceanside, OL/DL, 6-2, 240, Sr.

The two-way lineman has made 19 career starts at left tackle. Kakareko leads an Oceanside offensive line that returns everyone.

Aziz Kamran, Herricks/Wheatley, WR/DB, 6-3, 190, Sr.

Kamran had 41 receptions for 519 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averaged 12.7 yards per catch.

Wyatt Katzen, Long Beach, RB/LB, 5-11, 190, Sr.

The athletic running back had four touchdowns but will take on more offensive responsibility this fall. He had 23 tackles, including three for a loss, and three fumble recoveries.

Jawara Keahey, North Babylon, RB, 5-9, 150, Sr.

Keahey led Long Island in rushing and scoring with 2,609 yards and 37 touchdown. He was an All-Long Island second-team selection. He won the Joe Cipp outstanding running back award.

(Clockwise from top left) Jawara Keahey of North Babylon, Jadyn Johnson of Glen Cove, Shane Kiernan of Miller Place, KaRahn King of Glenn and Jordan Konig of North Babylon.

Shane Kiernan, Miller Place, QB, 6-1, 185, Sr.

Kiernan threw for 1010 yards and 11 touchdowns.

KaRahn King, Glenn, RB/LB, 5-7, 155, Sr.

He rushed for 1305 yards with 15 touchdowns. He’s shifty, physical and an overall great athlete.

Jordan Konig, North Babylon, RB/LB, 5-10, 175, Sr.

Konig often gets overlooked because of his teammate Keahey, but Konig rushed for almost 800 yards and seven scores.

Brennan Kurtz, Ward Melville, OG/DT, 6-2, 270, Sr.

Kurzt anchors the line for the Patriots. He had 15 pancake blocks.

Charles Leary, Floral Park, OL/DL, 6-1, 275, Sr.

Leary makes his quarterback’s blind side one of the strongpoints of Floral Park’s offense. The four-year varsity player is a big mauler in the run game as well.

Jaden Lewis-White, Uniondale, OL/DL, 6-5, 270, Sr.

Lewis-White anchored both the offensive and defensive lines.

Jimmy Loud, South Side, OL/DL, 6-0, 265, Sr.

Loud paved the way on the Cyclones’ offensive line all the way to a Nassau III championship . Now in his second year as a full-time starter, Loud figures to be one of the best centers on Long Island.

Lucas Martin, Hills East, WR/DB, 6-0, 190, Sr.

Martin had 851 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns. He also had four interceptions.

(Clockwise from top left) Dylan Martini of Wantagh, Gary Merrill of St. Anthony's, Brady Nash of Islip, Kyle Messina of Sayville and Lucas Martin of Half Hollow Hills East.

Dylan Martini, Wantagh, RB/DB, 5-9, 165, Sr.

The All-Long Island second-team selection racked up over 1,600 yards on 146 touches, averaging over 10 yards per carry, with 18 touchdowns. Coach Keith Sachs says he is “a human highlight film."

Jah'rece Matthews, West Babylon, OL/DL, 6-0, 265, Sr.

Matthews is a transfer from Roosevelt. He had 54 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, and eight sacks.

Shareef McMillan, Wantagh, OL/DL, 6-0, 210, Sr.

McMillan made 64 tackles, including 14 for a loss with six sacks. The wrestler and outdoor track athlete combines tremendous speed and strength with an exceptional work ethic according to Sachs.

Gary Merrill, St. Anthony’s, QB, 6-1, 170, Sr.

Merrill had 1,452 passing yards with 13 touchdowns and 1,154 rushing yards, with 15 touchdowns.

Kyle Messina, Sayville, 6-0, RB/LB, 185, Sr.

The two-time returning All-Long Island first-team selection rushed for 1,118 yards and 19 touchdowns on 150 carries. One of the most dynamic players on Long Island, Messina racked up 57 tackles and six interceptions.

Braylon Metellus, Sewanhaka, WR/DB, 5-10, 160, Sr.

Metellus has the speed to get past the defense and some elite hands to make tough catches in coverage. He’s also a lockdown corner on the defensive side. Metellus had a 46-yard touchdown reception as one of his signature plays last season.

Ryan Michel, East Meadow, RB/LB, 6-1, 215, Sr.

Michel had a team-leading 65 tackles. He will be featured as a running back in the Jets’ multiple offense.

Daniel Morizio, Garden City, DL/OL, 6-1, 210, Sr.

Morizio is a disruptive force on the interior defensive line. Morizio does well shedding blockers and creating pressures up the middle, while also absorbing blocks to open rushing lanes for his teammates.

Brady Nash, Islip, QB, 5-11, 185, Sr.

Nash completed 51 passes for 820 yards and 11 touchdowns and added 540 yards and five TDs on 50 carries. Islip coach Jamie Lynch expects him to have a breakout season.

Jack Orlando, MacArthur, OL/DL, 5-11, 220, Sr.

The three-year varsity player anchors the offensive line for MacArthur, which is poised to challenge for the Nassau Conference II title. He’s a physical presence at the line of scrimmage, able to create offensive lanes and disrupt the opposing team’s rushing attack.

Elijah Outlaw, left, and Jah'rece Matthews of West Babylon. Credit: James Escher

Elijah Outlaw, West Babylon, QB/DB, 6-2, 185, Sr.

Outlaw is a dual threat at quarterback. He passed for 1,430 yards and 17 touchdowns and ran for 685 yards and 16 scores.

Ryan Parker, East Islip, LB, 5-10, 170, Sr.

Parker is a versatile player. He rushed for 623 yards and eight scores. Parker also had three receiving scores. He had 88 tackles as a linebacker.

Ben Pipolo, Northport, OL/DL, 6-3, 235

Pipolo is a two-way standout. He will anchor the lines on both sides of the ball.

Angelo Portillo, Sachem North, OL/DL, 6-3, 295, Sr.

Portillo’s size and strength have attracted several Division I colleges. He is a standout on both sides of the ball.

Anthony Raio, Half Hollow Hills West, WR/DB, 6-0, 185, Sr.

Raio set Long Island records for receptions (84) and receiving yards (1,381) in a single season and caught 16 touchdowns. He was named to Newsday’s All-Long Island first team.

Alonzo Riddick, Long Island Lutheran, LB/TE, 6-1, 185, Sr.

The Fordham commit had 51 tackles and two interceptions.

Lorenzo Riddick, Long Island Lutheran, DE/TE, 6-4, 210 Sr.

Riddick had 32 tackles, nine sacks, two forced fumbles, and is committed to Fordham to play alongside his brother Alonzo.

Andrew Riggs, Commack, WR/DB, 6-0, 190, Sr.

Riggs is a versatile two-way player. He had 793 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. He also led his team in tackles with 72.

Mikey Sands, Sayville, TE/LB, 5-10, 190, Sr.

He totaled 78 tackles, including six for a loss, three sacks and returned an interception for a touchdown.

Brody Schaffer, Westhampton, RB/LB/K, 6-0, 190, Sr.

One of the top kickers on Long Island, Schaffer will be the Hurricanes’ focal point in all three phases of the game. He was named to Newsday’s All-Long Island second team two seasons ago.

Dean Schmitt, Chaminade, LB, 6-0, 210, Sr.

Schmitt made 82 tackles, eight for a loss, had two sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Jesse Seder, MacArthur, RB/LB, 6-0, 180, Sr.

Seder had 11 touchdowns with an aggressive running style, and that physicality makes him a top linebacker as well. He had 55 tackles. Seder rushed for 743 yards and will be a huge part of the offense.

Lucas Shannon, Comsewogue, RB/LB, 5-11, 230, Sr.

Shannon is a strong tackler with great instincts. He’ll be a bruiser in the backfield alongside Shane Grant.

Justin Singh, South Side, RB/LB, 5-9, 185, Sr.

Singh is the centerpiece of the reigning Nassau III champions’ offense. He ran for 489 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 7.4 yards per carry.

(Clockwise from top left) Anthony Raio of Half Hollow Hills West, Lucas Singleton of Sachem North, Luka Skoda of St. John the Baptist, Dylan Spano of Bayport-Blue Point and Justin Singh of South Side.

Lucas Singleton, Sachem North, RB/LB, 5-11, 195, Sr.

Singleton rushed for 1,107 yards and 12 scores in 2023. He recently committed to play football at Army.

Frank Sirufo, Lynbrook, DE/OL, 6-3, 225, Sr.

Sirufo racked up 50 tackles in nine games. He also had four sacks.

Luka Skoda, St. John the Baptist, LB/RB, 6-0, 2-5, Sr.

Skoda made 79 tackles, 19 for a loss and had seven sacks. He also rushed for 303 yards and seven touchdowns.

Aaron Smith, Deer Park, QB/DB, 6-0, 190, Jr.

Smith passed for 1,843 yards and 16 touchdowns. He completed 64% percent of passes .

Dylan Spano, Bayport-Blue Point, OL/DL, 6-2, 205, Jr.

Spano is a vital part of the offensive and defensive lines. He has helped lead the Phantoms to back-to-back Long Island Class IV championships.

Cole Spinelli, Wantagh, TE/LB, 6-3, 205, Sr.

Spinelli recorded 76 tackles, the most on his team. His “relentless motor” will help lead Wantagh’s strong defense.

Eric Terwilliger, Floral Park, DE/OL, 6-3, 190, Sr.

Every offensive coordinator has to prepare for Terwilliger, who led his team in tackles, tackles for loss, sacks and forced fumbles. He totaled 86 tackles, four sacks, five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Cam Urso, St. Anthony’s, DE, 6-3, 220, Sr.

Urso had 42 tackles and eight for a loss.

Gio Valenti, Northport, TE/DE, 6-2, 220

Valenti is a two-way standout. He in an excellent blocker and has good hands. As a defensive end, Valenti is a disruptive force for opposing offenses.

Mike Verderosa, Carey, WR/DB, 5-9, 150, Sr.

His breakaway speed makes him a threat to score any time he touches the ball. Verderosa was an impact player last season but will be called upon in a significantly larger role to be the primary playmaker for a team with Nassau Conference II title aspirations.

(From left) Michael Verderosa of Carey, Daniel White of Half Hollow Hills East, AJ Vurchio of Sachem East and Tyler Villalta of Massapequa.

Tyler Villalta, Massapequa, RB/LB, 5-11, 170, Sr.

A Newsday All-Long Island first-team pick and Thorp Award finalist, Villalta had 178 carries for 1,300 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also had 20 catches for 432 yards and eight touchdowns for the Long Island Class I champs.

Luke Villella, Oceanside, QB/LB, 5-11, 180, Sr.

Villella completed 64 of 99 passes for 879 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions . He had 88 carries for 465 yards and seven touchdowns.

AJ Vurchio, Sachem East, QB, 5-10, 155, Sr.

Vurchio passed for 1,294 yards and 18 touchdowns in leading his team to the playoffs the past two seasons.

Lucas Weaver, Connetquot, LB/OL. 5-11, 184, Sr.

A two-way standout, Weaver had 84 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and two sacks.

Daniel White, Half Hollow Hills East, 5-10, 185, Jr.

White rushed for 1,502 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Aidan Winter, Babylon, QB/FS, 6-0, 180, Jr.

Winter rushed for 1,882 yards and 15 touchdowns on 185 carries and threw for 462 yards and nine touchdowns. He had 57 tackles, two interceptions and a blocked punt.

Cole Wood, Hauppauge, WR/DB, 6-1, 85, Sr.

He caught 28 passes for 552 yards and eight touchdowns. Wood also racked up 65 tackles and three interceptions.

Conrad Zheng, Syosset, LB/OL, 6-1, 210, Sr.

Zheng had 56 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and a sack. He is also a key part of Syosset's offensive line.