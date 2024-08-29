1. GARDEN CITY (12-0)

The program is the three-time defending champions in Long Island’s Class II. It is currently enjoying Long Island’s longest winning streak at 42 games and counting. And it's bringing back Thorp Award winner senior halfback Michael Berkery.

2. FARMINGDALE (7-2)

The Dalers were Nassau Conference I semifinalists in 2023. Senior QB Dennis Finkel threw for 20 TDs and he returns with wide receivers in Gavin Gatchalian and JJ Collins.

3. SAYVILLE (10-1)

The Golden Flashes were derailed in last year’s quest for back-to-back Long Island Class III crowns when East Islip went on a magical championship run. Senior halfback Kyle Messina has 4,894 career rushing yards and 74 touchdowns.

4. EAST ISLIP (10-2)

Championship quarterback Thomas Costarelli leads East Islip into Suffolk’s Division II. The Class III champions move into Suffolk’s back and blue division where the perennial playoff teams play the ground-and-pound style.

5. HALF HOLLOW HILLS WEST (7-3)

Senior QB Joseph Filardi is one of Long Island’s most dynamic players in a decade. He had 4,420 all-purpose yards and 57 TDs as a junior. He had an LI record 44 TD passes, including 20 to Jesse Brooks and 16 to Anthony Raio. They’re all back.

6. FLOYD (10-2)

Injuries have beset Floyd in the LIC. The Colonials won the divisional crown for the 14th time since 2001. But this program is measured by winning the LIC.

7. MASSAPEQUA (12-0)

Heavy graduation after a brilliant Long Island Class I championship ride would decimate most programs. Not Massapequa — it'll be in the title mix. Thorp Award finalist Tyler Villalta returns with QB Joey Diesso.

8. BAYPORT-BLUE POINT (12-0)

The Phantoms are riding Suffolk’s longest winning streak at 23 games. The two-time Long Island Class IV champions have reloaded for another title run. QB Cooper Fuller returns after a season-ending injury — and he’s real good.

9. NORTH BABYLON (10-2)

The offensive line reloads, and the Bulldogs will run opponents over with senior halfback Jawara Keahey, who led the state in rushing with 2,614 yards and 37 TDs.

10. SACHEM NORTH (8-3)

Sachem North has not won a Suffolk title since 2013 but halfback Lucas Singleton, an Army commit, will take it to the county final.

11. CAREY (9-2)

Garden City moves into Conference III and Carey steps into the spotlight as the top seed in Conference II. The Seahawks are always good, but GC always stole the headlines — not this year.

This Elite 11 is designed for public schools only. There were a handful of schools considered for the list and are currently on the outside looking in — Oceanside, Half Hollow Hills East, Wantagh, Longwood, Plainedge, Seaford.