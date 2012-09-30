Tyler Anderson runs for 328 as Shoreham-Wading River rolls

Tyler Anderson had 328 yards rushing on 11 carries and scored five touchdowns to lead Shoreham-Wading River to a 42-14 win over East Hampton/Bridgehampton/Pierson yesterday in Suffolk IV football.

Anderson scored on runs of 48, 65, 21 and 80 in the first half and on a 65-yard run in the third quarter.

Avery Friedman rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries and Jordan Wright had 65 yards on 15 carries.

Shoreham-Wading River (3-1) finished with 521 rushing yards on 37 carries. East Hampton/Bridgehampton/Pierson is 1-3.

Wyandanch 22, Center Moriches 15: Senior Marcus Gay completed 11 of 17 passes for a career-high 267 yards and three touchdowns, including the winning score with 2:25 left to lead Wyandanch (1-3) in Division IV.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

With the Warriors down 15-14, Justice Broughton recovered a fumble at the Center Moriches 25 and returned it to the 5 with three minutes left.

Broughton, at tight end, then caught a touchdown on a quick out route off play-action to put Wyandanch ahead. Tevon Carr intercepted a pass to end Center Moriches' final drive with 1:40 remaining. Talaquan Maddox made eight tackles for the Warriors.

It was Wyandanch's first victory since October of 2011.

Glenn 23, Bayport-Blue Point 14: David Wicks kicked a 23-yard field goal on the opening drive of the third quarter to give Glenn (2-2) a 17-14 lead.

Matt Shanerman later scored in the third quarter on a 1-yard run to cap the scoring. Glenn's Mike Mannix intercepted a pass with 5:10 remaining in the first half. One minute later, Shanerman tied the score at 14 with an 11-yard run.

Steven Orkiszewski recovered a fumble with 1:30 left to seal the win for Glenn. He also had two interceptions. Shannerman rushed for 70 yards on 23 carries and three TDs. Bayport-Blue Point is 1-3.

Mercy 12, Greenport/Southoldd 7:Quarterback Asaiah Wilson scored on a 10-yard run with six minutes left in the third quarter to give Mercy (4-0) a 12-7 lead. Wilson also connected with Reggie Archer on a 42-yard screen pass with five minutes left in the second quarter to give Mercy a 6-0 lead. Archer rushed for 130 yards on 27 carries. Wilson passed for 130 yards. Greenport/Southold/Mattituck/Shelter Island is 0-4.