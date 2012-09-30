Tyler Anderson runs for 328 as Shoreham-Wading River rolls
Tyler Anderson had 328 yards rushing on 11 carries and scored five touchdowns to lead Shoreham-Wading River to a 42-14 win over East Hampton/Bridgehampton/Pierson yesterday in Suffolk IV football.
Anderson scored on runs of 48, 65, 21 and 80 in the first half and on a 65-yard run in the third quarter.
Avery Friedman rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries and Jordan Wright had 65 yards on 15 carries.
Shoreham-Wading River (3-1) finished with 521 rushing yards on 37 carries. East Hampton/Bridgehampton/Pierson is 1-3.
Wyandanch 22, Center Moriches 15: Senior Marcus Gay completed 11 of 17 passes for a career-high 267 yards and three touchdowns, including the winning score with 2:25 left to lead Wyandanch (1-3) in Division IV.
With the Warriors down 15-14, Justice Broughton recovered a fumble at the Center Moriches 25 and returned it to the 5 with three minutes left.
Broughton, at tight end, then caught a touchdown on a quick out route off play-action to put Wyandanch ahead. Tevon Carr intercepted a pass to end Center Moriches' final drive with 1:40 remaining. Talaquan Maddox made eight tackles for the Warriors.
It was Wyandanch's first victory since October of 2011.
Glenn 23, Bayport-Blue Point 14: David Wicks kicked a 23-yard field goal on the opening drive of the third quarter to give Glenn (2-2) a 17-14 lead.
Matt Shanerman later scored in the third quarter on a 1-yard run to cap the scoring. Glenn's Mike Mannix intercepted a pass with 5:10 remaining in the first half. One minute later, Shanerman tied the score at 14 with an 11-yard run.
Steven Orkiszewski recovered a fumble with 1:30 left to seal the win for Glenn. He also had two interceptions. Shannerman rushed for 70 yards on 23 carries and three TDs. Bayport-Blue Point is 1-3.
Mercy 12, Greenport/Southoldd 7:Quarterback Asaiah Wilson scored on a 10-yard run with six minutes left in the third quarter to give Mercy (4-0) a 12-7 lead. Wilson also connected with Reggie Archer on a 42-yard screen pass with five minutes left in the second quarter to give Mercy a 6-0 lead. Archer rushed for 130 yards on 27 carries. Wilson passed for 130 yards. Greenport/Southold/Mattituck/Shelter Island is 0-4.