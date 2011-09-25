Week 3's high school gridiron greats

Joe Capobianco, Lawrence

Sophomore completed 14 of 17 passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns in a 54-35 win over Hewlett.

Kevin Roach, MacArthur

Drilled a 36-yard field goal as time expired in a 24-21 win over Syosset.

Rob Zorn, Carey

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He carried 18 times for 107 yards and three scores in a 41-12 win over Elmont.

Charles Bartlet, Riverhead

The senior gained 190 yards on 28 carries with four touchdowns, including a dramatic 5-yard run with no time on the clock as the Blue Waves edged Half Hollow Hills West, 43-42.

Ryan Bitzer, Riverhead

The junior completed 20 of 29 passes for 296 yards and a touchdown, and completed 4 of 5 passes in the winning drive in a 43-42 victory over Half Hollow Hills West.

Dalton Crossan, Sachem North

recommended reading Long Island high school football record book

The tailback ran for 192 yards on 22 carries with three touchdowns in the Flaming Arrows' 25-14 victory over West Islip.

Ronnell Jones, Floral Park

He rushed for 306 yards on 21 carries and three touchdowns in a 34-0 win over Roslyn.

T.Q. Grant, North Babylon

He rushed for 368 yards on 20 carries and four touchdowns to lead North Babylon over Half Hollow Hills East, 47-21.

Richard Czeczotka, Glenn

He completed 13 of 16 passes for 264 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-13 win over Shoreham-Wading River.

Michael Martiello, Clarke

He finished 15-for-30 with 242 yards and two TDs and added 118 yards on 18 carries with two more scores to lead a 14-point comeback in the final 1:10 of play in a 27-20 win over Island Trees. He also had a sack on defense.