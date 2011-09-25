Week 3's high school gridiron greats
Joe Capobianco, Lawrence
Sophomore completed 14 of 17 passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns in a 54-35 win over Hewlett.
Kevin Roach, MacArthur
Drilled a 36-yard field goal as time expired in a 24-21 win over Syosset.
Rob Zorn, Carey
He carried 18 times for 107 yards and three scores in a 41-12 win over Elmont.
Charles Bartlet, Riverhead
The senior gained 190 yards on 28 carries with four touchdowns, including a dramatic 5-yard run with no time on the clock as the Blue Waves edged Half Hollow Hills West, 43-42.
Ryan Bitzer, Riverhead
The junior completed 20 of 29 passes for 296 yards and a touchdown, and completed 4 of 5 passes in the winning drive in a 43-42 victory over Half Hollow Hills West.
Dalton Crossan, Sachem North
The tailback ran for 192 yards on 22 carries with three touchdowns in the Flaming Arrows' 25-14 victory over West Islip.
Ronnell Jones, Floral Park
He rushed for 306 yards on 21 carries and three touchdowns in a 34-0 win over Roslyn.
T.Q. Grant, North Babylon
He rushed for 368 yards on 20 carries and four touchdowns to lead North Babylon over Half Hollow Hills East, 47-21.
Richard Czeczotka, Glenn
He completed 13 of 16 passes for 264 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-13 win over Shoreham-Wading River.
Michael Martiello, Clarke
He finished 15-for-30 with 242 yards and two TDs and added 118 yards on 18 carries with two more scores to lead a 14-point comeback in the final 1:10 of play in a 27-20 win over Island Trees. He also had a sack on defense.