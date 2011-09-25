SportsHigh SchoolHigh School Football

Week IV high school football schedule

Deer Park's Vinney Vitale (33) with a huge gain for...

Deer Park's Vinney Vitale (33) with a huge gain for the Falcons. (Sept. 24, 2011) Credit: Alan J Schaefer

WEDNESDAY

SUFFOLK

Division II

East Islip at H.H. Hills West, 2

H.H. Hills East at Riverhead, 2

 

SATURDAY

SEE PHOTOSLong Island in the pros: NFL edition

NASSAU

Conference I

East Meadow at Uniondale, 3

Freeport at Massapequa, 3

recommended readingLong Island high school football record book

Hempstead at MacArthur, 3

Oceanside at Baldwin, 3

Port Washington at Plainview JFK, 3

Syosset at Farmingdale, 6:30

V. Stream Central at Hicksville, 3

Conference II

Carey at Westbury, 3

Carle Place/Wheatley at Jericho, 3

Elmont at Calhoun, 3

Garden City at Long Beach, at Middle School, 3

G. Neck South at Bellmore JFK, 3

Mepham at Wantagh, 3

New Hyde Park at Herricks, 3

Conference III

Bethpage at Plainedge, 3

Great Neck North at Roslyn, 4

Hewlett at Sewanhaka, 3

Division at South Side, 3

Lynbrook at Floral Park, 3

Lawrence at Glen Cove, 5

V. Stream S. at Manhasset , 6:30

Conference IV

Locust Valley at Island Trees, 3

Roosevelt at Mineola, at Hampton Stadium, 3

Seaford at Clarke, 3

Valley Stream North at Malverne, 3

W.Hempstead at East Rockaway, 3

SUFFOLK

Division I

Bay Shore at West Islip, 2

Central Islip at Lindenhurst at Middle School, 2

Floyd at Brentwood, 2

Longwood at Sachem North, 6

Northport at Connetquot, 2

Patchogue-Medford at Commack, 2

Ward Melville at Sachem East, 6

Division II

Deer Park at Smithtown East, 2

Smithtown West at N. Babylon, 2

West Babylon at Newfield, 2

Hauppauge at Centereach, 2

Whitman at Copiague, 2

Division III

Comsewogue at East Hampton 2

Eastport-SM at Kings Park, 2

Huntington at Sayville, 2

Islip at Bellport, 2

Rocky Point at Miller Place, 2

Westhampton at Harborfields, 2

Division IV

Amityville at Bayport-Blue Point, 2

Babylon at Glenn, 2

Center Moriches at Wyandanch, 2

Hampton Bays at S-WR, 2

Mt. Sinai at Greenport/Southold, 2

Southampton at Mercy, 2

Stony Brook at Port Jefferson, 3:30

Private

Hackley School at L.I. Lutheran, 2

 

OCT. 2

NASSAU

Conference IV

North Shore at C.S. Harbor, 2

CHSFL

Fordham vs. Kellenberg, at Hofstra, 1

Holy Trinity at Chaminade, 1:30

St. Anthony's vs. Holy Cross, at SUNY-Maritime, 3

St. Peters at St. John the Baptist, 1:30

More on this topic

More High Schools

Didn't find what you were looking for?