West Babylon improves to 3-0 after win over Smithtown East

It started with a dry football.



As wind swirled and rain pelted the newly christened turf Saturday at Smithtown East High School, the West Babylon football team had a plan. A different plan from what most might think.



Instead of running the ball and protecting it from the elements, West Babylon coach Kevin Delaney figured the football wouldn’t be drier than it was at the beginning of the game.



“You might want to air it out right away and get it done,” Delaney said. “You know what I mean?”



Everyone soon knew what he meant.



Elijah Outlaw fired a pass down the left sideline on the Eagles’ second play from scrimmage. Thomas Raccomandato juggled it and hauled it in for a 37-yard touchdown catch, and West Babylon never looked back in a 38-0 Suffolk II win over Smithtown East.



The Eagles, who are 3-0 for the first time in 15 years, reached the end zone in each of their first three drives. Smithtown East (0-3) didn’t cross the 50-yard line until the 6:51 mark of the second quarter.



By then, West Babylon had already built a 38-0 lead. Nicholas Serrano rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Outlaw threw for 143 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a 35-yard score.

“All of us have been playing together since we were young," Outlaw said. "I think we have the chemistry that we didn’t have last year, and that’s been helping us. We just have to keep our heads up, keep our heads high and keep this rolling into next week.”







Outlaw scored his rushing touchdown on West Babylon’s second drive. Serrano chugged down the field for a 66-yard rushing touchdown on the first play of the Eagles’ ensuing possession.



After two Smithtown East safeties and another Serrano rushing touchdown - his second went for 33 yards - West Babylon built a 32-0 lead with 10:03 left in the second quarter.



“We have a lot of talent this year,” Serrano said. “We’re a family and getting everything done this year.”



Carmine Apuzzo added a 10-yard touchdown catch, and Justin Baldwin intercepted a pass before the Eagles carried a 38-0 lead into halftime.



West Babylon went 3-5 last season and has already matched its win total from a year ago. The Eagles scored 30 or more points twice last year and have recorded over 30 in each of their wins this fall.



"This team has been completely committed and dedicated to everything we've asked them to do," Delaney said. "And I couldn't be prouder, because the results are showing."