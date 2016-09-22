Will North Babylon or West Islip prevail in this battle?

Nothing fancy, but plenty of footwork will be on display Saturday when two undefeated bruisers who like to hit and run, long-time rivals North Babylon and West Islip, meet in a key Suffolk II contest. “A nice little border war,” said West Islip coach Steve Mileti, whose team will host the 2 p.m. skirmish.

His Lions (3-0) are led by junior quarterback Jake Guercio (25 carries, 223 yards rushing) and senior tailback Drew Cestaro (24 carries, 232 yards, five touchdowns). “Drew is having a great year,” Mileti said. “It’s his third year on varsity and finally it’s his turn. He’s gotten bigger, stronger and faster.”

Guercio has impressed with his reads as well as his runs. “He’s making good decisions on the ball,” Mileti said. “We preach if teams give it, you take it and that’s what he’s done.”

North Babylon coach Terry Manning called West Islip “A very, very good team, with skilled kids, an offensive line that is blowing up everybody and they play great team defense.”

Mileti returned the compliment. “Typical North Babylon team. Blue-collar, tough, hard-nosed. They come right at you,” he said.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Bulldogs are led by Brandon Sobotker, who rushed for 267 yards and four TDs in last week’s victory over Newfield and has totaled 525 yards and a Suffolk-best eight rushing touchdowns. “It’s his fourth year and he’s gotten better and better,” Manning said. “He’s developed into a guy that we can give the ball to anywhere on the field.”

There are six other matchups of unbeaten teams this weekend.

Nassau III

Roosevelt (2-0) at Wantagh (2-0), Friday, 6 p.m.: The Warriors have allowed only seven points, but coach Keith Sachs is wary of the Rough Riders. “They are aggressive and athletic. The challenge is not to give up the big play,” Sachs said. “You can outplay them the whole game but lose it on four or five plays.” Corey Bull (234 yards, four TDs) is Roosevelt’s big gun. The Warriors counter with a tough, veteran defense led by MLB Sean Colbert, DT Joe Valenti, S Jimmy Joyce and LB Gavin Casey.

Nassau II

Bellmore JFK (2-0) at Long Beach (2-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.: A huge test for Bellmore JFK, the No. 11 preseason seed. Can the Cougars contain the potent Marines offense that has averaged 47.5 ppg and is led by quarterback Sam Brown (569 yards passing, 10 TDs)?

Nassau IV

Clarke (2-0) at Seaford (2-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.: Seaford’s Big 3 of Danny Roell, Mike Andersen and A.J. Cain combined for 455 yards rushing in last week’s win over North Shore. Roell is Nassau’s No. 2 rusher with 330 yards.

Suffolk III

East Islip (2-0) at Westhampton (2-0), Friday, 6 p.m.: Three big-play offensive players will be showcased. Dylan Laube of Westhampton has 523 yards rushing and eight TDs and is dangerous on returns. But that may not be enough to offset the Redmen’s rushing duo of Justin Taveras (283 yards, six TDs) and quarterback Kyle Fleitman (267 yards).

Sayville (2-0) at Harborfields (2-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.: The Golden Flashes look to extend their 14-game winning streak behind quarterback Jack Coan (24-for-29, 370 yards, seven TDs), Long Island’s all-time leading passer who scored on a 66-yard run last week.

Suffolk IV

Greenport/Southold/Mattituck (2-0) at Babylon (2-0), Friday, 6 p.m.: QB Scott Sasso threw the winning TD in OT last week as Babylon ended Shoreham-Wading River’s 25-game winning streak. The Panthers hope to avoid a letdown against the upstart Porters and running back Keegan Syron (353 yards, 10.8 average per carry).