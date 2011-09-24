Zorn scores 3 TDs in Carey's win

Call Rob Zorn the pinball wizard.

Because when Carey's burly running back gets going -- inevitably bouncing off defenders and racking up short gain after short gain -- the result for the Seahawks is nothing short of magic.

"That's him," wide receiver Steve Marino said after Carey's 41-12 win over host Elmont Saturday in Nassau Conference II. "It's his specialty."

Another specialty: Scoring. Often. Zorn had 18 carries for 107 yards and three touchdowns as the Seahawks seemed to score at will against a Spartans defense that hadn't allowed a point in the first two games of the season. Michael Locicero went 7-for-15, with 137 yards and three passing TDs -- two to Marino and one to Eddie Eymold -- to help round out a devastating land-air attack in which Carey led by as as many as 35 in the third.

"[They] make it easy," Locicero said of his arsenal. "Every time we hand off the ball, it's positive yards, so every time we go play action, everyone is flying up to [Zorn] and then there's this guy [Marino] beating his men like it's easy. All I have to do is put it in the air and he'll get it."

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Locicero is perhaps too modest. His 34-yard scoring pass to Marino with time expiring in the third quarter was a keen display of his sure-headedness -- something Marino has learned to appreciate. "He makes great reads," he said. "Great throws, all day."

It was needed in the early going. Carey (2-1), which was dealt a surprising Week 2 loss to Mepham, trailed 6-0 after William Faison, flushed from the pocket, scrambled to hit Kyle Johnson for a 16-yard touchdown with 7:15 left in the first quarter.

"We started out slow," Locicero said. "But my teammates picked me up and made it easy in the second quarter."

It was kicked off by Zorn, who took the handoff, took a licking, and kept on tripping -- breaking one tackle and falling into the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown and a 7-6 lead with 4:10 left in the first. He added another score on a 2-yard scramble up the middle in the first minute of the second quarter.

With an airtight offensive line in front of him, Locicero got into the action, as well, with TD passes of 21 and 28 yards in the second.

"We had to prove we could bounce back and show them what we're made of," Locicero said. "I think [the loss] was good for us. This week, we had guys that were banged up, but everyone pushed through."

Added Zorn: "We had to show we could be resilient . . . Championships aren't won in Week 2."

Zorn is something of a poster boy for resilience. His ability to take hit after hit is a prime example of what has made him a game-changer for Carey. He said his O-line deserves major credit, though he does have a system all his own.

"I just keep moving forward," Zorn said. "I keep my legs going. Never go down."

Sing it if you know the words: He always gets a replay, never see him fall. That Rob Zorn kid, he sure plays a mean pinball.