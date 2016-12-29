Annecchiarico, Baldwin down Ossining

Jenna Annecchiarico scored 35 points as the Baldwin girls basketball team knocked off four-time defending state Class AA champion Ossining, 83-73, in the first round of the Slam Dunk Challenge at Westchester County Center Wednesday. Ossining had not lost to a New York State public school team since March of 2012, Baldwin coach Tom Catapano said.

“Our girls came in with the mindset that this was a business trip,” Catapano said. “This win is a culmination of a lot of years of hard work. I am very proud of our kids and how we battled.”

Aziah Hudson scored 21 points and Kai Harrison had 14 points and eight rebounds for Baldwin.

“Jenna, Aziah and Kai all did a fantastic job handling the Ossining full-court pressure,” Catapano said. “Their ability to break the press was a big key in the win today.”

Baldwin held UConn commit Andra Espinoza-Hunter to 28 points. Coming into the game, Espinoza-Hunter was averaging 44 points.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Defensively we did a great job of limiting their best player,” Catapano said. “Tia Moon and Annecchiarico did a tremendous job guarding her throughout the game.”

Baldwin (4-1) will face Ursuline at 5:15 p.m. Thursday in the Slam Dunk Challenge final.