Ashley Sadowski's putback at buzzer wins it for Plainedge

The Plainedge girls basketball team had found itself in this position before.

But this time, Ashley Sadowski knew exactly what to do.

With 3.9 seconds left on the clock to start the final play, Sadowski grabbed an offensive rebound from Julia Foppiano’s jump shot for the go-ahead basket at the buzzer as Plainedge defeated Bethpage, 48-46, in a Nassau A-IV matchup Friday night.

“I knew we had more than enough time on the clock to get a rebound if Julia’s shot missed,” Sadowski said. “That’s how [Bethpage] beat us last time, and I knew we had the chance to win by rebounding this time.”

“I knew that I had to get a shot in with three seconds left and even if it missed, I could trust Ashley to be there,” said Foppiano, who scored 22 points. “She’s always working on her box-outs, so she was right where she needed to be to put the ball in the basket."

Earlier in the season, Bethpage (9-3, 5-2) defeated Plainedge, 43-40, when Kate Cusack scored off an offensive rebound with 24 seconds left.

“We knew this was going to be a tough match for us,” Plainedge coach Sarah Tansey said. “We’re undersized and often undermatched but we talk a lot about effort over everything. We just kept plugging away and controlling what we could control. We knew rebounding was going to help us win and it did just that.”

“What kept us in the game was limiting their offensive rebounds and gaining rebounds on our side, whether it be offensive or defensive," Sadowski said.

Plainedge (12-5, 7-1) trailed by five entering the second half. Victoria Pfeffer converted her own 12 rebounds as she consistently drove to the basket for layups to put up 13 of her 25 points for Bethpage in the first half.

“They have great inside players and [Pfeffer] was killing us on the boards in the first half,” Tansey said. “We switched to box-and-one [defense] to try to contain her as much as we could and get extra assistance down the court to help with our rebounds.”

Pfeffer would continue to be a threat for Plainedge in the second half, but defensive rebounds gave Plainedge an opportunity to cut the lead. Foppiano opened the fourth quarter with a three-pointer, followed by another three from Katelyn Tierney seconds later. Kiera Reed charged down the court a minute later for another three points as Plainedge took a one-point lead.

The two teams answered each other’s baskets and Pfeffer hit her final layup with one minute left to tie the score.

And above all else, rebounds reigned supreme.

“At the end of the day,” Sadowski said. “That’s the only play that really mattered.”