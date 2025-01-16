Brentwood girls basketball players stayed together, and now it's paying off

Even in the midst of a two-win season two years ago, Jada Hood never lost faith she could be a part of a special girls basketball team at Brentwood. Hood was a sophomore on a young and struggling team, but even in the losses, she saw positives.

“We just stuck by each other, even through rough times,” Hood said. “We stayed in each other’s ear, motivated each other and never gave up on each other.”

That vision has come to fruition this season as Brentwood is off to a 12-2 start, including 6-0 in Suffolk League I through Wednesday. Brentwood’s season includes a 54-46 victory over two-time defending county champion Whitman.

“I’m so proud of the girls because there was a time my sophomore year where we were 2-17 and those same girls are here working hard,” Hood said. “We didn’t give up on each other, so we’re just taking it day by day and staying humble.”

Hood, a six-year varsity player, leads Brentwood with 18.6 points per game. Angelina Almonacy averages 9.8 points, with Angela Williams at 7.8 and Janessa Love added 7 points per game.

Coach Keith Greene also felt even during those struggles that the girls had the potential to help create a winning program. Brentwood just needed time for the younger players to mature and grow to compete with older, more experienced teams.

“I don’t want to sound crazy but it’s just one of those things where you know the talent, you see the talent, it’s just how fast can you close the gap,” Greene said. “And I think for them, they did a tremendous job after that season really recognizing what’s necessary to chase the teams that are consistently good each year. They didn’t run from it, they didn’t try to hide it and I think they all challenged each other.”

Greene credited the core of that 2-17 team for sticking together and continuing to believe in one another, including now seniors Hood, Williams, Chantelle Larbi and Lexi D’Abbraccio, along with juniors Alivia Fuller and Love.

The program's first county title is a realistic possibility this season, but Hood isn’t allowing herself or her teammate to look too far ahead. They are enjoying every part of this successful season.

“Even if we lose, just going out there and playing with this group is the best,” Hood said. “It’s more than just a team at this point, it’s family, so getting the win makes it even better.”

Milestone alerts from 2025

Courtney Xippolitos became the second West Islip player in program history to reach 1,000 varsity points in a 34-point effort against Comsewogue on Jan. 7. … Makayla Daube became the first Mepham girls basketball player to have both 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds on Jan. 11. … Ava Orbon scored her 1,000th varsity point for New Hyde Park on Monday.