Chastity Taylor finds range in second half, catapulting St. Anthony's girls past L.I. Lutheran

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Like everyone else on the court, Chastity Taylor struggled in the first half, shooting 2-for-12 from the field. Unlike everyone else, Taylor's struggles did not linger in the second half Sunday.

Taylor shot 6-for-10 in the half, scored 14 of her 21 points in the fourth quarter and added a career-high 19 rebounds to lead St. Anthony's over Long Island Lutheran, 46-36, in the consolation game of the Slam Dunk Tournament at Westchester County Center.

"I was feeling it, so I decided to keep shooting," Taylor said. "I knew we needed a win."

Both teams shot less than 26 percent from the field.

Boogie Brozoski (14 points) scored on a three-point play early in the fourth quarter to bring Long Island Lutheran (6-2) within 27-25 before Taylor took over.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Taylor scored six consecutive points to make it 33-25, followed by a putback from Staci Barrett and a Brozoski layup for Lutheran. Taylor answered with a three-pointer and added another trey with 2:23 left in the game to give St. Anthony's (4-3) a 39-32 lead.

"She really stepped up," Friars senior Rebecca Musgrove said of Taylor. "She was feeling it, so we just got her the ball and let her do her thing."

Musgrove had 12 points and 10 rebounds, including her 1,000th career point with 50 seconds left in the game.

The game was bragging rights for the best team on the Island. Most people believe these are the top two teams and St. Anthony's won the matchup in overtime last season. They play in different postseason tournaments. "Both of us are competing to be the best team on Long Island," Taylor said. "We wanted to keep that spot. It means a lot."

Added Musgrove: "Everyone has been talking about it since last year when we beat them. It's awesome beating them again."

St. Anthony's went on a 10-2 run to close the first half to take a 19-16 lead it never relinquished and Taylor was a big reason for it.

"That's what she can do," St. Anthony's coach Ken Parham said. "She can really score. I kept telling her to step up. She did when we needed her."