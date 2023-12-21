Sofia Vasselman, Maya Khan lead Commack girls basketball past Bay Shore

For the Commack girls basketball team, it’s all about teamwork. And that couldn’t have been more evident than during their 55-32 Suffolk II win over Bay Shore on Wednesday night.

“Everyone on the court did their job today and we know that when we work together, we’re going to play better,” junior point guard Sofia Vasselman said.

The game was close early. Commack was only up by two after the first quarter and they finished the first half with a 10-point lead. The Cougars managed to keep a steady lead throughout the third and a 22-11 run in the fourth quarter secured the victory.

“We had good shots the whole game, but they really started hitting in the fourth quarter,” coach Dave Moran said. “Sofia had a great series that got us going.”

Vasselman finished the game with 14 points, five assists and four steals, making a massive impact on both ends of the court. Of her 14 points, 12 were scored in the fourth quarter when she went on a run of her own, getting a layup, making a steal and hitting a three-pointer all in under a minute.

“She played some of the best basketball I’ve ever seen her play in the last four years,” Moran said. “She’s really stepped up this year, and as a coach, you can’t ask for more from a player.”

Senior forward Maya Khan played a big role for the Cougars, adding 13 points, eight rebounds and two assists. The chemistry that she and Vasselman have on the court is easy to see.

“Maya and I have a great two-man game,” Vasselman said. “It’s a perfect guard-and- forward duo, and when it works, it feels great.”

Sophomore Gianna Solch added eight points, including two threes.

“She’s having a great year,” Moran said. “She’s a shooter, she can fire.”

Moran calls senior Haley Loscalzo their “unsung hero.” She finished with three points and 10 rebounds. “She doesn’t care about her stats,” he said. “She went out there and gave us so many second-chance opportunities, and she played incredible defense.”

Shani Clark led Bay Shore with 17 points.

The Cougars remain undefeated both overall (8-0) and in league play (4-0). “It’s all about working together,” Vasselman said. “If we keep doing what we’ve been doing, I think we’ll be golden this season.”