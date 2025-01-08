The Long Island Lutheran girls basketball program has grown from a local to a national power as one of the premier programs in the country in the last few years. On Tuesday, the Crusaders hosted another local perennial power in Baldwin, winners of 12 Nassau championships since 2010, in a rare matchup of arguably the top private and top public school on Long Island. Both teams entered undefeated.

“I think New York basketball needs more (like this) quite honestly,” LuHi coach Christina Raiti said. “I think it’s really great when you can put differences aside and as long as both programs are getting something out of it and both feel they can benefit, I think it’s a really special experience.”

Baldwin has challenged itself with a difficult non-conference schedule for as long as Tom Catapano has been the coach. So when Raiti reached out interested in scheduling a non-league game, he accepted.

“Obviously we know the type of challenge a team like LuHi poses for us,” Catapano said. “But we’re excited for a game like this. It’s not every day you get to play a team like LuHi.”

Baldwin played Lutheran tough for the majority of the contest before the host Crusaders pulled away in the fourth quarter in a 73-56 victory. Taylor Brown had 21 points and Olivia Jones had 18 points for Lutheran (10-0). Payton Dulin had 24 points for Baldwin (7-1).

Lutheran was ranked No. 4 in the nation by ESPN last week, yet, the Bruins trailed by just 13 points at halftime and entering the fourth quarter.

“Baldwin did show up today,” said Jones, a junior guard who played at Brentwood before joining Lutheran as a freshman. “They definitely put up a fight. They definitely played with passion and it’s really good to see. Some teams don’t always get noticed for the hard work they put in, so I think their passion and how they played together really showed. It’s great to see other girls and New York teams putting on a show like that.”

Baldwin has won 12 county titles, six Long Island championships and two state crowns since the 2009-10 academic year. Lutheran finished last season ranked as the No. 1 team in the nation by ESPN after becoming the first girls basketball program to send three players to the McDonald’s All-American Game.

Raiti praised Catapano and the program he’s built in Baldwin and knew a team coached by him wouldn’t make anything easy.

“He does a heck of a job with his kids,” Raiti said. “They always play really, really hard, so it’s one of those things where it’s an awesome experience for everybody. And if we can get another local game and everyone gets something out of it, I think it’s great.”