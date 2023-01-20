Floyd gets defensive in Suffolk II victory over Newfield

The Floyd girls basketball team uses its athleticism to its advantage. The Colonials may not have student-athletes that would consider basketball their first sport, but you wouldn’t know that based on their production on the court.

Floyd has one of the toughest press defenses on Long Island and displayed that again in its 72-46 victory over host Newfield in Suffolk League II girls basketball action on Thursday. The Colonials recorded 18 steals in the victory.

“I feel like when we outwork the other team, that’s when we thrive and today we outworked them,” said Kayden Meyer, who recorded two steals. “Defense is our main thing.”

Jacky Sutherland led the offense with 29 points, including 19 in the first half, and Kayla Gilmore added 23 points and eight steals. Gilmore and Sutherland are both committed to play Division I lacrosse with Meyer as another standout lacrosse player committed to play in college.

“We are a defensive team,” coach Rich Sinclair said. “We have disruptive Division I athletes on our defense … our length and athleticism has really given teams a hard time this year and I’m really fortunate to have girls that work hard on the defensive end and that’s what it takes to win — especially in this league.”

Floyd utilized an 18-0 run over 4:05 to take a 23-6 lead with 6:01 left in the second quarter. That quick offensive spurt featured many transition baskets with defense leading into offense.

“Things were really clicking,” Sutherland said. “I think we are getting comfortable with each other and our chemistry is getting better game by game.”

Sutherland scored 12 points in the second quarter and added three assists and two steals.

“I was kind of in a zone,” Sutherland said. “I didn’t take my foot off the gas pedal, you could say. It was really a team effort, we all had a high energy level.”

Raiyah Reid had 25 points for Newfield (4-7).

The Floyd girls basketball program has seemingly risen from the ashes the last few seasons. After a long stretch of sub-.500 seasons, Floyd finished 16-5 last year and made the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

But the Colonials aren’t just satisfied with a playoff appearance this year. Floyd currently sits atop the League II standings with a 10-1 record and hasn’t won a league title since 1982. The girls are reminded of that every day at practice when they see that year on a banner in the gymnasium.

“We just want to outwork everyone and prove everyone wrong,” Sutherland said. “Every day, we say ‘1982.’ That’s what we are working for.”

“We had a great year last year but this year, these kids are hungry,” Sinclair said. “… We want to do something that hasn’t been done here in 40 years. And if we’re fortunate enough to beat some of these really good teams in the league and win a league title and to permanently have a banner with the years they played would be amazing and something they are going to remember forever. But we are a long way away from that.”